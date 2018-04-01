Nexus REIT: Revamped Acquisition Strategy Means Future Upside

Its recent Western Canada purchase shows that the financial numbers do boost its bottom line.

The co-CEO structure is gone now, and Kelly Hanczyk is now the sole CEO of Nexus REIT.

The last time I wrote about Nexus REIT (OTC:EFRTF) was in July 2017. At the time, it was trading at $1.61, and it currently trades at $1.56. The price dropped 5 cents. But that's okay, some companies need time to execute their strategy and even a longer time for markets to realize their value.

Where I was bullish before in my prior article, I continue to be more bullish now with Kelly Hanczyk (former CEO of Edgefront REIT) assuming sole CEO duties at the company.

One CEO means One Direction (no pun intended)

In early 2018, the REIT dropped its co-CEO structure that was in place when Edgefront REIT and Nobel REIT were merged to form today's Nexus REIT. Jean Teasdale (former co-CEO) left his role to lead a private real estate business of RFA Capital Partners.

I don't know how the co-CEO dynamics worked out between the two, and it may have worked out quite well. But not all co-CEO structures work, even BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) struggled with its dual CEO structure with inconsistent strategy.

A single CEO is often a good thing because there is clarity for the rest of the organization of where leadership is coming from.

More importantly, Kelly Hanczyk taking the helm of CEO marks the return of the growth strategy he used when he managed Edgefront REIT.

Growth Strategy: Buy from Owner Occupied Buildings

Back in the pre-Nexus REIT days, Edgefront grew by buying properties from owner occupied buildings (also known as the vendors) and issuing equity to them. Fast forward to today, Nexus REIT is following a similar playbook:

"We are currently in negotiations with several additional vendors for similar unit structured deals and hope that these are the first in a series of transactions that we will announce in the near future and complete in the second quarter". - Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer

There are a number of advantages to growing this way. For the REIT, it is a cheaper way to raise funds, it allows it to bypass the equity market because the units were issued directly to the vendors, and this keeps costs down.

For the vendors (or tenants), receiving cash and shares from selling their property to Nexus REIT is a boon. The vendors receive cash allowing them to invest back into their own business and equity shares where they can enjoy annual dividends from the REIT. So, it is like a cycle, the vendor pays monthly rents to Nexus REIT and Nexus REIT in turns pays monthly dividends to the tenant.

This kind of relationship where both the tenants and REITs benefit may explain why Edgefront REIT had high occupancy rates.

Nexus REIT won't grow by leaps and bounds buying new properties this way, but it does allow it to grow piecemeal, and this acquisition strategy looks like it can work in any economic environment.

Three Property Acquisitions, The Numbers Work

The strategy of growing by buying owner occupied properties does work. The three property acquisitions announced in late March show the numbers do enhance shareholder value. Below is a profile of the three properties being purchased:

Source: RENX

The numbers below show how the REIT plans to fund the purchase:

Source: RENX

Below, the costs of funding and the expected annual rents from these three properties:

Source: RENX

Assuming a mortgage interest rate of 4.50% with the anticipated annual dividends of $1.7 million, the rents from the newly acquired buildings do boost the bottom line by $952,000.

Risk

The acquisitions are not a done deal yet and are still subject to Nexus REIT's due diligence. Also, one of the industrial properties purchased is being repurposed into a sports mall for kids. There is no guarantee this retail strategy would work.

Verdict

Nexus REIT is using its tried and true strategy from its Edgefront REIT days. The CEO has already mentioned there may be more similar opportunities in the pipeline, and the numbers show that it is value creating.

I believe Nexus REIT is on the right track, and I continue to be bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFRTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.