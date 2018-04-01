ADT: Finding A Bottom

The company is not without its challenges: growth is near zero and ADT carries a heavy debt load from its private equity buyout.

The company's market cap now sits at just below $6 billion. Prior to IPO, observers had estimated a value of $15 billion for the company.

ADT's share price has been cut nearly in half since going public in January at $14 per share.

Fortune has not been kind to ADT (ADT), the home security company, since it became the first major company to go public this year at $14 per share. ADT has always been a bit unique in this year's IPO landscape - it was going public for the second time, after emerging from a private equity buyout by Apollo that left it strangled with billions in debt - but it's pretty safe to say that no one expected the company to tank as much as it did. Investors in the IPO have lost nearly 50% - a staggering amount, as other companies so far in the IPO class of 2018 like Dropbox (DBX) and Zscaler (ZS) have rallied in the other direction by ~50% or more.

In the three short months in its second life as a public company, ADT has kept falling and falling. It hit an all-time low of $7.59 in late March before bouncing back in the last trading day of the quarter, as seen below:

ADT data by YCharts

To be fair, the skeptics have a lot of justification in their thesis. ADT is a heavily saturated company with few growth prospects (indeed, its earnings results show just low single-digit growth) and a huge debt load stemming from Apollo's 2016 leveraged buyout of ADT, merging it with its existing portfolio company Protection One. With Apollo paying $6.5 billion in that buyout, and with ADT worth less than $6 billion today, even the private equity fund hasn't made it into the black yet.

There is a lot of justification for being bullish as well. At around $8, ADT is an iconic American franchise with a large business moat trading on sale. It's true that plenty of startups have emerged in the IoT space dealing in home security, but few (if ever) are likely to reach ADT's massive scale. Add that to the fact that ADT subscribers form a recurring revenue base. If you can look past the current volatility, there is value to be had here.

ADT can almost be thought of as a utility stock - little in the way of top-line growth prospects, but a steady and reliable business that can be milked for cash flow. As ADT uses IPO proceeds and ongoing cash from operations to pay down debt, it can become a much leaner company that can return more than the ~2% yield that it does today.

Revenue and EBITDA make decent progress in quarterly results

ADT reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on March 15. In its IPO filings, it had included a "soft release" of its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings that pointed to $4.26-$4.34 billion in FY17 revenues, $86.8-550.8 million in GAAP net income (note the wide range here), and $2.33-$2.37 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

The below actual results show where ADT ended up landing.

Figure 1. ADT Q4 results

Source: ADT investor relations

The company ended up in the middle of each of these ranges, as shown above (adjusted EBITDA was $2.35 billion; not shown in the income statement above). Despite this, investors treated ADT's results as a miss rather than a mixed quarter, with shares down 11% since the earnings release.

On the top line, ADT actually beat expectations. Revenues in the fourth quarter grew 6% y/y to $1.11 billion - certainly not a growth rate that can be considered exciting, but still a modest beat over analyst expectations of $1.09 billion (+4% y/y).

The company attributed a large part of its top-line success to the lowest gross revenue attrition rate in years. As a reminder, >90% of ADT's business is recurring revenue in the form of subscription fees to its protection services - recurring revenues are highly prized almost everywhere else on Wall Street, such as Netflix's (NFLX) subscription revenue stream or Workday's (WDAY) SaaS subscriptions. As such, defending these revenues and minimizing attrition is a top priority.

In the fourth quarter, ADT's gross attrition fell 110 bps to 13.7%, its lowest churn since the company began reporting the metric:

Source: ADT investor presentation, March 2018

As seen in the notes above, this 110 bps improvement in attrition (if it can be sustained) can drive $110 million in cash flow - a huge win for the company.

Profit wise, ADT turned out good results as well - even though EPS missed analyst estimates. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter rose to $638 million, up from a loss in the prior year (largely due, however, to $725 million of tax benefits from prior operating losses that ADT made use of this quarter). Still, pro forma EPS of -$0.06 (which nets out the tax distortion) missed analyst estimates of $0.10.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, rose to $598 million in the quarter, up 8% y/y and representing a 59% margin of the company's monitoring revenues, up 340 bps y/y. Free cash flow also turned to a positive $22 million, up from -$42 million in 4Q16.

Valuation update

With shares hovering just under $8 per share, ADT has a market cap of $5.94 billion. The company's debt makes up the vast portion of its enterprise value, however - as of its December 2017 balance sheet, ADT carried $10.2 billion of debt.

We have to take into account, however, that ADT's IPO occurred in January, and the company noted on its earnings call that it had paid down $594 million of its second-lien notes and reserved another $750 million for the repayment of preferred debt securities. Thus, its current debt stands at an estimated $8.82 billion.

Adding this debt figure to ADT's equity value, and subtracting out its $123 million in cash, we arrive at an enterprise value of $14.64 billion for ADT.

ADT is also guiding as follows for fiscal 2018:

Revenue of $4.45-$4.55 billion (+4.2% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.415-$2.435 billion (+3.1% y/y)

Free cash flow of $475-$525 million (+24% y/y).

Using the midpoints of each of these guidance ranges puts ADT's current enterprise value at multiples of:

3.26x EV/FY18 revenues

6.04x EV/FY18 adj. EBITDA

29.28x EV/FY18 FCF

ADT's EBITDA multiple, in particular, looks extremely appealing and far below market averages. Though we're only seeing meager growth in the EBITDA from year to year, the valuation is certainly low enough to entertain.

Final thoughts

With ADT pursuing growth in commercial services as well as continuing to make improvements in its customer attrition rate (guiding to 13.0-13.3% for the full year, or 40-70 bps better than 4Q17), ADT may well surprise investors to the upside. The recent plummeting of the stock, in my opinion, prices in a lot of bad news that may not come to pass.

Though ADT still has many strides to make in managing down its massive $8+ billion debt load, it's currently cheap enough for investors to consider investing a small position. Not more than a year ago, market observers were predicting a market value of $15 billion for ADT's IPO - now, the company trades at nearly a third of that. Even if ADT saw a one-turn expansion in its EBITDA multiple to 7x FY18 EBITDA, that implies a price target of $11 - 40% upside from current levels, and still below the $14 IPO price.

The bottom line - with shares already at bargain-basement values, there's not much more risk to the downside, but plenty of opportunity on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.