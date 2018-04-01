BlackBerry: Dead Money For The Next 12 Months

The reason was forward guidance that called for negative free cash flow for all of FY'19.

For the last several quarters, my investment thesis for BlackBerry (BB) has been one of a wait-and-see approach. In trying to understand why BlackBerry's shares rose in the past, my explanation was the stock was riding a wall of worry.

Meaning, while the fundaments didn't yet justify BlackBerry's shares rising, the market was discounting ahead of time eventually they would catch up. Granted, I could not see why BlackBerry shares rose in the past, but I always gave the market the benefit of the doubt.

And for those who have followed my BlackBerry articles, on the one hand, I recorded the company's progress, but on the other, it was never enough for me to become bullish.

BlackBerry's Q4 FY'18 results came in. EPS of $0.05 beat by $0.04, and revenue was $239M, beating by $22M. Yet, the stock plunged. The truth is that the results did not impress much. In fact, I doubt any result would have prevented the stock from falling. And the reason was forward guidance.

For fiscal 2019, the company guided as follows:

Total company software and services billings growth is expected to be double digits.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be positive.

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings.

Software and service billings have been growing for many quarters, and it's nothing that excites anyone anymore. Growth in software and services has not been a reason for BlackBerry's shares to reach new highs for a long time now. This time was not different.

The same goes for non-GAAP EPS. A penny here or there means nothing anymore.

However, what was the nail in the coffin for BlackBerry's shares was that free cash flow would be negative for 2019. This is because the company tells us that restructuring and legal proceedings will be such that they will eat into free cash flow. Therefore, cash flow will be negative for the entire year. So the market has nothing to look forward to for the entire year of 2019.

Market Axiom

When the market has nothing to look forward to, stocks get sold off, and usually much more than we could imagine.

For the time being, BlackBerry's fate is to correct. This is because management has given nothing to the market to hope for, to discount, or to take home for all of 2019. The only thing the market can look forward to is to see how much negative cash flow the company will report next year this time around.

So, for the time being, BlackBerry's shares have nowhere to go but down. The market will tell us in good time how low. When I feel they will bottom, I will probably go long. If not as a long-term buy and hold for a good trade.

Is there anything to expect in 2019?

Actually there are several things that can save BlackBerry for 2019. For one thing, let's not forget BlackBerry has a legal feud with Facebook (FB). BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement relating to messaging.

While we do not know when this dispute will end and what the outcome will be, it is my opinion that Facebook will lose. And if I am right, I think BlackBerry could end up with $3B in compensation (Please consider: A BlackBerry Win Against Facebook Might Add $3 To Its Share Price).

BlackBerry does have many other things going for it; however, these are all long-term scenarios. For example, the recent agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) is promising and proof that BlackBerry is a force to be reckoned when it comes to security.

However, this is something very long term, and I do not think we can expect any revenue surprises in 2019 from such an agreement. Otherwise management would have guided as such.

BlackBerry's pipeline is also promising. While I have my doubts as to the worth and value of BlackBerry's future automotive licensing deals, nevertheless I will give the benefit of the doubt to the company, and agree that over the next several years, it will see significant licensing revenue. However, this is in the very far future, and to be honest is not a given. Many things can change over the next several years.

Perhaps we might be surprised by something we can't imagine over the next 12 months. For example, BlackBerry might make an acquisition that might surprise us. Or perhaps a future quarter will surprise us. Or some kind of a licensing deal will happen between now and the next 12 months.

But outside of some kind of a surprise, the company has prepared us for negative free cash flow over the next 12 months. And the market cannot buy or speculate negative free cash flow.

Bottom line

While BlackBerry's quarter was a little better than expected, it was not enough for investors to get excited. By its own admission, the company will have negative free cash flow over the next 12 months.

As a result, BlackBerry's shares will probably drift lower and trade range-bound for some time to come.

While there is a chance we might be positively surprised by something unexpected over the next several months, it's not something that the market could bet on.

