Nutanix: Bullish Signals From Investor Day

Shares have skyrocketed since Nutanix announced its gradual shift to a software-only model, though after the tech correction in late March, Nutanix is still down 10% from highs.

The company is also forecasting billings of $3 billion by FY21, about 3x its current run rate (the company billed $509 million in 1H18).

The company's CFO focused the discussion around the so-called Rule of 40, in which he believes Nutanix is one of only 21 companies to pass.

Nutanix (NTNX), the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor that is a leader in the so-called "private cloud" space, has seen tremendous fortune shine on it as of late. Immediately after posting Q2 earnings in early March, Nutanix shares bolted up to $39, and I had believed that to be the beginnings of a long rally. Even as a huge Nutanix bull, however, I underestimated exactly how far Nutanix's rally would go in the coming month. Now hovering near the $50 mark, Nutanix is up 35% in the last month alone - an astounding fact when you consider that most richly-valued technology stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) got pummeled in the March correction.

NTNX data by YCharts

Nutanix has come a long way since sinking to all-time lows of $15 not long after going public. Investors have seen healthy returns on this stock, especially if they bought at lows when bearish commentary on Nutanix's growing losses and supposedly "commoditized" offerings doiminated the day. Now, with Nutanix touting its software story and spinning a future of strong margins and a highly differentiated offering positioned as a VMware killer (VMW), investors are back in love with the name.

The main question now is: is there still juice left in the Nutanix rally, or is time to take gains off the table? Goldman Sachs (GS), which once called Nutanix the opportunity of a lifetime, has downgraded Nutanix from Conviction Buy to Buy, citing valuation. Is it time for investors to follow suit?

I've decided to hold on to my position. Though the gains from here on out aren't likely to be as massive as in the first quarter of 2018, I still believe Nutanix to have a long runway for future growth. Particularly after Nutanix's investor day on March 12, I extracted a few key nuggets that justify a long-term bullish position.

Nutanix currently has a market cap of $8.07 billion. Netting out the company's $349.1 million of balance sheet cash as of its second-quarter earnings release, the company has an enterprise value of $7.72 billion. That's about 6.6x EV/FY18 revenues, against analyst consensus revenues of $1.13 billion (as reported by Yahoo Finance) for FY18, which is already halfway over. That's a fairly rich multiple for a company that hasn't fully transitioned to software-only revenues, but I'm inclined to bite as Nutanix's growth opportunity is so large.

Scratching the surface

One common thread ran through the various product and financial presentations in Nutanix's 2018 analyst day, documented in a huge 219-page investor deck. The unifying theme: Nutanix is just barely scratching the surface of its future market opportunity. These are the exact words that CEO Dheeraj Pandey has been a fan of saying in the past, but the truth within them still holds firm.

What this means, essentially, is that Nutanix's current valuation against near-term revenue targets are fairly meaningless. And indeed, with a company that is still in the middle of a business model transition to software-only sales as well as growing at a rapid 44% in its most recent quarter, Nutanix's current valuation multiples must be taken with a grain of salt. It's really the story that matters more.

And this story, as refreshed in Nutanix's analyst day, is as robust as ever. The company ran a bottoms-up analysis of its target market within the Global 2000 and non-Global 2000 (smaller clients) customer segments, estimating average win rates and deal sizes for both segments, and came up with a billings target of $3 billion by FY21 (three years from now - Nutanix's fiscal 2021 begins in the summer of 2020 and ends in the summer of 2021). This represents a $1.2 billion billings opportunity within the large G2000 market and a $1.8 billlion opportunity in downmarket clients.

But still, against an estimated TAM of $178 billion by FY21, Nutanix would still be just scratching the surface three years from now. Which means it's barely scratching the surface today.

Figure 1. Nutanix billings target and FY21 TAM

Source: Nutanix investor deck, March 2018

Of course, we have to be careful with taking rosy company projections - TAM analyses and long-range targets are designed to be extremely optimistic, and we always have to weigh our own judgments against it.

But on the whole, Nutanix's projections aren't too far out of left field. Having billed $509 million in the first half of 2018, Nutanix has already cracked a >$1 billion annual billings run rate. Tripling this within three years isn't too unreasonable for a company that has been growing the top line at ~50% consistently for the past few quarters. And in terms of future TAM, Gartner expects that 2018 itself will see total IT spending of $3.7 trillion. It stands to reason that spending on private cloud infrastructures and datacenter virtualization software would amount to ~$200 billion within three years.

Nutanix has evolved far from being considered a startup in IT circles - it's considered "best-in-breed" in the hyperconverged infrastructure, private cloud world. As it continues to gain legitimacy and respect from IT buyers, it's well-positioned to capture a multi-billion annual revenue and billings opportunity within the space.

Rule of 40: Management isn't ignoring the bottom line

The other key takeaway from Nutanix's analyst day is that management isn't ignoring the company's profits. Far from being a "growth-at-all costs" company that will trip over itself to hit the $3 billion FY21 billings mark while sacrificing profitability along the way (which is what Salesforce (CRM) sometimes feels like - continually chasing a top-line target while making minimal improvements to operating margins), management has applied a "Rule of 40" framework to determining its balance between revenue growth and bottom line expansion.

The Rule of 40 is less of a strictly calculated formula than a loosely defined guideline. Nutanix defines it as the sum of its revenue growth % and its FCF margin, one of the most common definitions of balancing revenue and profitability.

The company ran this data against all public software companies, excluding those growing less than 20% and those with less than $200 million in revenues, and found that Nutanix is only one of 21 companies with growth plus FCF margin in excess of 40%.

With its ~60% trailing revenue growth against a single-digit negative FCF margin, Nutanix's Rule of 40 score lands at 55%. Here's how that stacks up against other software companies in its comparable universe:

Figure 2. Nutanix and the Rule of 40

Source: Nutanix investor deck, March 2018

When Nutanix's stock was tanking, one of the most common criticisms was that the company ran huge losses. Indeed, in the first half of FY18, Nutanix had a GAAP net loss of -$124.1 million - a net margin of -22%. However, that is hugely improved from -56% in 1H17, and Nutanix's free cash flow in FY18 actually tilted marginally positive.

The bottom line here: though Nutanix is carrying large GAAP net losses, especially relative to more stablilized peers like Salesforce and VMware, it's making huge strides on the profitability front. And when you consider its massive growth and the sales expenses necessary to achieve that growth, Nutanix's losses are digestible. When you look at Nutanix's losses in the context of its growth, its Rule of 40 score of 55% compared very favorably against peers.

Management has committed to maintaining a score in excess of 40% as Nutanix continues to grow. As Nutanix's growth tapers down into the ~40s this year, this also implies that Nutanix's free cash flow margins will continue to tilt toward positive. With a company that's still barely scratching the surface of its market opportunity, investors have to be patient on the bottom-line front as Nutanix makes progress against its long-term operating model. Along with its $3 billion billings target, Nutanix's management has set a long-term, undated gross margin goal of 80% (versus 61% in 1H18) and an FCF margin of 25% (versus 4% in 1H18).

Key takeaways

Despite the recent run-up in Nutanix's stock and the Goldman downgrade, I still believe Nutanix to have massive opportunity for gains - though unlikely to see the ~2x gains that Nutanix has seen over the past year, it's still a solid long-term bet. Again, with a stock that's growing so quickly and transitioning its business model, its current valuation multiple against near-term revenue targets is less important than the long-term potential and narrative.

As expected, the signals coming out of Nutanix's inaugural analyst day were extremely bullish. Key points to note from Nutanix's investor materials were its estimates on long-term TAM and billings potential, as well as insights into how management is using the Rule of 40 as a framework to guide its growth versus profitability decisions. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.