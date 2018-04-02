3 Things In Biotech, April 1: Fate's Omens, Mallinckrodt's Trial, Insmed's Journey

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Fate Therapeutics shows early promise in ovarian cancer

Company: Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Therapy: FATE-NK100

Disease: Recurrent ovarian cancer

News: FATE announced the presentation of early findings from its phase 1 APOLLO study investigating its natural killer-based immunotherapy FATE-NK100 in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. In the two patients who have been treated so far, neither has had a dose-limiting toxicity. Moreover, the second patient had stable disease at day 28 following a single injection, with some evidence of tumor reduction.

Looking forward: Obviously, these findings are very preliminary, to a point where we should be extremely cautious about pontificating. At the same time, the woman in question who might be heading for a response has extremely poor prognosis, with five prior lines of therapy, including a PARP inhibitor and bevacizumab. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is already bad news, and she is unfortunately at the end of the line. Even stable disease for her might make a very big difference. So...these findings are preliminary, but they are definitely encouraging as well.

Mallinckrodt on deck for its hyperbilirubinemia drug

Company: Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)

Therapy: Stannsoporfin

Disease: Hemolysis

News: MNK has received notice that the FDA will convene a joint meeting of two advisory committees to discuss the New Drug Application for stannsoporfin, which MNK hopes to market for neonates with hemolysis and high risk for severe hyperbilirubinemia. The meeting will take place on May 3, and MNK should receive the materials around two days beforehand, detailing the questions and concerns it'll need to address to the committees.

Looking forward: This, I imagine, is an application the FDA is taking extremely seriously, given that we're talking about unborn children, and the potential consequences of giving drugs can be very serious at these crucial stages of development. So convening two different committees at once raises the stakes and the challenge for MNK. I imagine it'll be well prepared, but this gives a timeline for when to expect some sort of decision (I'd expect a few weeks after this meeting), and the meeting itself should give a strong indication for the outcome of the application overall.

Interesting news that should get your attention if you're interested in MNK.

Insmed demands its day with the FDA

Company: Insmed (INSM)

Therapy: Amikacin liposome inhalation suspension

Disease: Nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease

News: INSM announced that it has submitted a new drug application for its liposomal inhalation suspension of amikacin to treat certain respiratory mycobacterial infections. The application was based on the findings from the phase 3 INS-212 study, which demonstrated considerable activity against these mycobacterial infections. The company anticipates receiving priority review status, which would start a six-month timer with the FDA for a decision once announced.

Looking forward: INSM has a lot riding on this application, given that it does not yet have a commercialized product. Many years of investment and research are now going to culminate in a decision by the FDA. I expect its anticipation of priority review is reasonable, so that would mean we're 6-8 months away from knowing the final outcome.

