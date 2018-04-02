Commodities - First Quarter Overview And The Outlook For Q2 2018

The raw material markets posted a small loss in the first quarter of 2017, but we saw a wide variety of results across the various sectors. The overall performance was supported by a lower U.S. dollar. The commodity asset class consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S and U.K. exchanges moved 0.71% lower for the first three months of 2018 that ended on March 29. Commodities were up 7.95% in 2017 following on the heels of 13.41% appreciation in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was cocoa posting a gain of 35.1% for the quarter. Other double-digit gainers included gasoline and corn futures. The worst performer was lean hogs which fell by 20.24% followed by sugar which posted an 18.54% loss for the quarter. Palladium and aluminum both moved over 10% lower.

The U.S. dollar is a major factor when it comes to commodity prices as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. The dollar index continued to move lower and declined another 2.19% over the quarter after falling 10.23% in 2017. The long-term bull market in the dollar ran into trouble last year, and the greenback continued to make lower lows in Q1.

The Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points at their March meeting telling markets to expect at least two more increases before the end of this year. The new complexion of the Fed led by Jerome Powell with other appointments by President Trump is likely to take a more hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018 and beyond. The Fed added another 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate for 2019 and 2020 but was one vote shy of increasing the number of hikes for this year their latest meeting.

Higher rates caused volatility in equities markets which posted losses for the first quarter in years. The DJIA fell 2.49% while the S&P 500 dropped 1.22% for the quarter. However, the NASDAQ managed to move 2.32% higher from the level at the end of 2017. The VIX index which hovered around 10 in 2017, rose to 50 during the quarter before settling at the 19.97 level on the final day of reading in Q1. As we head into Q2, the danger of a risk-off period in markets has increased. During these times, investors and traders sell all assets to raise cash. Risk-off periods tend to cause the prices of all assets to decline, regardless of their underlying fundamentals.

Gold and crude oil posted gains, while copper and natural gas declined in value. Grains moved higher so far in 2018. Meanwhile, unemployment in the U.S. continued to fall during the first three months of the year, and the economy grew. CPI and PPI numbers revealed some signs of inflationary pressures that could drive the economic conditions to the Fed’s 2% target rate or above in the months ahead.

On the geopolitical front, tensions eased between the U.S. and North Korea and a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un could take place in Q2. In the Middle East, the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia continues with rockets falling in and around Riyadh fired by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen. Relations between Russia and the west continued to deteriorate with the expulsion of diplomats from Europe and the U.S. after the poisoning of ex-Russian operatives in the U.K. The recently re-elected Putin government said that the move would result in a tit-for-tat response. The Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement will take center stage in Q2, and it is likely that President Trump will not recertify the agreement. During Q1, turnover in the administration resulted in replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. At the same time, the National Security Director H.R. McMaster departed, and former Ambassador John Bolton will take his place. Both Pompeo and Bolton are hardliners increasing the chances that the administration will take an aggressive stance when it comes to Iran in the months ahead. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the special prosecutor continues to dig for problems with the election and other issues related to the President and his campaign as well as the current members of his administration. At the same time, some scandalous lawsuits against the President have dominated press coverage.

Aside from politics and economics, the second quarter of 2018 will mark the beginning of the 2018 crop year in agricultural markets with the start of the planting season. Driving season, the peak time of the year for gasoline demand will get underway, and the 2018 grilling season, the time for peak animal protein demand, will commence on Memorial Day weekend.

The dollar was down and commodities prices, as an asset class, fell marginally in Q1. Many factors will contribute to the price direction for commodities market over the coming three months.

Q4 winners

During the period from January 1 through December 29, 2017, we saw ups and downs in the commodities asset class. The grain sector, led by appreciation in corn and soybeans was the best performing sector in the commodities market with a gain of 5.02% for the first quarter with the bulk of the upward move coming on the final day of trading in Q1. The energy sector came in second place as it posted a gain of 4.02%. Soft commodities prices rose by 3.51% on the back of a spectacular rise in the price of cocoa.

The most impressive gain of Q1 came in the cocoa market which moved 35.10% higher for the three-month period. Soybean meal posted a 22.84% gain in Q1. Another big winner in Q1 was NYMEX gasoline which climbed 12.52% over the three months while corn posted a 10.55% gain. The price of ethanol moved 10.15% higher on the back of gains in both corn and gasoline markets. Soybeans moved 9.77% to the upside, and KCBT wheat rose by 9.36%. The price of nickel on the LME appreciated by 7.97% and NYMEX crude oil rose 7.48%. Tin was 6.31% higher, rice rallied 5.78%, and CBOT wheat increased in value by 5.62% for the three-month period.

Brent crude oil, cotton, and FCOJ all moved between 3-4% higher on the quarter, and gold posted a small 1.03% gain leading the precious metals sector. LME zinc only managed a 0.63% increase from its price at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, the price of lumber rallied 15.11% on concerns about supplies given the ongoing NAFTA negotiations with Canada.

Q4 losers

The biggest loser was the animal protein composite that declined by 11.78% over the three-month period. Precious metals lost 4.08% led by losses in palladium, and base metals dropped 0.96% with aluminum leading the way on the downside as the nonferrous metal was front and center when it came to tariffs.

The biggest loser during Q1 was the lean hog market which fell by 20.24% over the three-month period. Second place amongst the losers went to sugar which dropped 18.54%. The price of palladium shed 11.05% of its value after reaching a record high during the first month of the quarter. Aluminum lost 10.52% of its value. Copper on COMEX fell 8.33% while the red metal lost 6.55% on the LME. Natural gas dropped 7.45%, oats fell 6.64%, and coffee futures slid 6.38%. MGE wheat registered a decline of 5.90%. Silver weakened by 5.12% during the quarter that ended on March 29.

Live cattle and feeder cattle moved 6.41% and 8.68% to the downside respectively. LME lead and soybean oil lost between 3-4%. Heating oil dropped 2.28%, while platinum fell by 1.17% over the three-month period. Tariffs took a bite out of industrial commodities, and iron ore slipped 9.56% with the Baltic Dry Index posting a 22.77% decline in Q1 compared with its close at the end of 2017.

The CFTC has defined digital currencies as commodities, and this asset class took an elevator to the downside in Q1. The cryptocurrency asset class, that was all the rage in 2017, melted in Q1 with Bitcoin falling 53.70%, Ethereum dropping 49.75%, and the market cap of the asset class as a whole moving from $615.3 billion to $255.3 billion, down 58.50% for the three-month period.

Agriculture in the spotlight at the end of Q1

Grain prices moved higher on the final day of trading of Q1, but they had made higher highs during the quarter. Soybeans, corn, and wheat hit highs in early March on drought conditions in Argentina and the fear of weak crop production in South America during their season. The world has become addicted to bumper crops and sufficient supplies because of population and wealth growth on the planet.

World population grew by 19.5 million people in Q1, and that amounts to more mouths to feed. In 2000, there were approximately 6.083 billion people on the earth, and at the end of March 2018, the number stood at around 7.464 billion. Almost 1.4 billion more people require food and sustenance putting a strain on the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains and other food products.

As we head into the 2018 planting, growing, and harvest seasons in the northern hemisphere, the uncertainty of crop production could cause lots of price volatility in the grain markets as well as other commodities that feed the world. Any issues with the weather or crop diseases could foster explosive gains in the prices of corn, soybeans, wheat, and other foodstuffs. In 2016, a palm oil shortage caused a brief, but a ferocious rally in the grains. In 2017, drought conditions in the Dakotas and Montana resulted in price gains in early July. The most recent rally at the beginning of March was the result of concerns about supplies because of poor weather in Argentina at a critical time when it comes to crop progress. All eyes will be on the United and other nations in the northern hemisphere over coming weeks and months as the world is depending on the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops. Grains will be in the spotlight as we head into the second quarter of 2018.

The Roger Commodity Elements ETN product that reflects the performance of 35 raw material markets that trade on futures exchanges moved from $5.40 at the end of 2017 to close on March 29 at $5.52, a gain of 2.22%.

History- Results from my best bets for Q1

The results of my best bets for Q1 from my Q4-2017 report for subscribers are as follows:

Precious metals are moving into the New Year after impressive gains in late December. I am bullish and believe we are likely to see a repeat of bullish price action in gold and silver at the beginning of 2018.

We got a rally that sent gold close to the highs seen in 2016, but the yellow metal failed. Silver also moved higher for a time but wound up with a loss for the quarter. Long positions from the end of the year were profitable if trailing stops and scale-up selling were employed.

I believe that palladium will make a new all-time high above $1090 per ounce in Q1.

Palladium moved to a new record high on January 16 at $1133 per ounce on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. While the precious metal corrected from the highs and finished Q1 down just over 11% from its end of 2017 level, scale-up selling and taking profits above the break out at $1090 per ounce yielded attractive results.

Platinum remains the cheapest metal, but the dog of the sector. Platinum offers the best value for physical purchases for the long-term.

Platinum rallied for a while and hit a high of $1033, compared to the 2017 close at $938.30 per ounce. However, the price came back down to settle at the end of Q1 a few bucks below the Q4 2017 closing level. Scale up selling resulted in profits in the platinum market.

Copper is at a lofty level, and the chances of a correction lower have risen with the price. I am taking profits on longs at the end of December and will continue in early January. I will buy price dips that take the red metal back towards $3 level with a stop below $2.90 per pound

Copper held the $2.90 per pound level in Q1, and there plenty of trading opportunities in the red metal. As I projected, the market corrected from the end of 2017 closing level, reached lows around $3 and above $2.90, and bounced at least twice during Q1 making it a profitable trade.

Grains offer some of the best value in the commodities market. The long-term trend is higher with higher lows since the late 1990s. I am a buyer of corn, wheat, and soybeans on any price weakness on a scale down basis leaving plenty of room to add in Q1.

Grains were the best performing sector of the commodities market in Q1. Any purchases made on price weakness turned out to be profitable during the quarter, especially at the beginning of March when prices hit highs, and at the end of the month.

Crude oil will be highly sensitive to economic data on global growth, but the odds of a correction to the downside have risen with the price of the energy commodity. However, any price shock would be on the upside. I prefer long volatility via call and put options in crude oil rather than outright longs or shorts at the current price.

NYMEX crude oil futures traded below the $60 per barrel twice in Q1, and the price was volatile. There were trading opportunities to buy dips and sell rallies in the energy commodity during the first quarter of 2017.

Natural gas will tell us its path of least resistance in early January. I will liquidate longs during the first month of Q1 if the price cannot rise above the $3.50 level on February futures.

I was fortunate to get a rally at the end of January to take profits on long positions as the price of natural gas traded to a high of $3.661 per MMBtu on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. I did not hold onto positions after the rally and remained on the sidelines, only trading with tight stops on an intraday basis in February and March after I liquidated my long positions.

Sugar will continue to follow oil because of Brazilian ethanol production.

I got this one dead wrong as crude oil was strong and made a new high while sugar continued to slip and fell around 18% on the quarter.

I am a buyer of coffee futures or ETN products like JO on all price weakness and will maintain a small core long position. The technical resistance level has dropped with the price which could trigger a significant rally, eventually.

Trading coffee was a break-even proposition when buying on dips and taking profits on rallies as the Java market continued to make lower highs and lower lows during Q1.

I will buy cocoa above $1800 on price weakness and look to take profits on a scale-up basis above $2000 per ton keeping a small long position. I would stop out and reconsider if cocoa trades below $1800, looking to buy cheaper. NIB is my choice when it comes to ETN products in cocoa.

Cocoa long positions were a big winner as the price of the soft commodity was the best performing raw material market of all in Q1.

I believe that cotton will trade at 90 cents per pound in 2018, but the risk of buying at the current price level has risen. I would look to buy pullbacks in the price but remember that cotton can be extremely volatile, and it likes to take the elevator shaft lower. BAL is my choice for ETN products in cotton.

Cotton has yet to trade to the 90 cents per pound level, but it got up to a new high at 87.75 cents per pound in early March on the expiring March ICE futures contract. Buying dips and selling rallies was a profitable venture in Q1 in the cotton market.

The momentum of truth for the dollar will come when the ECB decides to shift from accommodative monetary policy to tightening, which is likely to occur in 2018. Interest rate differentials favor the dollar, but the trend is currently lower. If the dollar index cannot break below the early September lows at under 91, we could see another corrective move. The dollar holds the key to commodities prices, so keep an eye on the greenback.

The ECB did not act to tighten credit in Q1. However, the dollar broke below the 91 level and traded down to lows of 88.15 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. A short position in the dollar was profitable as the greenback index closed Q1 at below the 90 level on May futures.

Meat prices are strong going into 2018, and the focus will shift to the 2018 grilling season. I am a buyer on dips, with tight stops. COW and MOO are reasonable ETN products in this sector

I got this one wrong as meats were the worst performing sector of the commodities market with lean hogs shedding over 20% of its value and both feeder cattle and live cattle futures falling steadily throughout the quarter. However, tight stops in the animal protein markets saved capital but added up to a loss.

Stocks are expensive, but they have been all throughout 2017. The geopolitical landscape is a minefield that could cause risk-off periods in the coming year. The VIX at around the 11 level is far too low, and I am a buyer of call options on the volatility index.

Perhaps my best call for Q1 was long VIX call options at the end of 2017 or in early 2018. The VIX exploded from the 10 level to over 50 in early February and the call options paid off handsomely.

Best bets for Q2 2018- Commodities

As we move into Q2, there are lots of events that will move markets across all asset classes.

My best bets for Q2 are:

I expect a continuation of volatility in markets across all asset classes in 2018 than we saw in 2017 the potential for a risk-off period has increased

Commodities prices will follow the dollar which could be in year two of a seven-year bearish trend

In the energy sector, the risk for price spikes is on the upside given the tensions in the Middle East and President Trump’s decision about recertifying the Iran nuclear agreement

Agricultural commodities could become volatile on the uncertainty of weather conditions during the 2018 growing season

There are some bargains in the soft commodities sector as sugar and coffee are near lows

Volatility in equity and debt markets should continue in Q2, but the earnings season should yield some supportive news for stocks because of the effect of tax reform and fewer regulations.

