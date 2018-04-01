This Is No Time To Go Wobbly, Tesla Shorts

How will you react? Best to ask yourself that question now.

The history of Enron’s collapse has some important lessons. On the long way down, Tesla share price spikes will test us again. And again.

Naturally, the share price spiked over the next two weeks.

In mid-February, I took the plunge and said it was time to go short.

On February 12, I wrote an article called, As Tesla Breaks Faith With Its Believers, It’s Time To Go Short.

During the 18 months or so before that article, I had repeatedly warned about the dangers of shorting Tesla (TSLA), and cautioned against it.

But in that article I announced I was adding to my short position, and explained why:

I have repeatedly warned that Tesla's stratospheric share price is completely unmoored from its dreadful fundamentals, and inveighed against shorting it. But at some point, an investor must make hard choices. And, this being a financial investing site, a writer here must make hard choices, too. I think beliefs about Tesla are finally changing. The fundamentals are going to start mattering. So, I'm taking down the red flag. If you want to wade into the water, swim with sharks, and short Tesla, I'm not going to blow the whistle. I'm adding to my own short position.

I then outlined my 23-point short thesis and, with many cautions, suggested those agreeing with those points should consider a short position as well.

The Market Immediately Tests Me

Of course, the market immediately slapped me around. The share price was $310.42 at the moment my watershed article was published. Over the next two weeks the price rose relentlessly, cresting at $357.42 on February 26.

How did I feel during those 14 days between my article’s publication and the 15% price rise? More than anything, I felt queasy for those followers who, at my encouragement, decided to buy long-dated put options, which is my favored strategy (which is not to say it is the most sophisticated strategy; far from it).

But I held on to my options, and held my ground. Because nothing had happened to change my fundamental thesis, and I believed it would require Q1 financial results for the strategy to begin bearing fruit.

Naturally, some of the commenters here and on twitter mocked me and gloated about the price action. Along with other witticisms, they waggishly referred to the Montana Skeptic Price Floor.

That, of course, was their terrible mistake. The Fates hate hubris. They loathe gloating. They punish both.

(Well, that and the soundness of my thesis.)

Yes, I was wrong about how long it would take for the bottom to start falling out. It happened even sooner than I guessed it would. But all things considered, it was far better to be two weeks too early than two weeks too late.

And here we are.

Tesla's share price at the conclusion of after-hours trading last Thursday, which is the last price available as I submit this article for publication, was $259.50. Developments over the three-day Easter-Passover weekend could well have led to another red day by the time you read this piece.

The Lessons of Enron

There are lessons here. As some of you know, it was my front-row seat in the 2001 Enron debacle that first caused me to be fascinated by what I saw as a replay with Tesla.

The splendid Tesla Charts (on Twitter @TeslaCharts) recently put up a fascinating chart comparing Enron price action with Tesla price action. Here it is:

Now, it’s highly unlikely Tesla’s share price action will continue to mirror that of Enron’s. There will be deviations and variations, and they will be significant.

But this chart reminded me of two important things.

First Lesson: It Takes Time

When the Enron share price slide started, I felt the same way about Enron that I now feel about Tesla. The company’s market capitalization was built on smoke and mirrors. Its executives had been endlessly cutting corners. Its financial statements contained, within those footnotes, the seeds of its demise.

By November of 2000, I had concluded Enron was worth next to nothing. I thought I could already hear the death rattle.

If you asked me last week to estimate the amount of time between what I took to be the Enron death rattle and the descent of the share price to near zero, I would have guessed two or three months.

But my remembrance would have been wrong. It took much longer. Memory is tricky like that.

As the chart shows, even after I thought Enron’s death rattle was first audible, it took more than 10 months for Enron’s share price to go from its all-time high to just about zero.

Second Lesson: The Share Price Will Spike Again

Tesla Charts did not just lay it all out graphically. He then included a bit of teaching:

What do we see here? We see five major Enron share price spikes on the way down, including one of 20%, one of 31%, and -- as the patient rallied for a final time -- one of 46%.

How strong is your stomach? How firm are your convictions? To what extent will you be able to detach your emotions from your trading?

How will you react when, as seems inevitable, the TSLA share price spikes sharply upward over the next several months?

When the press coverage, which up until a week or two ago had been sycophantic and adoring, and then suddenly became negative and probing, switches back to sycophantic and adoring again?

I can already imagine the headlines:

UPS Announces 100 Tesla Semi Reservations

Auto World Stunned by Gorgeous Model Y Prototype

Tesla’s Model 3 Production Problems Are Now Behind It

Tesla’s Solar Roof Wows Consumer Group

Major Tesla Shareholder Reaffirms Faith in the Firm

Ben Kallo Reveals He is Adding to Baird’s Tesla Holdings

Ron Baron Destroys Tesla Shorts in CNBC Appearance

How will you feel when you read these headlines? What about that gnawing in your gut?

You are going to be tested, and so am I.

How will you react? Here’s how I hope I will react.

If even a single point in my 23-point thesis is called into question, then I will once again question the entire thesis, and scale back my position. (And I will write about that.)

Short of that, if and when there is a spike in Tesla’s share price, I will recall the immortal words of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to President George Bush the elder: “This is no time to go wobbly.”

And, so inspired, I will hang on to my options. Indeed, I may even tempted to add to them. And, as I am a weak man, I might give into temptation. I hope not, because I think a Tesla position should always be a tiny part of one’s portfolio, but for me this is a trade of high conviction.

Some Complexity

Now, things are a bit more complicated than a simple percentage calculation. For one thing, the price spikes percentages on the chart are for share prices, not option prices. The share and options prices travel in the same direction, but by no means at the same rate.

Also, a great deal depends on when you initiate your position. If you short the stock at 300, and it drops to 50, you have an 83% profit (ignoring borrow and other transaction costs). If the stock then spikes by 83%, that does not bring the share price back to 300. It brings it only to 91.50.

After the 83% spike, the investor who shorted at 50 has an 83% loss. You, however, still have a profitable position, though your profitability has now dropped to 69.5%. If you are right about the overall direction of the stock then, all other things being equal, it's better to get on board early.

It's All Happening at Warp Speed

It’s just impossible to keep up with Tesla happenings, as they are occurring at warp speed. In just the past few days:

Bill Maurer wrote a terrific piece about Tesla’s untrustworthiness, with special reference to the Model S recall announcement and the jaw-dropping hypocrisy of Tesla VP of Engineering, Doug Field. If I have any fault to find with Bill's article, it is that his anger is not quite white hot enough for my taste.

Car and Driver wrote what I regard as a devastatingly negative review of the Model 3.

And, minutes after Tesla revealed that, yes, Autopilot was indeed engaged in last week’s Mountain View, California fatality, Musk tweeted this:

I find this inexplicably tone deaf. Is it a cry for help? I wonder.

Buckle Up for More Nasty Surprises

Tesla knew about the problem with the Model S bolts at least six months ago. Moreover, contrary to Tesla's claim, while the problem may be exacerbated by corrosion in cold climates, is most assuredly not caused by corrosion. Rather, it appears the bolts can fail in any climate.

Here's an interesting link to an illustrated discussion of the problems from last October. Thank you, Seeking Alpha member edgarblumenthal.

So, what will the next unpleasant surprise be? I have written two articles about the problems with the touchscreen of the Model 3 (most recently, here), explaining why some engineers believe they are caused by a faulty design. How long before Tesla finally divulges what it believes is causing those problems?

In the meantime, any Tesla investor not troubled by the company's lack of candor is simply not paying attention.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options