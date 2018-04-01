Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bearish Pressure Building

If prices do move lower, however, it could be a self-reinforcing move as lower prices lead to higher power burn demand alleviating the production increase.

Following the bullish move, the next move may be to the downside with production rising and weather moderating.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 3.8%.

Natural gas prices gained this week on the back of a colder than expected weather outlook for the first half of April. As a result of the bullish weather, we wrote on Thursday that natural gas storage will be lower than last year by 800 Bcf by April 20th.

Last week in our weekly natural gas recap, we said that if prices fell even as the weather turned bullish, it would make it a great opportunity to go long. But now with the price rise here, we think the bearish momentum is building again leading to the bear side winning over the next few weeks.

Weather is moderating...

In our premium service, we update weather models twice a day in the subscriber-only chat. This way, subscribers can get a live look at how the weather models are developing and figure out if the next move is to go long, short, or hold. In our weekend weather updates, we have seen weather models increasingly turn bearish at the back end of the models (mid-April).

Since the Thursday morning weather model update, ECMWF-EPS's latest update shows a net loss of 3 HDDs, and the HDDs for April 12th onward is starting to turn "normal".

(Note: You can see the models trending normal in the back end.)

According to the latest weather models, the bullish cold trend is only expected to last the first 12 days of April, and the second-half of April could see a more normal to warmer weather conditions.

The real test...

For natural gas, the real test will be where it starts to trade by the second half of April when the weather will no longer be able to disguise the current supply surge. Once heating demand moves lower, the natural gas balance will increasingly reflect the recent surge in Lower 48 production.

This real test will also be at a time when Lower 48 production just reached another all-time high over the long holiday weekend.

Will prices gravitate towards $2.55 and rangebound from that level? Or will $2.75/MMBtu be the appropriate level?

Our view is that the short-term move here (1-2 weeks) will be to the downside especially following the recent bullish weather support. We think once the market sees the back end of the model turning bearish, the recent price gains could quickly turn the other way.

But after this leg lower, we think prices could trend back higher to the $2.75 to $2.8 level. This year's power burn demand will increase materially y-o-y if prices stay sub-$3, and this could help to alleviate the recent surge in production. Our latest estimate was that Lower 48 production would need to average ~81 to ~81.5 Bcf/d for natural gas storage to recover back to the 5-year average by November 2018.

