The Answer Is Ansell

Introduction

It is widely acknowledged that the population of the planet’s citizens has aged significantly in the last decade. Most notably, the proportion of population aged 65 and over has risen in the U.S., Europe and Australia at 4.83%, 11.49% and 17.18%, respectively, over the last decade (U.S. growth rate from 2000 to 2010 – most recent census data).

Naturally, a high demand for services and product manufacturing for both medical and surgical applications is largely derived. In steps Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLF) (OTCPK:ANSLY), a company whose main source of revenue is through rubber product manufacturing in both the industrial and healthcare sectors. Additionally, the company is well positioned for this increase in demand, with operations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Hence, Ansell is inching for a significant increase in its share price when considering the company’s current success, how the company is positioning itself for future success, and other qualitative factors.

Current Success

Ansell has grown a modest 1.6% in revenue between FY16 and FY17, with a share price increase of 13.39% associated with it. In terms of revenue growth, the company has underperformed given its strong market share; currently 1st in market share in 3 out of its 6 product lines; mechanical, exam and single use for industrial and surgical applications. When looking deeper, these products are the result of the company’s successful R&D, particularly in its healthcare growth brands Microflex, Gammex, TouchNTuff, Encore and Sandel, now accounting for 75% of Ansell’s healthcare sales. Regardless, sales growth has been significantly strong in emerging markets China, South-East Asia, Brazil and Mexico, with sales growths of 28.9%, 19.7%, 17.9% and 12.6%. This is remarkable considering the size of Ansell, with a market capitalisation of over $3 billion. With its current success, Ansell is able to establish itself as a strong performer in the market, and the added pressure of increased market speculation will drive the company to further success.

Positioning for future success

During the second half of 2017, Ansell has divested from its strong performing Sexual Awareness business unit. While this may initially raise a red flag for further investment in the company, one must also consider the reasons for this move. Ansell performed this divestment to better align its remaining two core Global Business Units – Industrial and Medical. This realignment will take advantage of potential economies of scale and scope due to the similarities between the two business units, as well as drive a focus on further cost-savings initiatives and improve synergies to take advantage of the company’s already thriving R&D success.

Ansell has also added 23 channel partners in the last 6 months, to now having 54 channel partnerships in total. This will build on the realignment of the company’s two business units, making it feasible for Ansell to grow organically with its currently existing product line, as well as improving distribution channels and global reach with new products that are developed through R&D.

In addition to these moves, Ansell has significant cash to chase acquisitions, especially due to a need for the company to sustain its significant market share, and to compete in the medium concentration level that is the medical and surgical equipment manufacturing industry. Ansell has already previously acquired several companies in the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 in Nitritex and gammaSUPPLIES, respectively. Already, these companies are making a significant impact, with Nitritex boosting sales growth to 13% in the first half of 2018 and gammaSUPPLIES expanding Ansell’s life-science offering in gloves and sleeves. These acquisitions are expected to continue to grow Ansell, as well as its future acquisitions by the company with its committed $100 million.

Other Qualitative factors

Ansell has a significant diversified revenue base across its total three business units in healthcare and industrial sectors. Although this will not greatly benefit well-diversified investors, having a diversified revenue base will help in reducing revenue shocks and maintaining steady growth in revenue moving into the future.

In addition to this, Ansell also has a significant intellectual property moat, with a dedicated sector in Ansell PATENT Licensing to ensure the development of cutting-edge technology is not exploited by free-riders. This also allows for the company to produce tailored products and solutions for its clients, giving Ansell a significant advantage over its competitors when securing customer loyalty.

Fundamental Analysis

When looking at Ansell, we must make certain assumptions which are crucial for its valuation. These assumptions are used for the DCF.

Several key assumptions are:

A 15% growth in revenue in the Asia-Pacific region from 2017, but tapering off by 1% p.a from 2019 onwards. Having already experienced a 12.1% growth rate in the first half of 2018 and having a track record of performing better in the second half of the year for 4 of the last 5 years, this assumption is not completely outlandish.

Use of annualised growth rate in 2018 H1 for revenue growth in North America, EMEA, Latin America and Caribbean.

Reduction in COGS as a percentage of revenue due to assumed improved cost efficiency.

Remaining factors are either held constant or the previous 5-year average.

DCF Valuation Summary

When also considering the companies used in the comparable multiples analysis, we need to identify companies in the same healthcare sector, high growth and innovating medical and standard manufacturing companies. Additionally, as Ansell is largely an Australian company, we consider these types of companies in the region.

Comparable Multiples Analysis Summary

Football Field Valuation Summary

As a result, Ansell has a target price of A$30.52, with a bear and bull case of A$25.05 and A$36.59, respectively. This means the company is relatively underpriced compared to its peers from a DCF and especially a comparable multiples standpoint. This makes our even bullish assumptions seem short of the growth potential Ansell will experience over this year.

Investment Risks

No investment is without risk and Ansell is no exception. A significant risk the company faces is the loss of its intellectual property. As Ansell’s consistent revenue growth and profit margins across its global business units are dependent on its intellectual property protection, this poses a significant risk for investors moving their money into the company. Ansell has mitigated this risk by emphasising a philosophy to innovate and constantly develop new intellectual property and products. Additionally, the company has a large pipeline of patents to which the retain its intellectual property.

In addition to this, Ansell faces product risk, whereby a loss of market share will result if there is a lack of new products entering the market. The company has mitigated this risk through its economies of scale and scope with the realignment of its global business units. Along with this, Ansell’s ability to customise products for its clients makes it difficult for the company to lose market share; 8 new products have already been launched in the first half of 2018 alone.

Two minor risks the company also faces are currency and raw materials risk, with Ansell being highly dependent on revenue internationally and on price fluctuations in natural rubber. However, the company has mitigated this risk by engaging in the derivatives market to hedge against such exposure, with investors also having the access to such markets to hedge accordingly to their risk aversion.

Recommendation

Ansell is a buy and hold for the next 12 months, with a price target of A$30.52 and a return of 20.82%. With its bullish revenue growth assumption in the Asia-Pacific region and cost-savings from realignment of the company’s business units, the fundamentals along with certain qualitative factors all point towards a robust performance for the barrier protection products company. Investors are also recommended to hedge against potential exchange rate fluctuations in the U.S. Dollar, Euro and Asian currencies relative to the Australian Dollar, as well as against natural rubber price fluctuations according to their risk aversion.

Conclusion

With the overall healthcare industry growing at a significant rate in response to the increase in the global aging population, Ansell is set to benefit from these trends. With the company’s current organic growth and how it has positioned itself for future growth, Ansell is set to outperform its competitors on a significant scale. As a result, Ansell has a target price of A$30.52, which despite being relatively bullish, can grow even further in the future. In addition to this, investors must also hedge against potential exchange rate and raw materials risk through the derivatives market. Although Ansell is traded thinly in U.S. markets, it still provides a unique investing opportunity into the healthcare industry.

