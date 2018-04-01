6 Dividend Increases: March 26-30, 2018

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in David Fish's CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, six companies declared dividend increases. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Banner (BANR)

BANR is a bank holding company. The company plans, directs and coordinates the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. These banks provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities. BANR was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 40.00%, from 25¢ per share to 35¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is April 9 and the dividend will be paid on April 19 to shareholders of record on April 10.

Oxford Industries (OXM)

OXM is an apparel company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company-owned brands, including Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer. brand. The company also provides apparel under licensed brands, including Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. OXM was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 25.93%, from 27¢ per share to 34¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 19, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on May 4.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

NDAQ is a holding company that provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services across six continents. As the creator of the first electronic stock market, the company’s technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. NDAQ was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On March 28, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 38¢ per share to 44¢ per share, an increase of 15.79%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 29 to shareholders of record on June 15. The ex-dividend date is June 14.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)

Founded in 2004 and based Kalispell, Montana, GBCI is a bank holding company for Glacier Bank, which provides commercial banking services in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. GBCI offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 9.52% to 23¢ per share. The dividend is payable April 19, with an ex-dividend date of April 9.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

NBTB is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance. NBT was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 8.70% to 25¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 1 will receive the new dividend on June 15.

UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR is an independent real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in various markets across the United States. Previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, UDR was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, UDR increased its quarterly dividend to 32.25¢ per share, an increase of 4.03% over the prior dividend of 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, NDAQ, GBCI, and NBTB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

NDAQ's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NDAQ in January 2008 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GBCI's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in GBCI in January 2008 would have returned 13.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NBTB's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NBTB in January 2008 would have returned 6.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 26-April 8, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AbbVie ABBV 4.06% $94.65 6 N/A $3.84 04/12 05/15 ABM Industries ABM 2.09% $33.48 51 3.20% $0.70 04/04 05/07 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.87% $59.92 5 1.90% $1.12 04/12 05/15 Accenture plc ACN 1.73% $153.50 13 12.40% $2.66 04/11 05/15 American Tower AMT 2.06% $145.34 9 24.00% $3.00 04/10 04/27 American Express AXP 1.50% $93.28 6 10.90% $1.40 04/05 05/10 Banner BANR 2.52% $55.49 6 89.60% $1.40 04/09 04/19 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.53% $63.25 9 2.80% $1.60 04/05 05/01 Brady BRC 2.23% $37.15 32 2.00% $0.83 04/06 04/30 Brixmor Property Group BRX 7.21% $15.25 5 N/A $1.10 04/04 04/16 Cracker Barrel Old Country CBRL 3.02% $159.20 15 27.40% $4.80 04/12 05/07 Comcast CMCSA 2.22% $34.17 11 14.90% $0.76 04/03 04/25 Cisco Systems CSCO 3.08% $42.89 8 25.70% $1.32 04/04 04/25 Quest Diagnostics DGX 1.99% $100.30 7 21.50% $2.00 04/03 04/18 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.86% $117.64 28 7.20% $3.36 04/05 04/20 Ethan Allen Interiors ETH 3.31% $22.95 7 16.30% $0.76 04/10 04/25 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.40% $38.38 7 9.40% $0.92 04/09 04/19 General Dynamics GD 1.68% $220.90 27 10.40% $3.72 04/12 05/11 General Growth Properties GGP 4.30% $20.46 8 16.70% $0.88 04/12 04/30 General Mills GIS 4.35% $45.06 14 8.80% $1.96 04/09 05/01 Glatfelter GLT 2.53% $20.53 5 7.40% $0.52 04/02 05/01 Gentex GNTX 1.91% $23.02 8 8.30% $0.44 04/05 04/18 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital HASI 6.77% $19.50 5 N/A $1.32 04/03 04/12 Horizon Bancorp HBNC 2.00% $30.01 8 15.30% $0.60 04/05 04/20 Hormel Foods HRL 2.19% $34.32 52 17.80% $0.75 04/13 05/15 Healthcare Trust America HTA 4.61% $26.45 6 25.70% $1.22 04/02 04/10 JPMorgan Chase & JPM 2.04% $109.97 7 12.10% $2.24 04/05 04/30 Kimco Realty KIM 7.78% $14.40 8 7.30% $1.12 04/02 04/16 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.34% $15.23 5 4.70% $1.27 04/05 04/13 Lincoln National LNC 1.81% $73.06 8 29.40% $1.32 04/09 05/01 Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 4.04% $91.24 8 5.70% $3.69 04/12 04/30 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 2.53% $53.69 26 2.10% $1.36 04/13 04/30 McCormick & Co. MKC 1.96% $106.39 32 8.70% $2.08 04/06 04/23 OGE Energy OGE 4.06% $32.77 11 9.60% $1.33 04/09 04/30 Patterson PDCO 4.68% $22.23 8 13.60% $1.04 04/12 04/27 Royal Gold RGLD 1.16% $85.87 17 9.90% $1.00 04/05 04/20 Raytheon RTN 1.61% $215.82 14 10.10% $3.47 04/10 05/10 Sysco SYY 2.40% $59.96 48 4.10% $1.44 04/05 04/27 Trinity Industries TRN 1.59% $32.63 7 19.10% $0.52 04/12 04/30 UDR UDR 3.62% $35.62 8 7.00% $1.29 04/06 04/30 Universal UVV 4.54% $48.50 47 2.00% $2.20 04/06 05/07 Verizon Communications VZ 4.94% $47.82 13 2.90% $2.36 04/09 05/01 WGL Holdings WGL 2.46% $83.65 43 4.90% $2.06 04/09 05/01

