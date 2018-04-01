FANG Stocks: Rewards Offered At These Prices

That looks much better than passive-strategy holders of CEFs offering condolences to one another that they weren’t down as much as SPY, while “enjoying” annual dividend yields “as high as” +7%.

Institutional buying clients’ volume trade interests revitalize the market-making pros to now see upside CAGRs in these four stocks ranging from 39% to 91%.

Facebook is down -21%, Amazon is off -9 1/2%, Netflix cheaper by -11% and Google (AKA Alphabet – remember them?) has been bagged by -11%.

Active Investment strategists are looking to take advantage of bargain prices created by the Woe-Is-Me attitudes of Passive Investment strategy followers.

Market-Makers [MMs] buy profit insurance as well as loss protection

Regular readers know that we find MM price-range forecasts for stocks in the way they hedge the market-liquidity capital they must put at risk in filling volume block trades for big-money institutional portfolio-manager clients.

It’s time to re-read the article “The Time to Buy is When Stocks are on Sale”.

Because the MMs are on top of these situations constantly, they can structure the hedge deals so that they not only protect exposed capital but provide additional profits when price of the underlier subject stock runs at variance to their negotiated expectations. Done well, such deals can earn far more than the block-trade spread earned by the MM accepted as cost by the client.

Here, in Figures 1 through 4, are the MM price-range forecasts for these four stocks, made day-by-day in advance of trading, over the past 6 months. The row of data between the large and small blue-background pictures in each Figure tell today’s forecast of the likely coming range of its price, and the average outcomes of similar forecasts for the stock during the past five years.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4

Comparing your alternatives

“A picture may be worth a thousand words” but a table can organize a thousand numbers with similar communicative reward. So here are the data rows from Figures 1-4 above.

Figure 5

Upside price change prospects of the FANG stocks at +15% are double the market proxy SPYDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)’s +7%. And the odds of their being achieved, or at least producing a profit are (Win Odds) 81 out of 100 or 8 of every 10. The market average SPY wins 94% of the time, or 19 out of every 20, not just 16 out of 20.

So, why not be safe and buy SPY? Do you want to be “sure” of winning 3%, or does a +9% realized net payoff sound better? If it takes a 57-day time investment to produce a +14% SPY CAGR, doesn’t a +66% FANG average CAGR in 9 weeks instead of SPY’s 11-12 week required holding sound a good bit better?

Maybe not. Perhaps the extra exertion and concern over more frequent shortfall is critical in the purpose being considered in this decision. Perhaps time is not a pressing factor and a slower pace can be afforded. But there are those who say having resources in your pocket well before they are needed is real security. To each their own.

Those looking for the best available rate of capital accumulation will not limit themselves to just the “flashy FANG four”. Each day there are 20 best-odds ranked stocks or ETFs out of the large population of MM price-range forecasts. Ranked on the basis of demonstrated performance at CAGR speeds measured in basis points (1/100th of a percent) per day. This day their 8-week holding, 17 out of 20 odds, a +90% CAGR, a near 20 bp/day average, is another alternative.

Conclusion

All 4 FANG stocks are better capital wealth-building vehicles than “the market” of SPDR S&P500 (SPY). On a bp/day basis Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) may be the best, but a package of all 4 including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) looks like a far better-than-average winning combination.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Additional disclosure: AMZN and GOOG should be shown in the article's headers as "About" with the secondaries as "including"