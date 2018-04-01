Why Every Millennial Should Pick Up Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte's smoothies

I used to keep 20% of my portfolio in cash. I liked the idea of always being able to back up the truck when the “big correction” would finally come. When time passed by, I realized that it would be better to put money into bonds, instead of cash. Having bonds would give me the advantage of at least getting a little return. Bonds also have the advantage of compensating for inflation. After a few months, I decided to switch up the strategy again. I stopped allocating money into safe bonds. I discovered that if the “big correction” would come, I would have enough time to buy stocks at a discount and did not need safe cash or bonds on hand for that. But going full into the market would seem to risky for me. Therefore, I decided to keep 20% of my portfolio in the most safe sectors of the U.S. market. Safe sectors are for example utilities, but also stocks like Fresh Del Monte (FDP). In this article, I will first give some information about Fresh Del Monte’s business model. I will then discuss whether Fresh Del Monte qualifies for the safe haven stock section.

Business Model

Fresh Del Monte is a U.S. located company which specializes in the production and distribution of fruit and vegetables. The company gets around 45% of its sales from bananas, and has therefore great exposure to the prices of bananas. Other big segments are gold pineapples, prepared food and avocados. The company is currently down 24%, compared to 1 year ago. The lower stock price is primarily driven by lower banana prices. The company is trying to get less exposure to banana prices by investing in other segments.

Safe haven criteria

For me personally, a safe haven stock needs to: (i) provide a safe dividend, (ii) produce and/or provide a good that can keep up with inflation, (iii) provide a good that is essential for life and is thus recession proof. The requirements are ordered from most important, to least important. As you can see, some of the criteria are kind of unclear. I choose the keep them relatively vague, because this forces me to every time dive deeper into the company.

Take for example the first criteria. Some investors just simply look at the pay out ratio to decide whether the company’s dividend is safe. This is definitely not a bad matrix to look at, but from experience I know that some companies with a higher payout ratio can have a way safer dividend than companies which have a low payout ratio. Take for example Bank of America (BAC), the company's dividend was well supported in 2008, but still got cut dramatically (from 0.640 per quarter to 0.010 per quarter). Having this relatively vague definition of “safe dividend” forces me to always dive deeper into the history of the company, and not just look at their payout ratio on Yahoo Finance or Seeking Alpha.

A safe dividend

Let’s take a look at my first criteria; the safe dividend. Fresh Del Monte currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 and has paid a dividend every quarter since 2010. This brings the total dividend per year to $0.60 and gives a yield of 1.33%. The company pays out 25% its earnings. Management likes to keep the payout ratio low, because this makes it possible to keep the debt level low and still have enough money to keep growing. The low debt level is a bonus in this rising interest rate environment. The company’s management may at first not look that shareholder friendly when you look at the payout ratio, but this view changes when you also take the share repurchase programs in consideration. In 2017, the company spend $30 million on dividend, while buying back shares for $142 million. Buying back shares is really efficient, because unlike cash dividend, it does not require you to pay taxes. In the last quarterly report, the total debt level was $357 million and the total shareholder’s equity was $1.791 million. This means the company has a debt to equity ratio of 0.20, which makes the stock a safe investment. Taking all things above in consideration, I conclude that the company pays a safe dividend.

Keeping up with inflation

Source: Fourth Quarterly Report 2017

I found some trouble looking at the second criteria. There has been deflation in the food sector for quite some time now. Deflation is the opposite of inflation, and means that prices decline. Forecasts show that the there will be food inflation again in 2018, but I am not too sure about this. Amazon (AMZN) has recently entered the U.S. food retail market when it bought Whole Foods. Many people speculate that there will be a pricing war between food retailers. This will not only hurt the food retailers but also their suppliers. You can see Fresh Del Monte's costumers in the diagram above. Two of their biggest customers are Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR). These two retailers will certainly feel the pain when a pricing war breaks out and will try to force their suppliers to take lower prices.

Another risk is that Fresh Del Monte is really dependent on the world’s demand and supply of bananas. The CEO pointed out in the Q3 results of 2017 that there was a huge oversupply of bananas, resulting in a price decline of 9% to 13.53 dollars per unit. You should remember that, even though currently the price of bananas is 4% higher than last year’s Q4, there is always the risk of the oversupply coming back.

Healthy tailwinds

It is easy to check the box of the third criteria. Of course, Fresh Del Monte produces a recession proof good. Food is going nowhere in the world, especially healthy food like bananas or vegetables. The company even faces tailwinds, because of the trend away from unhealthy food. Fresh Del Monte is well positioned to provide even more healthy snacks and drinks in the future.

Conclusion

Fresh Del Monte seems to be a great addition to the safe haven part of a millennial investor. Millennials have the time to ride a recession out, therefore it is better to invest in safe havens than to keep cash. Even though I am not sure that Fresh Del Monte can keep up with the inflation, I am still willing to take the risk. The banana prices seem to be going up and almost all food stocks can be affected by a pricing war. Management seems to be shareholder friendly and having a clean balance sheet is a great advantage in this rising interest rate environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.