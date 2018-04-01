Jupai: Longing To Be A Second-Rate Noah

This puts it in direct competition with Noah, which has higher-spending clients. I can't see how Jupai can make this transition successfully.

Jupai's management addressed the issue by stating the firm will focus more on private equity funds and equity hedge funds.

Chinese IFA Jupai (NYSE:JP) announced its fourth quarter earnings last month. On the whole, there were no great surprises – shadow banking distribution is up, revenues are up – but there are signs that the firm’s business model is set to undergone notable changes over the coming few quarters. 2018 is going to be a transitional year for Jupai.

Headline results

Revenues of RMB460m ($70.7m) grew a paltry 4.4% quarter on quarter, and posted the firm’s lowest ever year on year growth of 35.9%. This translated into net income to Jupai shareholders of RMB90.7m ($13.9m) – the same figure as 1Q17.

Revenue growth has been slowing both QoQ and YoY. Figures in RMB m. Source: Jupai Investor Relations.

Reliance on one-time commissions – which come predominantly from wealth management product distribution – has been the main focus of Jupai. The problem is that revenue growth is slowing and the strategy of being a wealth management distribution specialist looks to have a time limit. As discussed previously, greater regulatory pressure on wealth management products, particularly shadow banking, can only slow the growth of distribution revenues further.

The fourth quarter typically sees lower operating income than the prior three due to compensation expenses. However, while this is apparent at Jupai, this year saw a much larger decline than in previous years. Cost of revenues rocketed 83% YoY and 54% QoQ in the fourth quarter, leading to the lowest operating income since 2Q16.

Acknowledgement that shadow banking is a problem

Wealth management distribution is heavily skewed towards shadow banking, reaching a peak in the fourth quarter. Figures in RMB bn. Source: Jupai Investor Relations.

The driver of Jupai’s revenues over the past 18 months has been a notable shift towards distributing shadow banking products (labelled as fixed income), which represented 87.9% of wealth management products distributed in the fourth quarter. This should be the peak.

Government’s attitude towards non-standard fixed products is not targeting only at real estate related products, but all kinds of fixed income products, with loans and debts, as underlying assets, while the underlying assets with equity feature such as convertible bonds and mezzanine investments are very much encouraged. As a result in 2018 Jupai will reduce the portion of fixed income related product and focus more on developing equity products, such as mezzanine investments, convertible bonds and funds.

- CEO Jianda Ni

I look at this in two ways. First, it’s a necessity for the longer-term stability of Jupai’s revenues. Second, and most importantly, Jupai is looking to compete directly with Noah (NOAH) in the private equity business. And as I’ve said before, it won’t win.

CEO Jianda Ni mentioned how Jupai is also looking to diversify its product distribution by expanding its secondary market equity business. This would involve selling products from two of China’s biggest hedge funds – Greenwoods and Springs Capital. Nice idea, but there’s an issue with that. Greenwoods distributes a lot of its products through Noah, not just because it’s the top IFA in the industry, but also because Greenwoods owns a stake in Noah. It would be unreasonable to expect Jupai to get access to the best hedge fund products from Greenwoods as Noah will always be at the front of that line.

Outlook for 2018

I expect Jupai to switch its revenue generation more towards Noah’s model: shadow banking products will still be the majority of wealth management distribution, but private equity will grow in both absolute and relative terms. Likewise, private equity will have to become the majority of asset management AUM – it’s growing, but shadow banking retains the lion’s share of asset management AUM.

Jupai will look to increase the proportion of private equity within its wealth management distribution and asset management AUM. It’s a more attainable goal in the asset management business. Figures in RMB bn. Source: Jupai Investor Relations.

How likely this shift is depends on how well Jupai can cater to its clients. There has been a clear shift towards increased client numbers with lower transaction sizes. This may be suitable for the lower-buy-in shadow banking business, but not the high-buy-in private equity business. Investors should watch for declines in active client numbers and increases in average transaction value as a gauge of how well Jupai’s business shift is going. I won’t hold my breath though.

While both firms saw a spike in active client numbers in the fourth quarter, Noah’s average transaction value is RMB1.8m higher than Jupai’s. This presents a challenge for Jupai as it moves into the higher buy-in private equity business. Source: Jupai Investor Relations and Noah Investor Relations.

