Facebook - A Warren Buffett Moment

Any extra regulation is likely to be focused on increasing privacy measures - in itself unlikely to create a major dip in business for Facebook.

Facebook has a dominant market position in its sector, with virtually no competition. It is too essential to its users' lives to be damaged.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) now is a typical Warren Buffett case of “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful". Facebook has come off close to 20% from its peak, mainly on the back of the news that Cambridge Analytica, a client, used personal information harvested from more than 50 million US Facebook profiles without permission to build a system that could target US voters with personalised political advertisements based on their psychological profile. Although the breakout of the news seemed dramatic initially, I believe it is not as dramatic as it seems. Almost all major IT groups, such as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Yahoo, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), etc., have faced similar, or sometimes worse, issues of private and financial details being misused or stolen. None of those companies, or others, were brought down as a result of private users' information being misused - rather operational and competitive weaknesses are what lead to the demise of businesses. With Facebook being a virtual monopoly in its sector, and with the vast majority of users not particularly concerned about the Cambridge Analytica issue, the 20% drop of Facebook’s share price is likely to be one of those one-off discount opportunities that an investor can find.

Facebook has made some of the best strategic decisions in its sector - buying globally dominant platforms WhatsApp and Instagram, and competing head to head with Twitter in celebrity, political and news segments through both Facebook and Instagram. With a war chest of $40 billion, it can continue buying new potential competitors.

Facebook has 2 billion monthly active users, which means almost 1 of every 2 adults on Earth uses Facebook on a monthly basis. On a daily basis, 1 out of every 3 adults on Earth uses Facebook. This is not taking into account WhatsApp and Instagram. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly users, Messenger 1.3 billion and Instagram 800 million. With such global dominance in social networking, it is very hard to imagine either members or advertisers and corporates cutting off their links with Facebook because of the Cambridge Analytica affair.

On the financial numbers side, Facebook’s valuation has been compelling. Operating cash flow increased 10-fold in the past 5 years and EV minus cash balance to operating cash flow is around 19x. Companies with much lower growth rates, and no monopoly status, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) are trading at 18.6x and Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG) at 17x.

Quarterly revenues more than doubled in just 2 years, from $5.8 billion per quarter to $13 billion - half of which comes from outside the US and Canada. Operating income tripled in the same period, with operating margin reaching an enviable 57% in Q4 2017. In the past 8 years, Facebook’s revenues multiplied 20 fold, net income by 26 fold and free cash flow by an eye watering 44 fold.

Facebook’s sharp focus on maximising value and business opportunity shows clearly when comparing it with Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) whose founders have (admirably) been trying to focus more on creating a better world through investing in hundreds of ventures, including many with social and health objectives. The lack of focus on maximising value for Alphabet has led to a relatively meagre growth when compared to Facebook - ‘only’ growing sales revenues by 3.5 times in 8 years, with net income multiplying by only 1.5 times. Free cash flow multiplied by 3.5 times during the same period.

It would be very hard to imagine any form of extra regulation or government intervention in the US that could dramatically change Facebook’s status. They are too successful and too crucial for people’s daily lives to mess with. And although the private information sharing was unpleasant, or worse, it was far less dramatic than many other corporate sins, such as a global financial crisis caused by banks (most of which have continued business as usual), and breach of private financial data (which happens day in and day out by all sorts of corporates).

It would take a real leap of faith to bet on the demise of such a global unique giant as Facebook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.