Nestle's "High Floor" Business Model Makes It Attractive

Nestle is arguably a top 5 company in the world if you are looking for a company with a durable business model that will still be around in 50+ years from now.

Nestle is doing some brand reshuffling to get growth back up to the single mid digit range. Emerging markets remain an opportunity for Nestle.

Sometimes a high quality stock can be overlooked because it isn't native to the country you reside in. It is for this reason that many US investors overlook Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Nestle's presence in the consumer goods market stretches everywhere from water, to pet food, and through every aisle in your grocery store. The packed offering of brands (often times with top three market share) gives Nestle a "high floor" as an investment. We will review these offerings, and the current state of operations. On the other hand, Nestle's vast presence and size have also hampered growth. We will take a look at Nestle's growth prospects before making a call on shares.

Nestle's Diversity Gives The Business A "High Floor"

There may not be a company that has a stronger presence in your everyday life than Nestle - and you may not even realize it. Nestle is home to more than 2,000 brands, that are sold in 189 countries around the world. Many of these brands are at/near the top in market share for their respective categories.

source: Nestle

The breakdown of industry and high dollar brands alone can take several minutes to sift through. With Nestle, the floor is so high for investors because the company is so tremendously diversified. Just like an investment portfolio, being diversified can insulate Nestle from sudden risks, or industry deteriorations.

source: Nestle

Nestle's largest product segment accounts for less than a quarter of its revenues, meanwhile it maintains a global presence with less than half of its sales coming from the Americas. Even its smallest segment (bottled water) is an enormous business that does more than CHF 7B per year through household brands such as Nestle Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino. Nestle's global presence in so many industries make it immensely safe as an investment. The business is built to survive just about any macro-economic scenario short of the extinction of mankind.

Sturdy House Built With A Strong Balance Sheet, And Fiscal Conservatism

Financially, the company is robust. It carries a strong credit rating with both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

source: Nestle

It currently carries a net debt of approximately CHF 17.9B, which was 75% covered by its operating cash flows in 2017 alone. Essentially the balance sheet has a very low debt load, and if Nestle ever decided to make any sort of acquisition of substance, it would have the balance sheet leverage available to absorb debt as needed (though this isn't likely, Nestle runs itself in a very fiscally conservative manner).

Nestle is a cash generator as well. In 2017, more than 14% of revenues were turned into cash flows. This is a strong number for a company with so much size, and "hands" in so many different subsidiary operations. I generally look for a company that generates 10-12% as a basic threshold.

Investors have enjoyed the fruits of smart, and conservative management over the years. Over the past decade, investors have realized annualized returns of approximately 9% per annum (assuming you reinvested dividends). Nestle has returned more than CHF 100B to shareholders since 2008.

source: Nestle

Nestle is also a soon to be (unofficial) dividend champion, with 23 consecutive years of dividend raises. The reason you won't see this on any of the normal screening tools, is because the dividend is subject to currency exchange when it is converted from Swiss francs to US dollars. Another turn off for some dividend growth investors, is that the dividend is paid out annually, and not quarterly like most other dividend paying companies.

Nestle's Size Can Also Be A Disadvantage

Despite the brand strength, the size, and the clean balance sheet, all of this stability and safety does come with a tradeoff. The massive size of Nestle being a $240B+ company has made organic growth hard to come by. The below graph is a little skewed because it translates revenues to US dollars, but the trend is pretty clear. The top line is struggling.

source: YCharts

This has impacted dividend growth as well. While the dividend has a 10 year CAGR of 6.78%, over the past five years the dividend growth rate has slowed down to 2.77%. This is essentially matching the rate of inflation over the past five years. This is in no way meant to imply that Nestle's dividend is in trouble (it's not), rather to point out that when you get as big as Nestle has become, it can be tough to "move the needle" which can create some stretches of underperformance.

In 2017, Nestle used pricing to supplement its growth, which was seen across all of its product segments.

source: Nestle

This can be done when you have market leading positions with the brands that you make, but can be tough over the long run. Consumer staples are more price competitive than ever, with the Millennial demographic rising to consumer spending power. The Millennials are proving out to be a very price conscious group, whose high debt load (a lot of it from student loans) have them shopping on a budget, and not afraid to go for generic brands.

Reshuffling To Jump Start Growth

As a result, Nestle is doing some restructuring in order to put itself on a path to achieve annual organic growth in the mid single digit range by the year 2020.

source: Nestle

Nestle has been proactive in reshuffling its brand portfolio to exit weakening industries, and to strengthen its position in growing industries. It has acquired Canadian vitamin maker Atrium, Blue Bottle Coffee, Sweet Earth, Chameleon, and Terrafertil for approximately $3B. It has divested its US candy business to Ferrero for $2.8B.

source: Nestle

Nestle has also given a facelift to core brand Gerber and now pushes natural and organic product offerings. Its Kit-Kat brand (sold outside the US) has been given an "improved" recipe.

Despite the immense global presence that Nestle has, emerging markets continue to represent opportunity for Nestle.

source: Nestle

This trend should continue as the majority of middle class growth in the coming decades will take place in markets such as China, Africa, and India. The combination of Nestle's region specific operations (such as Yinlu, a Chinese food company) and continued penetration of global brands should allow Nestle to continue growing in emerging markets.

Valuation

The stock has retreated a bit from its 52 week high near $90, which it saw over the summer.

source: YCharts

Being an ADR, the data on shares can throw a lot of people off when they go to research the stock. Variables such as currency exchange can throw off the most basic data, such as the price to earnings ratio. For this reason, it is always best to manually calculate this by pulling the data from reports on the company's website.

If we look at Nestle's 2017 EPS, we see that Nestle's earnings per share in 2017 were CHF 2.32 per share. In US dollars, this is $2.43 per share. Based on this, ADR shares currently trade at a little more than 32X earnings. Even for a company with dominant brands throughout the globe, this seems a bit expensive. However, we need to further break this figure down.

Nestle had two variables skew its earnings number in 2017. The first being that Nestle is a global company, and therefore has to worry about currency exchange affecting its bottom line. The second, being that Nestle had a large impairment of goodwill related to its skin care business last year. When you factor in these variables, Nestle's underlying earnings on a constant currency basis were CHF 3.55 in 2017. If we do the same exercise and translate this to USD, ADR shares should really trade on the basis of earning $3.71 per share. This would mean that ADR shares are really trading at 21X earnings (which makes a bit more sense right?).

Are Shares A Buy?

Once you sort through all of that nonsense, you see what Nestle can offer an investor. It is definitely not the "sexiest" pick, but for an investor looking for dependable, consistent, wealth creation over time - Nestle is an excellent choice. It may be one of the "safest" investments that you can find on the market.

Consider the massive brand portfolio and presence that Nestle has around the world. Look at the clean balance sheet, and war chest of resources that Nestle has at its disposal. It can go out and acquire a brand that it sees as a fit, it can divest brands to raise cash or get out of dying industries. It even owns almost a quarter of L'Oreal (a cosmetics company that brings in EUR 26B per year) that it could easily decide to sell for cash, or continue to benefit from. Management runs a tight ship at Nestle, which can allow investors to "sleep well at night".

Assuming Nestle can execute the midpoint of its 2020 plan for mid single digit growth, returns could look something like this over the long term:

5% organic growth

1-2% buybacks

2-3% dividend

Total returns could range in the 8-10% range. Again, Nestle is not going to light the world on fire. But an investor who stashes Nestle in their portfolio for a couple of decades may be pleasantly surprised by how far a little patience can go for what is possibly the world's most reliable company.

Note: Nestle's ADR shares are not traded on a major US stock exchange. Furthermore, depending on your country of residence and investing account type, you may be subject to taxes on the dividends that Nestle pays out. Please consult a tax professional to better understand your circumstances in relation to Nestle as an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.