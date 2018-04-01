Medical Facilities: Value Or Value Trap? Why The Answer Depends On Your Objectives

We explain why results have not flowed down to the bottom line and what is a good price.

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF), though listed primarily on the TSX [TSX:DR], owns controlling interest in multiple surgical facilities in the United States. It shares some of this ownership with the top surgeons at these facilities and uses this co-ownership structure to drive a common vested interest in the long-term returns from these facilities.

Source: MFCSF presentation

We had taken our stake some time back and the stock appeared to be doing okay until its fourth-quarter results caused a big drop.

DR Total Return Price data by YCharts

The issue

At a fundamental level, MFCSF has one issue: explosive revenue growth that refuses to translate into significant increase in cash available for distribution.

Source: MFCSF 2017 10-K

Seen rather clearly here where a 13.5% increase in facility revenue resulted in a 2.1% cash available for distribution (CAFD). There are two reasons for this. The first being that expenses are actually increasing faster than revenues at an annual 20.4% rate. We have seen this trend in the multitude of healthcare REITs where the underlying operators have struggled with rising costs reducing rent coverage. In MFCSF's case, as they own and operate the facilities, you can see it directly in the income statement. The second is that the USD-CAD exchange rate was a bit weaker.

Source: Stockcharts.com

You can see above the 200-day moving average at 1.32 in 2016 vs. 1.29 in 2017. Still, when a 13.5% increase in revenues translates into a 2.1% CAFD, things are not great to say the least.

Longer term picture

Looking out further, we can see that between 2013 and 2016, CAFD did get some traction and increased from $1.34 to $1.63.

Source: MFCSF 2015 10-K

That was also the time the Canadian dollar collapsed against the USD giving an excellent tailwind to results. So overall, increases in revenues have not effectively increased CAFD to the same extent.

Why we still like it

We forecasted close to $1.70 in CAFD in 2018 and based on the purchase price of around $12.50 CAD, the stock was priced at a mere 7.5X CAFD. Added to that low valuation was one of the lowest debt to EBITDA metrics among stocks we follow.

OHI Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparative high yielders like Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI), Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW), while just owners of real estate (versus MFCSF which owns and operates the facilities), use tremendous leverage to achieve the same results. MFCSF's results as shown by Y-chart are actually skewed due to a goodwill write down and actual debt to EBITDA is close to 1.2X.

Additionally, MFCSF has below average exposure to Medicaid/Medicare revenues compared to the healthcare system as a whole.

This exposure has an even larger contrast with some high of the above REITs. Below we have shown OHI's exposure.

Source: OHI Q4 2017 supplementary data

So we think that while the results have not been stellar, the price, leverage, low exposure to Medicaid/Medicare and high dividend yield adequately compensate us for our capital.

Growth down the line?

MFCSF did make a large acquisition in Q1 2018, and based on the its low leverage, it certainly could afford to do so.

It is possible that it can start getting better economies of scale and control expenses better, but that will be a story for the latter half of 2018.

Conclusion

We are happy with our purchase, but this is not a stock we would chase. The current price while less stellar than our initial entry does give investors a good well covered yield with potential upside should management be able to start controlling costs. The risks remain on the exchange rate side as a sizable Canadian dollar rally could derail results and management has zero hedges in place. Integration of the new facilities could also be a challenge, and while we think management has deep bench strength and experience, we need to see a couple of quarters of results before we become optimistic on this front. This stock is definitely a "value" if you are interested in an 8% plus dividend with a large cushion. MFCSF just declared its 168th consecutive dividend. It might be a "value trap" if you expect the revenue growth to translate into dividend increases any time soon.

