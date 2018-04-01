Titan Machinery Should Go Higher

We think this could propel the share price higher still, although trade policy could throw a bit of a wrench in this picture.

The company has cut cost, is deleveraging and has returned to profitability.

Titan Machinery has beaten revenue and earnings expectations two quarters in a row.

Titan Machinery (TITN) has shops that sell and rent agricultural and construction equipment in the US, but also in Europe, where it has had a lot of success of late.

The company had a pretty decent fourth quarter (in their fiscal year 2018), from their earnings deck:

What was responsible for the improvements? In the words of management (Q4 CC):

In the fourth quarter and full-year, our results primarily reflect the stabilization of domestic, new and used equipment demand coupled with our improving operating structure.

What did this do to the share price?

That zoomed up almost 20%, as you can see there was a similar rise (although spread out over a few days) after the Q3 figures. Since the dip in early September, the share price has roughly doubled.

The question is what produced this considerable share price increase? Well, just like the previous (Q3) quarter, there were once again considerable revenue and earnings beats.

EPS came in 4 cents better than expected at -$0.10, a considerable improvement over the -$0.31 EPS loss in Q4 the previous year.

Revenue was also an impressive beat, coming in almost $25M ahead of analyst expectations at $339.6M. International growth was a particular driver (+39%), even if it's their smallest segment:

The expectations have certainly increased that after a number of lean years with losses, better times are ahead, and this is playing out. One thing the company has done is cutting costs. Some further results:

EBITDA came in at $6M, a $10M increase y/y.

The net loss (including non-controlling interest) of $2.1M (EPS of -$010) excluded a $1.8M gain as a result of the new tax law and a $2.4M net benefit related to the company's income tax valuation allowance and a $1.7M non-cash charge related to impairment of long-lived assets.

Margins

There was considerable cost cutting leading to some margin improvements (these are GAAP figures):

TITN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

But since this was accompanied by store closures, this also has an effect on stuff like income from parts (down 6.6% y/y in Q4) and service income (down 5.4% y/y) even if they were up a bit on a same-store basis. This decline should end by the second half of this fiscal year though.

The restructuring plan has now been completed and the overall annual reduction in operating expenses is roughly $20M (or 170 basis points in the operating margin) as a result.

In FY2018, operating expenses declined by $8.2M (3.9%), but there were one-off restructuring expenses of $10.5M.

Guidance

The guidance for the international sector (growing 39% in FY2018) is a bit disappointing, but the EPS guidance is quite a bit above market expectations ($0.27), so there is another reason for the share price enthusiasm.

This is actually quite remarkable as:

Agricultural incomes are expected to decline 6.9% this year.

Construction sales are also hampered by this "prolonged ag recession and modest local government spending" in the Midwest, according to management on the Q4 CC. There is an uptick in energy related spending on the back of the oil price recovery, though.

There is a good deal of uncertainty on the trade front.

International growth is going to be much less exuberant this year compared to last.

The company is getting much better at inventory management. Since fiscal 2014, the company has reduced total inventory by nearly 60%. At fiscal year-end 2018, inventory turns have increased to a 1.7 times turn (the black line in the graph above) on stagnant revenues versus a 1.3 times turn at the end of 2017.

Management claims further increases are in store in the future. Their target is 2.5 or even 3 in some parts of their business, although they don't expect major changes in 2019 in terms of inventory levels.

The lower inventory also reduces floor plan interest expenses. Overall, interest expenses declined by $8.4M or 34.4% for the year,

The lower interest bearing inventories are in part compensated by higher rates in a climate of rising interest rates. Still, cash flow hasn't improved, quite the contrary:

These are GAAP figures, but the adjusted one was $46M, while in FY2017 this was $89M, so cash from operations declined significantly. What is behind this? Here is management (Q4 CC):

The higher adjusted net cash provided by operating activities in the prior year was due to the significant inventory reduction, driven primarily from our aggressive pricing and retail and used equipment in fiscal 2017.

So it's not something to be particularly worried about.

Balance sheet

The $84.4M in retired debt (56% of their outstanding senior convertible notes) constitutes significant deleveraging.

Valuation

TITN EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

At mid range of the EPS guidance ($0.45), the shares are still on a very reasonable, if not a downright cheap, multiple of 5 (but remember the company has considerable debt still).

Conclusion

Shares are interesting for investors if a company shows significant revenue growth, margin improvements, and cash flow generation which can be used to deleverage or buy back shares or pay dividends, or room for valuation multiple expansion.

In the case of Titan, some growth is returning, but it's especially the cost improvement and deleveraging which produce a return to profitability that has given the shares wings.

If we don't get too much headwind from the trade front, we think that the shares could enjoy some further valuation multiple expansion. We think this rally will have further to run, if it doesn't catch a headwind from trade.

SA contributor Spencer Ross beat us to it (by four months) getting wind of this, kudos to him.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TITN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.