Mitek Systems - Growing Importance Of Identity Products

I like Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) because the fintech dominates the US mobile check deposit market. Mobile check deposit earns an estimated 50%+ cash margins with 6,100 US financial institutions paying Mitek a small royalty for using its technology. I also like the fact that Mitek is a pure mobile software play, a genuine rarity in equity markets.

My investment thesis is Mitek's dominance of check deposit and relationships into US banks will enable the company to commercialize other mobile software products.

This thesis is playing out with Mitek investing around half its free cash flow generated from mobile check deposit into commercializing its earlier-stage and loss-making identity products with Mobile Verify being the flagship ID product.

This article explores the ID opportunity and discusses how mobile check deposit may play out in the future. I finish the article by crystallizing my view on where the business is today before assigning a conservative valuation to the company based upon near-term revenue metrics.

Identity Products

The future for Mitek now firmly sits with the software-as-service "Mobile Verify" product which undertakes algorithmic checks on global ID documents offering consumers instant identity verification, lowering the friction for on-boarding, while fulfilling regulatory requirements for business.

The growing usage of mobile networks for consumer transactions and the tightening of global standards around Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Client (KYC) are driving adoption of this class of product.

Mobile Verify is sold directly but also integrated into partner products including credit bureau giant Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY), fintech's Avoka, Trulioo and Signicat, as well Japanese IT conglomerate Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY).

Mobile Verify is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business with revenue generated on a transaction basis which in time will be repositioned to a subscription model. The ID business has a number of small global competitors which are financed privately or through venture capital and private equity. Mitek believes Mobile Verify will form part of the ID ecosystem with varying ID technologies being layered into mobile and online application forms.

The integration of Mobile Verify into Fujitsu's customer on-boarding product (Smart Origination) highlights how Mitek's technology is being layered with other technologies (Fujitsu, ImageWare (OTCQB:IWSY), InAuth, Intelligent Environments, Mitek, Trunomi).

Source: Press Release

The Fujitsu "Smart Origination" product combines the below companies' technology into its on-boarding product:

Fujitsu: Cloud platform and systems integration partner.

Cloud platform and systems integration partner. ImageWare Systems: Multi-modal biometrics technology covering voice, facial and iris recognition (and Fujitsu PalmSecure).

Multi-modal biometrics technology covering voice, facial and iris recognition (and Fujitsu PalmSecure). InAuth: Advanced mobile and browser device identification, authentication, risk detection, analysis and risk scoring.

Advanced mobile and browser device identification, authentication, risk detection, analysis and risk scoring. Intelligent Environments: Powerful digital platform that accommodates any form factor including IoT.

Powerful digital platform that accommodates any form factor including IoT. Mitek Systems: Global electronic ID Verification (Mobile Verify).

Global electronic ID Verification (Mobile Verify). Trunomi: Customer consent management and data permissions in compliance with EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Mitek has put a lot of focus organically and through acquisitions into growing its SaaS delivered ID verification platform. We are still early in commercialization and a number of years before ID becomes profitable in its own right. Mitek's ID's SaaS cash margins will not be as strong as the royalty-based mobile check deposit revenues.

Mitek will also never dominate ID the way it has with mobile check deposit in the USA. The saving grace however is ID is a larger market than mobile check deposit and represents a true global market opportunity.

Optimistically, I can't see mobile check deposit being larger than a 75 million per year USD opportunity for Mitek, whilst the identity verification subset of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is guided to be a $3.5 billion and fast growing opportunity. I'm yet to fully understand Mitek's real addressable subset within the $3.5 billion ID verification market, but it's clearly a multiple times larger than mobile check deposit. ID encouragingly extends Mitek outside its most important banking and finance vertical into travel, shared economy, health and telecommunications industries.

The Mobile Verify product functionality aligns itself very closely with some of the work credit bureaus undertake, so it's little surprise that global giant Experian is a premier partner of Mitek and perhaps down the track a logical acquirer of the company.

Mobile Check Deposit

As an existing investor in Mitek, the structural decline in check volumes is my number one concern. The below data and graph (updated to 31 December 2017) shows the volume of checks processed in the Federal Reserve System has declined, but encouragingly this fall has moderated over recent years.

In 2017, there were 56 million checks processed per business day or 14 billion checks annually, down 3.3% vs. the year prior. The 2016 and 2015 declines were similar in magnitude, -2.6% and -4.8% respectively.

The rate of decline in checks being processed in the Federal Reserve System has moderated from the significant declines seen earlier in the decade (2011-2014). Mitek is reimbursed through a single-digit-cent royalty on the volumes of checks deposited using its technology.

The other small saving grace from the data is the value of total checks processed actually increased 3.5% between 2014 and 2017.

Source: The Fed

Source: The Fed Data, with Author Charting

I was pleased to read a press release in March 2018 which outlined Mitek had processed 1 billion checks in the last 18 months, which implies a greater than 4.8% market share of the 14 billion checks processed in 2017. The more pleasing aspect of the release for me was the statement that "since its creation, mobile check deposit has saved banks an estimated $5 billion in operating costs".

This encouraging mention of the $5 billion savings gives me comfort that Mitek is now formally raising the profile around the efficiencies mobile check deposit brings to its banking and finance customers. I view this as a prelude to Mitek raising prices when check deposit volume growth becomes anemic acknowledging we still expect 10-20% check deposit revenue growth in 2018 vs. 23% revenue growth the year prior (note both 2018 and 2017 include declining legacy product contributions).

The magnitude of cost savings for banks using Mobile Deposit should perversely improve as check volumes decline. The ongoing closure of bank branches and consequential reduction in scale economies from processing less check volumes may actually see banks encouraging greater use of mobile check deposit. The increasing marginal costs in processing check deposits through the branch networks also open the door for mobile check deposit price rises in the future.

Mobile check deposit has years of strong free cash flow generation ahead of it driven by moderating declines in check volumes, consumer preferences for the product, and potential for banks to encourage the use of the product. I also take comfort Mitek has business levers to offset the inevitable decline in mobile check volumes, namely through price rises.

2018 Year To Date

The company did 31% revenue growth in Q1 2018 ($12.1 million) with non-GAAP profit margins of 8.3%. The guidance for Q2 2018 is revenue growth of 19% ($13.5 million) and non-GAAP profit margins of 7.8%. This indicates Mitek is guiding first-half 2018 revenues of $25.6 million and by implication second-half 2018 revenues of $32.4 million (first-half 44%, and second-half revenue split 56%).

The guidance numbers suggest first-half 2018 non-GAAP operating profits of $2.1 million (8.0% profit margins), with second-half profitability of $9.0 million (27.8% profit margins). These numbers look consistent with second-half 2017 where $7.0 million of non-GAAP operating profit was generated on $24.7 million of revenues (28.3% profit margins).

Subtracting the difference between the guided 2018 revenue and non-GAAP profitability shows Mitek's cost base will have expanded 36% in 2018 ($46.8 million in 2018 vs. $34.5 million in 2017), so any revenue shortfall in the next three quarters will come straight off non-GAAP profit numbers as the higher cost base was largely in place by the first-quarter 2018.

The guidance appears to assume Mitek can grow its transaction-based software-as-a-service ID revenues 70%-plus in 2018. The SaaS transaction revenues in ID products grew 116% in the first-quarter 2018 to $2.6 million ($10.4 million annualized), so we are getting strong traction.

On my below forecast numbers, Mitek can grow its ID SaaS revenues ($7.8 million in 2017) to around $14 million in 2018 with the overall ID business generating ~$20.0 million revenues in the full-year 2018 (+52% vs. 2017).

The overall guidance for 2018 is for 28% revenue growth ($58 million revenue) and non-GAAP operating profit margins of 19-20% ($11.1 million non-GAAP profit).

The 2018 revenue breakdown is ~$20.0 million ID revenues and ~$38 million check deposit revenue (includes declining legacy revenues). I crudely estimate on a divisional non-GAAP operating earnings basis, ID is losing $7.8 million and mobile check deposit making $18.9 million in 2018.

Valuation

In the medium term, the company has an expectation that similar non-GAAP margins (19-20%) can be maintained with ID increasingly driving revenue growth. On my numbers, the ID business breaks even in 2020, while mobile deposit sees its first top-line revenue declines in 2021. I view Mitek as a 20%+ revenue growth story over a three-year horizon and consequently apply a 5.5 times revenue multiple for valuation purposes. This methodology values Mitek at between $8.80 and $10.70 using September year 2018 and 2019 revenue forecasts.

Mitek Systems $7.50 SOI (fully diluted as per 2017 AR) 36.235 Market Cap $271.8 Net Cash -$45.0 EV $226.8 Year to September 2017a 2018f 2019f 2020f Mobile check deposit/legacy (on premise/SaaS) $32.2 $37.8 $41.6 $41.6 ID Verification (SaaS) $7.8 $14.0 $22.5 $33.7 Other recurring (ID on premise) $0.9 $0.9 $1.0 $1.0 Recurring $40.9 $52.8 $65.0 $76.3 Consulting/license revenue (ID) $4.5 $5.2 $5.5 $5.7 Total Revenue $45.4 $58.0 $70.5 $82.1 Opex -$34.5 -$46.8 -$56.2 -$65.7 Group EBIT $10.9 $11.2 $14.3 $16.4 EBIT margins 24.0% 19.3% 20.3% 19.9% Recurring Revenue (%) 90% 91% 92% 93% EV/Recurring Revenue 5.5 4.3 3.5 3.0 EV/Revenue 5.0 3.9 3.2 2.8 EV/EBIT 20.8 20.3 15.8 13.9 Valuation multiple 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Valuation $8.13 $8.80 $10.70 $12.46

Source: Author Analysis

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.