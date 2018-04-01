Lofty Multiples Paid For Snyder's-Lance A Negative

Campbell Soup Remains Mired In A Downtrend

On September 1, 2017, my article on an emerging buying opportunity for Campbell Soup (CPB) for mid-to-long-term investors was published on Seeking Alpha. The catalyst then was an 8 percent plunge in its share price following the fourth-quarter results that missed on both the revenue and the EPS. The somber acknowledgment of the 'hypercompetitive' environment facing Campbell Soup came from the top - the company chief executive officer, no less.

Several variables are at play, including value players expanding their presence in the U.S., the growth of store brands and the explosion of e-commerce and meal delivery services disrupting the market. We expect conditions to remain hypercompetitive for the foreseeable future.

- Denise Morrison, president and CEO, Campbell Soup (Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call)

However, with the share price then falling to a two-year low and having declined 28% from the 52-week high, I reckoned it was worth looking into the established food brand for an investment opportunity. Eventually, I concluded that the strong free cash flow and the net debt level at a five-year low provided a solid base from which the company could execute its business recovery. The fact that the management was cognizant of the challenges and had in place several strategic imperatives to tackle the changing market was reassuring to me. The 3% dividend yield also meant that the stock could be supported by those seeking income plays. PRO subscribers are encouraged to read the article in full for a better understanding of how I came to the conclusion.

Unfortunately, the share price of Campbell Soup remains mired in a downtrend. For those who took profit after the shares rebounded to above $50 from the $46.27 at the time of writing, congratulations. However, for those who held on, after accounting for the $0.70 dividend received since, the loss is still more than $2 per share. Only seven months have elapsed and it is possible that the shares recover from its slump in the next couple of years. Nevertheless, its pricey acquisition of Synder's-Lance (LNCE) made me do a rethink and I decided that it no longer made sense to stick around for a quick turnaround.

Acquisition Of Snyder's-Lance For Growth?

Campbell Soup has been suffering from falling revenue in the past years. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the soup giant continues to rely on acquisitions to augment its business growth. On December 18, Campbell Soup announced the $6.1B acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance to boost its snacking platform. The company also touted the estimated $170 million in cost synergies by the end of FY2022 as one of the benefits of the deal. The acquisition of Snyder's-Lance was done at a lofty P/E of 33x and 16x EV/EBITDA.

CPB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While Snyder's-Lance had a fantastic revenue growth in 2016, 2017 proved to be vastly different with the revenue barely higher year on year. On February 28, Snyder's-Lance reported its fourth-quarter results that missed on both the revenue and earnings. Its core brands growth was a paltry 1.1% in the fourth quarter, hardly indicative of a growth company deserving of a P/E multiple at 33x. Its adjusted gross margin rate was also squeezed by 120 bps to 36.1 percent in that quarter.

CPB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Interestingly, despite the praise lavished on Snyder's-Lance by its acquirer, the analysts covering the stock didn't seem to be too excited about its prospects. Its price target was nearly flat through the past two years before the news of the acquisition. This phenomenon was in stark contrast with another snack giant, PepsiCo (PEP), which saw its price target revised upwards several times in the same period.

LNCE data by YCharts

Buying Growth At A High Price

With the acquisition of Snyder's-Lance, Campbell Soup might be more appropriately called Campbell Snacks as a company given that the snacks division now represents 46 percent of the total revenue, as compared to just 27 percent for the soup. The management of Campbell Soup has spoken many times of the faster-growing snacks industry in the previous earnings calls and the domination of the snacks in its portfolio post-acquisition is exactly what the company desires.

(Source: Campbell Soup)

Unfortunately, the acquisition is not cheap and represents almost half of Campbell Soup's market capitalization ($13.1 billion). With its share price trading at a multi-year low, it did not make sense to finance the deal with equity and so the company relied on loans instead. That raised its pro forma leverage to a high 4.8X at closing. Debt is not free and we will see it in the form of interest payments. As a result, Campbell Soup intends to suspend its share repurchases to maximize free cash flow for the purposes of paying down the debt and interest servicing. That said, Campbell Soup expects to maintain its current dividend policy, a consolation for the shareholders.

CPB Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The premise for investing in Campbell Soup in my initiation article was on the management executing its strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings calls. However, the management has since embarked on a pricey acquisition which resulted in a debt-laden balance sheet in return for an expanded snacks division. While the snacks industry has been growing at a faster pace than the other food segments, Snyder's-Lance appears to have lost its growth momentum of the yesteryear.

Analysts don't appear to be pleased with the deal, with the consensus price target on Campbell Soup lower than before the acquisition was announced. The revenue and earnings beat for its Q2 results announced in February didn't help. Similarly, I am not optimistic that Campbell Soup can deliver the promised benefits in full to justify the lofty multiples paid for Snyder's-Lance. As such, I rescind my previous buy call on Campbell Soup and I now believe that Campbell Soup is a hold at best for its limited upside, if any.

CPB data by YCharts

