How KAR's Upcoming IAA Spinoff Benefits Shareholders

IAA is a terrific business with fantastic economics, which means that the transaction could potentially unlock a lot of value for KAR owners.

Late last month, KAR Auction Services (KAR) announced that it would spin off its salvage auction business Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) as a separate, publicly-traded company. The news sent KAR shares up 9 percent to a high of $56.64 on March 9, but the stock price has since come down to $54.20 as of March 29’s close.

Although the full details of the transaction have not been released, the separation of IAA will likely prove beneficial for shareholders due to several factors. In the first place, the spinoff makes a lot of sense just based on the lack of overlap between IAA and KAR’s other business lines. The separation will also allow investors to better analyze the two firms.

But perhaps most crucially, the IAA platform is a terrific business with fantastic economics, which means that the upcoming transaction could potentially unlock a lot of value. IAA and major rival Copart, Inc. (CPRT) each control roughly 40 percent of the U.S. salvage vehicle market. With high barriers to entry and a number of structural tailwinds, IAA is positioned to richly reward current KAR shareholders over the long term. Moreover, the unique quirks of spinoff transactions could present an additional buying opportunity.

Trapped Value

Although IAA likely generates a high return on equity, KAR’s overall performance is less satisfactory. This is apparent from a side-by-side comparison of KAR and Copart’s return on equity.

Because IAA lives within the KAR parent company and accounts for just 35 percent of total revenue, stockholders have been deprived of IAA’s full potential. Since January 2016, Copart’s stock price has risen 168 percent, far outpacing KAR’s 46 percent gain.

Salvage Auction Economics

One of the key questions, of course, is how the market will end up valuing IAA. Given that the Copart growth story remains incredibly compelling, there is every reason to believe that a bet on IAA would also pay off. The company runs 175 locations across North America and generated $1.2 billion in revenue during 2017. Last year, IAA processed 2.37 million vehicles and earned an operating profit of $240 million.[i]

In previous Seeking Alpha articles, the first of which appeared in May 2017, I enthusiastically recommended buying Copart stock. Both IAA and Copart enjoy the advantage of network effects from their massive online platforms, as well as steady revenue from large regular customers. Drivers will keep on wrecking cars no matter how the economy is doing, and the evidence shows that the supply of totaled vehicles is likely to increase over the long term.

IAA and Copart’s customer-facing operations are extremely similar in terms of price points and services, with neither company holding a major competitive advantage over the other. One small difference is that IAA maintains an in-person component of its auction platform, whereas Copart’s auctions are now conducted entirely over the internet. Some investors have questioned how this impacts margins, but the management team states that they “feel the live auction…generates a higher net proceeds than it does Internet only.”[ii]

The two companies also differ in their capital allocation strategies. IAA leases most of its salvage yards, while Copart prefers to own its real estate outright. But because KAR only reports consolidated results, investors do not know how leasing versus owning impacts overall returns – another reason why the spinoff makes sense.

To Buy or Not to Buy?

Given that the full details of the separation are yet to be released, no one can know for sure right now if IAA will be worth buying. However, spinoff transactions often present opportunities for those paying attention. In the words of noted value investor Seth Klarman:

Spinoffs are an interesting place to look because there’s a natural constituency of sellers and there’s not a natural constituency of buyers

Klarman elaborates on this theme in Margin of Safety, where he includes a section in Chapter Ten titled “Investing in Spinoffs.”

Many parent-company shareholders receiving shares in a spinoff choose to sell quickly, often for the same reasons that the parent company divested itself of the subsidiary in the first place. Shareholders receiving the spinoff shares will find still other reasons to sell: they may know little or nothing about the business that was spun off and find it easier to sell than to learn; large institutional investors may deem the newly created entity too small to bother with; and index funds will sell regardless of price if the spinoff is not a member of their assigned index. For reasons such as these, not to mention the fact that spinoffs frequently go unnoticed by most investors, spinoff shares are likely to initially trade at depressed prices, making them of special interest to value investors.

Therefore, investors may want to consider waiting to buy stock in order to take advantage of irrational, short-term selling. However, that is a discussion for another time. The transaction is expected to take place later this year, so stay tuned for more updates.

