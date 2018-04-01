A Sudden Infusion Of nFüsz Shares

Recent trading on the OTC has driven the stock average daily volume from less than 100,000 to 2MM.

The company nFüsz Inc., with $0.00 in historic revenue, is now valued at more than $250MM.

Introduction

It is always curious to see a sudden surge of interest in a little known pink sheet stock. One has to wonder if there is something there that can add significant alpha to a portfolio, or if it is just another hype caused by bulletin board banter and stock promotion. Usually it is the latter.

Over the last two months, there has been a serious jump both in price and volume of a little known CRM company nFüsz, Inc (OTCQB:FUSZ). The company promises cloud based, SaaS CRM software, called notifiCRM. The company also has plans to incorporate blockchain technology into the platform. (I'm sure it is also non-GMO, carbon neutral, and fortified with cannabis oil.)

This article will look at the historic filings of nFüsz, providing an overview of the company's financials, disclose the massive amount of unregistered securities that have been distributed to insiders, and look at the recent price volume action of the stock on the OTC markets. Next, we will discuss an agreement between Kodiak Capital Group, LLC, a private equity firm and nFüsz to distribute registered shares into the market place at a lucrative discount, almost guaranteeing profits for the private equity firm. Finally, we will postulate on what will occur once the distribution is complete, restrictions expire on registered shares, and the potential public dilution once insider shares are registered.

Historic Financials

The last quarterly report filed by nFüsz was in November of 2017 for the quarter ended 30 September. The company reported $28,000 in the bank, with total current liabilities of more than $4,000,000 (technically insolvent). The company had no sales, was burning through $1,000,000 per quarter in administrative expenses, and reported 108MM shares outstanding. At the time, the market valued the company at approximately $8MM.

Based on the company's reporting history, we should be hearing something new from the company for the year end, 2017. Hopefully, the 10-K will answer more questions than it will bring up.

Unregistered Securities

Speaking of questions - when one sees that a company has little to no revenue, as is the case with nFüsz, yet has massive operating expenses, you have to wonder where the money is coming from. Since the firm also has very little in the bank, the first place to look would be the issuance of new shares.

That is exactly the case with nFüsz. Since the end of the last quarter reported, the company has had 9 distributions of unregistered securities to accredited investors: four in the fourth quarter, amounting to $961,000 worth of convertible notes and common shares, and 5 in the first quarter amounting to $2,222,500 in notes (only $150,000), 1MM warrants, and the rest in common shares.

All in all, that amounts to quite a bit of unregistered securities. Each time a Form D was filed, the firm declined to disclose revenue range and claimed a rule 506(b) exemption to accredited investors. Notes were valued at face value, common shares at closing market price, and warrants were valued at $0.00.

According to the latest form 4 filings we have from the company, the CEO Rory Cutaia owned just under 29MM shares, Director James Geiskopf owned just over 4MM shares and CFO Jeff Clayborne owned 2MM shares. In the 8-K accompanying the filings, the company again claimed a rule 506(b) exemption.

Recent OTC Activity

Shortly after the end of nFüsz fiscal year, which was December 31, the price and volume of trades in the common stock began to surge. At the end of December, the average daily volume in the stock was almost 25,000 shares. At a price of $0.07 per share, the average daily dollar volume in trades amounted to approximately $1,750.00. Three months later, average volume had soared to 1.7 million shares. At a price of $1.45 per share, the average daily dollar volume was $2.46MM.

This should immediately raise red flag concerns based on the large number of unregistered shares that have been issued and are outstanding, as well as raise questions on why the sudden interest in the company and 20 fold increase in per share price with little fundamental rationale. However, there is reason to believe the recent transactions may not been unregistered securities.

Funding Agreement

In mid October last year, nFüsz submitted an S-1 registration statement subsequently ammeded on 10/27/2017. The prospectus disclosed an offering of up to 25MM shares of common stock to Kodiak Capital Group, LLC who would subsequently re-sell the shares in the open market. The agreement between the companies also includes a put agreement where nFüsz can put to Kodiak up to $2MM in common stock.

In additional, Kodiak received warrants to purchase 1MM share at $0.15 per share immediately, additional warrants to purchase another 1MM shares at $0.20 per shares, and a third warrant upon closing to purchase 4MM shares at $0.25 per share.

Terms of the put agreement are:

For each share of our common stock sold to Purchaser under the Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser will pay a purchase price equal to 80% of the Market Price. The Market Price is defined as the VWAP on the principal trading platform for the Common Stock, as reported by OTC Markets Group Inc., during the five consecutive Trading Days immediately preceding the date (the “Closing Request Date”) that Kodiak receives a Put Notice from us (the “Valuation Period”).

In all, it sounds like a pretty sweet deal for Kodiak - almost a guaranteed profit without regard to what the common stock price trades at. Even more so now that the stock price has soared 20 times what it was trading when the deal was signed.

It has since been announced that nFüsz has put stock to Kodiak. In an 8-K dated 3/9/18, the company stated:

On March 5, 2018, we effected an agreement with Kodiak, pursuant to which we put 2,308,460 shares to Kodiak for net proceeds of $925,000, or approximately $0.40 per share, and we put 739,645 shares to Kodiak for net proceeds of $75,000, or approximately $0.10 per share (referred to collectively as the “March Put”).

This would be the first half of the put agreement, with another $1MM dollars worth of common stock still available.

Outlook

Fortunately for shareholders that have jumped on this bandwagon, Kodiak has agreed to a "leak-out" prevision in order to maintain orderly market pricing and in an attempt not to crash the price. Kodiak is (for now) limited in the number of shares it can offer for sale to the greater of 500,000 per week or 6% of the prior weeks trading volume. Under that provision, it would take Kodiak at least 5 weeks to sell the shares put to them.

The question is: after selling the shares put to them, will Kodiak maintain the "leak-out" agreement? Will there be a separate or different agreement once nFüsz puts the remaining $1MM dollars worth? And, when is nFüsz going to register all of those unregistered shares outstanding? In accordance with SEC Rule 144, most of them are past the 6 month time restriction, so once the restrictive legend is removed, the shares could be sold legally, once registered. And, I would be willing to bet those insiders are itching to cash in on all those years of promises of being paid in unregistered stock.

Once that happens, I'm sure the company will not be valued at 2,000,000 times assets. More than likely, dilution will force down per share price to something more reasonable; and consistent with actual business operations and revenue.

Perhaps it will get back down to where it was trading initially, which would amount to a horrifying 95% loss from current value.

