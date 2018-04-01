Wynn Project In Boston Continues On 'At Risk Basis' - May Get New Brand

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is not yet past the wake of allegations relating to sexual harassment against its founder and namesake Steve Wynn, but with the resignation of Mr. Wynn, and the selling of all of his stock, the company has made strides in moving on from the fiasco.

One of the major ongoing projects that the company has underway is a $2.5 billion Wynn-branded casino near Boston, Massachusetts. With the sexual harassment news relating to Steve Wynn hitting the headlines, it is no shocker that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts called into question the status of the gaming license associated with the project.

Being realistic, there is little chance that there will be no casino in Boston. Whether Wynn gets the license, or another entity, there is value to the project, and customers will be playing blackjack, slot machines, and roulette in Boston next summer. That being said, the value of this property to shareholders cannot be understated, and it would be best from an investment perspective if that project remained in the proverbial Wynn Resorts fold.

Wynn operates two casinos in Las Vegas, and is establishing its own foothold in Macau with three properties there. The Wynn Resorts Boston Harbor would be a nice jewel in the crown to the Wynn portfolio. While the Boston project would certainly be an important part of the Wynn Resorts family, it would never likely be considered one of its most important assets. That being said, the casino competition in Boston (on this scale) is minimal. Only Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun (both about two hours away in Connecticut) are properties that carry the similar size and scale of the Wynn project in Boston.

Wynn Can Proceed "At Risk"

In a meeting to discuss the matters relating to the Boston project, some stern words were issued. The most stern were from Gaming Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby:

"I have said repeatedly that for now we must proceed with the Everett project as planned and be thoughtfully mindful of the thousands of people whose jobs may be affected by this issue and of the long-term economic benefits envisioned by this project, but as a practical matter ... Wynn Resorts proceeds with this project on an at-risk basis."

What does "At Risk" mean? The answer to that is very simple. The commission is not stopping progress on the project (which is more than half way complete), but has not guaranteed a gaming license to Wynn Resorts either. The gaming license is the difference between a fancy hotel and convention space and a fully operational casino complete with slots and table games. Wynn Resorts can keep construction moving, but is doing so with the knowledge that it may never get the desired license to operate the property. Should that happen, the next step would be selling the project off to another operator that can pass "moral" muster with the Gaming Commission. For investors that means a potential that monies Wynn Resorts is spending on the project may not be fully recovered in an ultimate sale.

Let's not put the cart before the horse though. Another subject discussed at the meeting was the idea that the resort would simply have a name change and branding change. In my opinion, this may be the most likely path taken by all parties. In other words, there will not be a big "Wynn Resorts" sign on the building, but instead a new name and a new brand. For investors this means that the company would still reap the benefits of an operating casino in Boston.

Casino President Robert DeSalvio, who had previously pushed back on the idea of a name change, has started to shift his thought process on the idea. After the hearing, DeSalvio stated as much in a comment:

"We are absolutely considering a re-branding of the project, and we'll have an announcement on that at a later date. It's under active consideration right now."

Having myself done several projects in Boston, it is my opinion that the project will get a new name and brand. In Boston, suggestions by commissions and boards are typically very strong suggestions that developers essentially need to follow to allow progress. DeSalvio is smart to take the idea slowly, as immediate acceptance could lead to additional "suggestions." A slow process is actually favorable to ultimately getting this matter resolved without giving away the store.

Creating a new brand that has cache is not always easy, but certainly not impossible. Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are two native American tribal casinos in nearby Connecticut that built their respective images and brands from scratch. In my opinion, most people will still know that the casino will be a Wynn Resorts casino. The trick is arriving at a name and brand that speak to consumers in the same way that Wynn Resorts has spoken to consumers in the past.

With regard to new branding, investors need to place faith in the ability of Wynn Resorts to successfully invent a new image for this project. With the type of money attached to this endeavor, I suspect that some top-level ideas are already being presented to the Board of Directors.

Where From Here?

I anticipate that Wynn will work hard on a new brand, commit to changes in corporate policies, and essentially promise to be a good steward of the casino license. Massachusetts and Boston have too much invested themselves to see this project implode. There are construction jobs, full-time jobs, tourist dollars, and tax dollars at stake. In the end, I see each party getting some of what it wants, and a project that will move full steam ahead. I think the Street is savvy enough to realize that the current posturing will not impact the equity much. The small risks are 1) the commission goes rogue on this matter and stands its ground and 2) there is another Steve Wynn related allegation that is more severe than what is already out there which resets the leverage scale on the posturing.

It is my opinion that the Boston situation will ultimately be resolved in a manner that allows all parties to save face and proclaim that they did their level best to make a bad situation okay. As I previously stated, there seems to be more upside potential in Wynn Resorts than downside risk. The low in the mid $160s is quite strong, and continued good financial performance in upcoming quarters should allow the stock to, at a minimum, test its 52-week highs of over $200 per share. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.