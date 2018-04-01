An Outstanding Leader Executes A Transformation Of ID Systems

Led by a CEO with a solid track record, ID Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) is going through a significant shift from a cyclical business model to one with recurring revenues and significant operating leverage. Leading the transformation is CEO Chris Wolfe. By his third month as CEO, IDSY released two SaaS offerings, made recurring revenue a key measure of business performance, and defined new, logical, and quantifiable growth strategies. Supporting the transformation is a strong balance sheet with $17m cash (14% market cap) and a positive cash-flow business even at the current early stage of transformation.

Using management estimates, IDSY can generate $70m revenue and 34% operating margins in fiscal year 2020 from $40m revenue and operating losses today (fiscal year 2017). It has an immediate opportunity to grow total revenue by 50% within 3 years just from a single customer. My target price is $8.20, which represents 40% upside potential from close on 3/29/2018.

Description of business

IDSY sells both hardware and software in three segments – Industrial Truck Management (NYSEARCA:ITM), Logistics Visibility Solutions (NYSE:LVS), and Connected Vehicle Solutions (NYSE:CVS). In every segment, IDSY equips commercial vehicles with hardware that have a spectrum of functions from the simple (location tracking, employee identification, safety checklists etc) to the complex (impact detection, load measurement, tire inflation sensing etc). The data received by hardware is transmitted to software that produces useful analytics. An example may help illustrate. A retailer with large distribution centers tend to have a fleet of forklifts. The fleet is equipped with IDSY hardware (see a picture here) that record the duration of function of each forklift. IDSY software can analyze the durations and provide insights ranging from identifying under-performing forklifts to benchmarking performance with fleets from other retailers.

Software and a portion of hardware are sold on a recurring subscription basis, which provide 46% of 2017 revenue. IDSY projects to increase the proportion of recurring revenue (more on this later).

IDSY has all the elements of a winning business, but execution was lacking prior to the arrival of CEO Chris Wolfe

IDSY is a market leader in industrial on-campus vehicle management systems (VMS) with 25% market share, which equates to 120,000 installed units in the ITM segment (see slide below from IDSY investor presentation). The global opportunity for ITM is 10 million units (>8x current installed units), providing a large growth runway. The CVS segment has only one customer, but the opportunity for the one customer is worth 10x its value today (see slide below). The LVS segment is a stable business that provides cash flows to fund the growth of other segments. It still has a growth runway in SaaS products, but the opportunity is limited compared to other segments.

IDSY has many Fortune 100 companies in different industries as customers (see slide below) that provide many opportunities for upselling. The blue-chip customer base bears testament to the company’s innovative products, which stood out from competing products during lengthy corporate purchasing cycles.

However, IDSY was plagued by poor execution and management turnover post-2007. Pre-2007, the company’s streak of securing blue-chip customers and 40% revenue growth propelled the stock to $24.00 in 2006. The increase was almost 7x from the low of $3.50 after the dotcom bust. A well-timed stock offering in 2006 provided $65 million cash that was spent on acquisitions in 2007-10. However, before the acquired companies were integrated with existing operations, the 2008-09 financial crisis caused large declines in orders. The revenue shortfall caused the stock to fall to $2.00 in 2010. IDSY regained revenue growth in 2011-12 from aggressive cost reductions, new products, and new blue-chip customer wins. Long-time CEO Jeffery Jagid resigned just as the company was getting back on its feet. COO and co-founder Ken Ehrman took over as CEO in June 2014. He started the shift towards a subscription model with low upfront costs to customers and high recurring revenue. However, large investments in the subscription model did not translate into revenue growth. The stock declined by 50% in 2015. Under Erhman, revenue declined by 15% over 2 years before Wolfe took over as CEO in December 2016.

CEO Chris Wolfe has an admirable track record and the expertise to lead a turnaround

Once the President of Wireless Business Services at Qualcomm, Wolfe grew division revenue by 63% over 4 years to $440 million, and retired in 2014 at the age of 57. He oversaw the launch of TrailerTRACS, which is an asset management system for trailers. The satellite-cellular system offers real-time visibility into trailer locations and operational events, provides analytics, and improves utilization and security. Under Wolfe’s leadership, TrailerTRACS became the top-selling trailer-tracking system in the market, and had several multi-million dollar contracts from large logistics companies, including Schneider National and Swift Transportation. He started as an independent strategy consultant for IDSY, and became chief product officer in July 2016 and CEO in December 2016.

In the first earnings call as CEO, Wolfe talked about the need to “accelerate [the company’s] evolution to a recurring SaaS revenue model” by releasing two new SaaS offerings. He discussed a clear and logical vision to position “software, services, and data analytics platforms as primary competitive differentiators”. The focus on SaaS is likely to increase the proportion of recurring revenue (currently at 44%). While a traditional business model requires customers to make high upfront payments and little to no monthly payments, the SaaS model is the opposite, in which customers pay little to no upfront payments and affordable (not high) monthly fees. Low upfront payments is attractive to customers because low initial investments allow customers to test products before committing long-term. Over time, monthly fees paid to the provider add up and exceed the net value provided by traditional models. A 50% growth in recurring revenue in the ITM segment is an early sign of success in the company’s shift to the SaaS model. However, IDSY still has room to improve because recurring revenue is only 20% of ITM revenue and 44% of total revenue.

Wolfe also did something that previous CEOs did not. He explained the customer’s perspective, and addressed IDSY’s business in the context of the customer environment. Summarizing his perspective, IDSY did not consider the dynamics of customer demand sufficiently in the past, creating a mismatch between its products and customer needs. Previous CEOs spoke about the need for innovation and aggressive marketing, but did not address customer needs directly. I was truly impressed by his concise and thoughtful insights on customers’ businesses and responses required by IDSY.

Wolfe also spoke to the need to pursue middle-market customers, in addition to blue-chip customers. The middle-market is largely untapped compared to the blue-chip space. IDSY acquired Keytroller in August 2017 to gain a foothold with middle-market customers. New products for the middle-market are in the pipeline and will be released in May 2018. The release of new products within 9 months of acquisition shows that the integration of Keytroller with IDSY is executed faster than acquisitions under previous CEOs.

The turnaround of IDSY was apparent in Wolfe’s first fiscal year as CEO. Revenue grew 10% after declining for 2 years. Operating cash flow was positive for the first time in 10 years. Gross margin reached a 5-year high. EBIT losses narrowed. IDSY is likely to be at breakeven operating profit next year, and generate operating profits in the year after (more on this later).

IDSY is likely to generate about $70m revenue within 3 years from $40m today

The “low-hanging fruit” today is Avis Budget Group. The company spent years pursing and investing in this account, which is finally paying off. The picture below is an enhancement of the green column shown in the first slide of this article. IDSY is servicing 10% of Avis fleet, and is targeting 100% by 2020. By simple extrapolation, the current $3m revenue can grow to $30m by 2020. If the opportunity is successful, IDSY will be able to pursue other rental car companies as customers. However, taking execution risk into account, I project the revenue opportunity as $22m in 2020.

For the other two segments, I project 10.0% and 1.0% revenue growth for ITM and LVS respectively. The projection is complicated by differences in segment labels. Financial statements and press releases label segments as “products” and “services” while the latest investor presentation do it as ITM, LVS, and CVS. The latter is more appropriate than the former for valuation because CVS has a well-defined revenue opportunity. In projecting the growth of ITM and LVS, I assume LVS to follow the growth trajectory of “products” given its limited growth opportunity, and ITM to follow the growth trajectory of “services” because of the renewed focus on SaaS.

In projecting gross and operating profits, I follow the estimates given by management in the slide below. The operating leverage in IDSY will be apparent after the company passes the breakeven point for operating income

The table below show projections of segment revenues and margins:

2017** 2018 2019 2020 ITM 23.7 26.1 28.7 31.5 Growth 8.9% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% LVS 14.3 14.4 14.6 14.7 Growth 2.1% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% CVS 3.0 9.3 15.7 22.0 Growth - 211.1% 67.9% 40.4% Total 41.0 49.8 58.9 68.3 Growth 6.3% 21.6% 18.2% 15.9% Gross profit 35.9 Gross margin 53% Operating profit 7.2 Operating margin 11% ** 2017 growth rates exclude the impact of Keytroller acquisition

Because the company has operating losses for most of its history, EV/revenue is used as the valuation multiple in the model below. The table below shows historical EV/revenue multiples, and the calculation of target price. My target price is $8.20, which represents 40% upside potential from close on 3/29/2018.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 EV/Revenue 1.5 1.7 1.4 2.0 2.6 5-year average 1.8

2020 revenue 68.3 EV-to-Sales ratio (5-yr avg) 1.8 EV 125.6 Cash 6.6 Debt 0 Market cap 132.2 Diluted shares 15 Target price per share $8.80 Current price $6.24 Upside potential 40%



Key risks and mitigations



At the heart of the transformation is CEO Chris Wolfe. A key risk relates to the continuity of his employment. He may lose interest, quit, and lead a different company. However, investors should be assured that Wolfe was not hired on a whim. He started as a strategy consultant for IDSY before being chief product officer. IDSY board and managers have plenty of time to vet him as a candidate for CEO. He is also likely to be wealthy from careers at Qualcomm and other firms. This means that interest and other non-monetary reasons play a greater role than compensation when he accepted the CEO position. Warren Buffett likes to hire managers who are already wealthy before they join Berkshire, so he can be assured of their intrinsic non-monetary interest in the job. At 59, Wolfe has about a decade before retirement. After an excellent run at Qualcomm, he took the job at IDSY because he was not ready to quit. It is unlikely that he would quit being CEO of IDSY voluntarily.

Another risk relates to the lack of clear market leaders. The industries in which IDSY operate are fragmented. Many competitors are also private companies. Omnitracs, where Wolfe worked at Qualcomm, was sold to a private equity company. Crown Equipment is a large private manufacturer of forklifts and is stated as a competitor in IDSY annual reports. Without clear leaders in the public market, it may be difficult to judge the dynamics of the industries’ trends. However, IDSY has established a niche targeted at specific markets that may be insulated from broad market trends. IDSY highlights some of its strengths in the 10K:

“Our on-asset devices are designed to operate independently of other system components, allowing for continuous asset control and data gathering even when the asset is out of wireless communication range. We believe that our proprietary technology as well as our experience in designing and developing products for our target markets distinguishes us within these markets.”

Every company face the risk of substitution by superior competitors. However, IDSY is not aware of direct competitors that have the precise capabilities of its systems. This means that competitors may face difficulty in replicating IDSY proprietary systems and products.

Conclusion

CEO Chris Wolfe has achieved early signs of success in transforming IDSY to a SaaS model. The immediate opportunity to service Avis will set IDSY on the path to grow revenue and operating profit. The release of new SaaS products, targeting of middle-market as a key customer group, and Wolfe’s ability to execute should assure investors that IDSY has a bright future.

