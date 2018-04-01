Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 11.5%-Yielding BDC?

Apollo Investment Corp. increased its exposure to variable-rate debt in the last several quarters.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) is a promising "Buy" on the drop. The business development sells for an attractive discount to net asset value, and it covers its dividend with net investment income. Though the BDC's eleven percent dividend comes with certain risks, I believe the combination of high, recurring dividend income and a low P/NAV-ratio make Apollo Investment Corporation a "Buy" at today's price point. An investment in AINV comes with a dividend yield of 11.5 percent.

Apollo Investment Corporation - Portfolio Snapshot

Apollo Investment Corporation is structured as a business development company, meaning it must pay out the majority of its earnings as dividends to shareholders.

At the end of the December quarter, Apollo Investment Corporation had invested in 86 portfolio companies with a total investment value of $2.35 billion. 50 percent Apollo's portfolio is invested in relatively secure first lien debt. Second liens account for 32 percent of Apollo's portfolio, and the company also has exposure to common and preferred equity.

Source: Apollo Investment Corporation Investor Presentation

Corporate lending is Apollo Investment Corporation's biggest business segment. Other segments include aircraft leasing, life sciences & lender finance, and non-core assets.

Source: Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation has developed a focus on business services and aviation/consumer transport, two sectors that combined account for ~36 percent of the company's assets. Nonetheless, the BDC remains highly diversified across multiple other industries ranging from healthcare to real estate and telecommunications.

Source: Apollo Investment Corporation

One of the most attractive features of an investment in Apollo Investment Corporation is that the business development company has floating-rate exposure. Apollo increased its investments into variable-rate debt in recent quarters, setting the company up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment.

Today, 92 percent of the BDC's portfolio is linked to floating-rate debt, a significant improvement over the 77 percent floating-rate exposure reported just six quarters ago.

Source: Apollo Investment Corporation

Is The Dividend Sustainable?

Apollo Investment Corp. is not at risk - in my opinion - of having to slash its dividend payout over the short haul. Nevertheless, a dividend that is covered today, might not be covered two or three quarters from now which is why investors have to reevaluate a BDC's dividend coverage every single quarter once earnings have been released.

Apollo Investment Corp. earned or overearned its dividend with net investment income in the last six quarters (average NII: $0.17/share, distribution: $0.15/share). The NII payout ratio stands at ~91 percent, leaving little room for error, though.

Source: Achilles Research

Based on Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats and run-rate NII, I think the dividend payout of $0.15/share is currently sustainable.

How Much Do You Pay For Apollo Investment Corp.?

Shares currently sell for ~8.2x Q4-2017 run-rate NII, or ~0.8x NAV.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Investment Corp. doesn't make a bad value proposition at all: The company's shares sell for a more than 20 percent discount to net asset value after investors sold BDCs into the weakness this year. However, Apollo's portfolio overwhelmingly consists of relatively secure first and second lien debt, and the portfolio is diversified. The company also greatly improved its exposure to floating-rate debt in the last several quarters, which should yield higher NII in a rising rate environment. The dividend looks sustainable over the short haul. The discount to NAV implies a higher margin of safety for investors. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.