Disney Is Expanding In The Fast-Growing Video Games Industry

Marvel Strike Force can equal the long-running success of Marvel Contest of Champions. Like Contest of Champions, Marvel Strike Force has gambling-like monetization design.

The developers of Marvel Strike Force are the same people who made the hit arcade-style fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions.

FoxNext Studios, a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox, just launched the first squad-based Marvel fighting game, Marvel Strike Force. FoxNext will soon be under Disney.

The popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only being monetized via movies and TV shows. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is doing great licensing Marvel assets to video game developers/publishers. FoxNext Studios, the gaming/virtual reality subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), has launched its visually-stunning mobile game Marvel Strike Force. This game can increase Disney's miniscule share of the $60 billion mobile games industry.

FoxNext could be Disney's vanguard in following the accomplishments of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Disney's Forward P/E is only 13.39. This is lower than the 22.49 Forward P/E of ATVI and 24.25 Forward P/E of EA. Going forward, a serious push in video games can feasibly boost Disney's valuation.

Some of the developers of Marvel Strike Force were behind Kabam's hit title Marvel Contest of Champions. Marvel Contest of Champions is almost three years old and yet it is still going strong. As per the February data of Sensor Tower, Contest of Champions generated $17 million (30% cut of app store owners was already deducted) in monthly net sales. That amount doesn't include the revenue from the Chinese Android/iOS version.

March revenue could be much higher because of the halo effect from the $1.25 billion-earning Black Panther movie. As per Think Gaming's iPhone data, Marvel Contest of Champions is currently the No. 6 top-grossing game in America. Its estimated average daily revenue is $478K. Prior to Black Panther's release, that average was around $237K (November to February Think Gaming estimates).

The long-running success of Marvel Contest of Champions is due to its gambling-like monetization implementation. It offers casino slots-like processes which allow players to spend hundreds of dollars. Players do this to hopefully get the strongest heroes to improve their global leaderboard ranking. I downloaded and played Marvel Strike Force. It also has the same casino slots-like procedure. Affluent players can abuse their credit card power to acquire the best Marvel superheroes and supervillains.

FoxNext acquired Marvel Strike Force because it bought Aftershock Studios last June 2017. Aftershock was the entity spun off after Netmarble bought some of Kabam's assets for $800 million in December 2016. Netmarble acquired the Marvel Contest of Champions franchise and the Kabam name.

As a Disney long, I like it that Marvel Strike Force is again using the proven Kabam gambling-style (gacha/loot box system) monetization. While other video games only sell cosmetic/outfits to players, FoxNext is enabling players to wager real dollars to get their favorite Marvel superheroes and villains through luck.

The long-term picture is FoxNext could be Disney's discrete ticket to operating an online pseudo-casino via Marvel-themed video games. There is little risk of Disney ruining its kid-friendly reputation. The people who spend on competitive fighting games like Marvel Strike Force are mostly adults with an average age of 38 years old. They have disposable money to waste on loot boxes/crates.

The Importance of FoxNext Studios

Disney will own FoxNext Studios after it completes its $52.4 billion takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets. FoxNext recently purchased Cold Iron Studios. Cold Iron's founders and lead developers are decades-long veterans of massively multiplayer online games. Cold Iron is currently developing an Alien-themed online shooter. It is clearly capable of making an AAA video game.

Disney gets a dedicated game development team which should help it improve monetization of Marvel and Star Wars intellectual property. Disney quit making video games in early 2016. However, Disney's licensing approach is not the optimal way to monetize its Marvel assets. Instead of taking all the microtransactions revenue, Disney only gets a portion of it from licensed games.

It's a long shot, but given enough marketing support, Cold Iron/FoxNext's upcoming science fiction Alien-themed shooter could possibly equal the billion-dollar revenue milestone of Activision's Overwatch. Cold Iron can do this by incorporating a battle royale mode in its Alien-themed shooter. Battle royale games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds are grossing more than $100 million in monthly sales. Battle Royale is the hottest video game genre right now. Even Activision is adding battle royale mode for its soon-to-be-released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game.

Epic Games only spent two months to add a battle royale mode to its Fortnite zombie survival shooter game last year. Cold Iron should be able to do it too.

Conclusion

Disney has a lot to gain from expanding its presence in the fast-growing video games business. Disney competing more against Activision or Electronic Arts can make it more attractive to investors. The $165 billion global video games industry is much larger than Hollywood movies. Making movies is becoming a stagnant opportunity for Disney. Box office revenue in North America has barely grown since 2007.

Twenty-First Century Fox created FoxNext Studios because it wanted to make video games as important as movies and TV shows. I expect Disney to continue this idea.

Free-to-play video games which rely on microtransactions/in-app purchases are not vulnerable to movie pirates.

Video games also offer better long-term potential than Disney's 2019 launch of its own paid streaming service. Sad but true, Disney is too late to catch up to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Competing against expert low-margin operators like Netflix and Amazon is only going to hurt Disney.

