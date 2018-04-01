Target: Don't Sell Yet

Analysts who follow Target are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 4.49% over the next five years.

Introduction

Target's (TGT) fourth-quarter traffic grew 3.2%, which was reflective of growth in both stores and digital channels. The company reported that digital channel sales increased 29% on top of the 34% increase last year. These increases contributed to a 1.8 percentage point of comparable growth.

Source: Digitaltrends.com

I am generally bullish on this stock. Its margins are tight in many areas; however, its stock price has continued to climb since July of 2017. It is giving Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other retailers stiff competition in the online space. Its revenues have been flat to slightly negative over the last five years. However, despite all these things, the stock is holding well. I am optimistic about where Target will end up in the future.

Source: Digitalcommerce360.com

Target is second only to Amazon in paid search spenders online. It is spending $10.3 million in paid search spending. Target had an advertising budget of $1.5 billion in 2017. Thus, if these numbers are true, it is spending 1% of its marketing budget on search spending.

According to SEMrush, the company receives 18.3 million organic search traffic views each month. It ranks for 35.4 thousand keywords with an estimated traffic value of $5 million a month. According to SimilarWeb, Target receives an estimated 117.23 million visits each month to its website. Comparatively, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) receives 9.3 million organic traffic views each month and ranks for 78.2 thousand keywords.

Target is serious about e-commerce. In 2017, it purchased Shipt, an online grocery marketplace known for same-day delivery, for $550 million. TGT stated that this move will allow it to provide same-day delivery at over half of its stores by early 2018 and at a majority of its stores come the 2018 holiday season.

Target brought in $78.88 million in 2017. Its five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is -0.4%. The company brought in a net income of $2.9 million. This is a 7.20% increase over last year's net income. Target's revenues have been generally stable over the last five years, with just a slight dip.

Target's ROIC (return on invested capital) was 11.50% in 2017, while Costco's was 20.12% and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) 11.27%. Neither of these numbers are great, but neither are they negative. Target's average ROIC over the last 10 years has been in the ballpark of this same number.

The company's gross margin is 28.87%. This number has been consistent over the last 10 years. In comparison, Costco's gross margin is 13.29% and Walmart's 25%. Target's gross margin is a little tight, but nothing to worry about. Since its gross margin is 28.87%, it means Target will retain $0.28 from each dollar of revenue generated.

Target's average sales per square-foot is $283. This number has increased 2.1% over the last year. In comparison, Costco's average sales per square foot is $1,071 and has increased 4.1% over last year. Walmart's average sales per square foot is $400 and has seen a -0.9% decrease over the last year. Target's average sales per square foot seems a little low. However, this number has been fairly consistent since 2013.

Target's same-store sales growth was 1.3% in 2017, while Costco's was 4.1% and Walmart's was 0.5%. While this number is not great, it is better than negative growth. You can track the same-store sales growth to the revenue growth of the store. The revenue growth of Target last year was 3.43%, so in reality, this number was not that far off.

Analysts who follow Target are expecting it to grow its earnings at an average annual rate of 4.49% over the next five years. This year, analysts are forecasting an earnings increase of 12.24% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 2.99% over this year's forecasted earnings.

Target's P/E ratio is 12.95. Its forward P/E ratio is 12.66. The company's highest P/E ratio in the last five years has been 30.67 in January of 2015. The lowest it has been is 11.40 in January of 2017. The average P/E ratio over the last five years has been 15. Let's look at its earnings per share so we can match them up with earnings expectations:

February 2018: EPS $5.36 (+13%)

January 2017: EPS $4.74 (-11%)

January 2016: EPS $5.35 (307%)

January 2015: EPS $-2.58 (-183%)

February 2014: EPS $3.10

From following these EPS numbers, I would largely have to agree with the forecasted earnings statements. The EPS going into negative territory in 2015 makes the numbers look more extreme than what they really are. That stated, I am comfortable with an average annual rate of 4.49% over the next five years.

Next, let's look at Target's tabulate tangible book value. This number is the shareholders' equity minus the intangible assets. Then divide that number by the shares outstanding. That number comes to $21.54. Currently, Target's share price is $69.43. The tabulate tangible book value is the number that investors would get back if Target has to liquate or file for bankruptcy. While neither of those are in Target's future, the investor would get $21.54 for every share they have invested in. Ideally, these two numbers would be identical. This number alone would not keep me from investing in Target.

Target's free cash flow has increased by 45% in the last five years. It is currently sitting on $4.42 billion of free cash. In May of 2014, the company had its lowest level of free cash flow in this five-year period and was sitting on $2.41 billion of free cash flow. I am comfortable with the amount of cash that Target is sitting on.

Conclusion

Target's total shareholder return is 71.03, while Walmart's is 86.36. Total return is the amount of value an investor earns from a security over a specific period, typically one year, when all distributions are reinvested.

Target is in many ways chasing Walmart, Amazon, and Costco. Target is doing a good job competing in the online area as it is second only to Amazon competing in the paid search spenders in online retail. It is taking e-commerce seriously with the purchase of Shipt and going towards same-day delivery with all of its stores by the end of this year.

Target's margins are tight in many areas from its revenue growth being flat or negative to its ROIC being 11.50% to its gross margin being at 28.87%. That stated, from its P/E ratio to its EPS, it sends signals that growth is still ahead for Target. The stock price is currently sitting at $72.95, and it has for the most part been going up from $51.07 in July of 2017. I am taking Target seriously and am bullish on this stock. I think the chances are great that this stock will continue to go up in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.