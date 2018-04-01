One Trader Asks: Why The 'Newfound Grumpiness'?

Relatedly, what happens when people who refused to come to terms with what was ultimately behind the post-crisis dynamic are blindsided?

But I think it's worth asking the following question: what happens when people who have never seen two-way price action are suddenly subjected to it?

This particular trader is even more cynical than I am, so I have no doubt he understands the problem here.

Late last week, one trader suggested that we should all welcome the return of two-way markets - that is, markets where prices sometimes go down as well as up.

Listen, not everyone was feeling so skeptical about the outlook headed into the long holiday weekend. Take former trader turned habitually cynical Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow for instance. In his Thursday missive, Breslow said the following about the people he was passing at work:

I certainly don’t begrudge anyone a long weekend. But there’s no reason to go into it with some newfound grumpiness. We’re just traders, after all. Since when did two-way markets become nefarious rather than what we’ve been waiting and hoping for?

Well that's a good question, Richard, and I have the answer. The answer to any question about when two-way price action became nefarious is as follows: when 2008 receded far enough into the background to suggest that a non-negligible percentage of the people with their fingers on the proverbial button were in high school for Lehman.

I've said this before, but it bears repeating: not everyone currently participating in markets on the buyside and sellside remembers what it's like to trade in the pre-crisis world, because for some folks, that world existed before their professional careers began and is only just now starting to show signs of making a comeback.

If you sit back and think about that for a minute, it's more than a little disconcerting and it speaks to just how long extraordinary monetary policy has been in the driver's seat in terms of putting a floor under risk assets. We've been trading under what amounts to martial law for the better part of a decade and as I've said countless times in the past six months, everyone is implicitly hoping the macro backdrop remains conducive to allowing central banks to normalize at a pace that is so gradual as to be almost imperceptible.

When you think about an "imperceptible" pace of normalization, think about rising rates and QE taper with no demonstrable effect on financial conditions. This is a state of affairs that, while possible in the short- to medium-term (just look at how financial conditions in the U.S. have reacted to the Fed tightening cycle thus far), probably won't be sustainable as other DM central banks begin to roll back asset purchases and gingerly hike rates.

The bit about people forgetting how to behave in two-way markets is anecdotal. But it's unquestionably true that the short vol. trade, in all its various manifestations, is indicative of the extent to which the post-crisis environment ended up creating a series of self-referential dynamics that optimized around themselves until assets were differentiated only by the amount of carry they offered versus other assets. Recall the following from Deutsche Bank out in January:

Through their communication with the markets Central banks, and the Fed in particular, have become “good listeners” with their decisions and actions made with markets’ consent. After years of this dialogue, the markets have gradually surrendered to the ever shrinking menu of selections that converged to a binary option of either harvesting the carry or running a risk of gradually going out of business by resisting. Not much of a choice, really.

Anyone who wanted to be long vol. in that environment faced almost insurmountable odds. In order to be "right", other people would have needed to "rebel" against the status quo and that rebellion entailed foregoing carry even as everyone else played along, a deviation in strategy that can and will be ruinous if conditions do not change.

Of course what happens under those conditions is that things become more and more unstable beneath the surface. There's a veneer of stability but it masks the buildup of risk - be it massive duration risk in bond portfolios, the rebalance risk that was inherent in levered and inverse VIX ETPs prior to the February 5 implosion, or Marko Kolanovic's "quantitative exuberance" in systematic strats, it's all a consequence of the same thing. On February 5, we got a preview of what it looks like when one of those underlying risks unwinds overnight. Note the right panel below (the ETP rebalance was a 23 standard deviation event):

(SocGen)

The ongoing compression of risk premia, the global hunt for yield, the relentless quest to harvest carry, all serve to blind market participants to the possibility that things could one day change, no matter how hard central banks try to execute stimulus unwind in a controlled fashion.

Central banks of course realize that there's considerable risk here. Contrary to what you might have heard, it is not completely lost on the Fed, the ECB and the BoJ that they're running significant addiction liability. The problem more recently is that circumstances have conspired to raise the risk of unexpected macro outcomes that deviate materially from what we've become accustomed to. Consider this from Barclays:

While monetary policies are on course for gradual normalization, and volatility has picked up from its extreme low levels, overall financial conditions remain very benign. Importantly, fiscal policies have become expansionary. This is most pronounced for the US, where the budget deficit will widen sharply. But it is true also for other core economies, when considering their cyclical position: ie, unchanged deficits or lower surpluses (Germany) against stronger GDP growth imply a loosening of the fiscal stance. While such pro-cyclical fiscal policy is not without risks, especially considering the high public debt ratios across advanced economies, it is growth-supportive in the short run.

That last bolded bit is key. It is growth-supportive in the short run, but that can be roughly translated to: "sugar high." Late cycle fiscal stimulus is dangerous to the extent it could bring forward the end of cycle and force central banks to act more quickly and more forcefully than they otherwise might in order to cool the economy and prevent inflation pressures from building too rapidly.

Markets, being the forward-looking mechanisms they are, aren't going to wait around too long for this to play out. Rather, market participants are going to be prone to assuming the Fed will be more sensitive to incoming signs of inflation in an environment where fiscal stimulus is being piled atop an economy at full employment. So rather than taking a wait-and-see approach when the average hourly earnings print that accompanied the January jobs report betrayed the briskest pace of wage growth since 2009, everyone just went ahead and sold on the assumption the Fed would see that data as confirmatory of an economy where wage growth is about to accelerate.

And see here's the thing. It doesn't matter whether you think this data is all a sideshow or not. Neither does it matter that one month of above-consensus wage growth is just a meaningless blip on the radar screen. This has become such a precarious scenario in terms of how much risk is built up below the veneer of stability mentioned above, that one seemingly innocuous event has the potential to start tipping dominoes. That's exactly what happened on Friday, February 2. It would have been small comfort the following Thursday if someone had walked up to you and reminded you that the preceding week's AHE beat was "just one data point." Or that it was "just statistical noise".

Ok, so getting back to the quote excerpted above from Bloomberg's Richard Breslow: the point is that once everything became one trade in the post-crisis environment and once that unidimensional state of affairs optimized around itself for long enough to make the risk of accommodative policy unwind extremely high, it became imperative that central banks be allowed to orchestrate their exit with the market's implied consent. Any kind of disorderly unwind or forced exit risks severing the communication loop with market participants and leaving traders who have either forgotten how to operate in two-way markets or else have never known anything other than the post-crisis environment to fend for themselves.

Late cycle fiscal stimulus threatens to force a disorderly unwind of monetary accommodation by driving up inflation. And for bond traders, this situation is complicated by the fact that this cycle has been accompanied by unbridled central bank bond buying, which is now going into reverse just as Treasury supply is picking up. A global trade war would likely be inflationary as well.

The risk with the tariffs and the tit-for-tat retaliation across economies is this: while it would likely take some time for the negative growth effects of a trade war to manifest themselves in a way that's convincing enough to prompt a monetary policy response, I am skeptical that it would take more than a couple of convincingly hot inflation prints to prompt markets to frontrun what they believe would be a hawkish policy response to further evidence of price pressures. In other words, it seems entirely possible to me that when it comes to anticipating what the next move is for DM central banks, markets are going to be prone to overreacting to evidence of inflation while discounting the possibility of a coordinated easing response to trade tensions until those tensions start to show up unequivocally in the growth data - that could take several quarters to play out.

And markets would probably be right. That is, the fiscal backdrop is indeed going to make the Fed more sensitive to upside inflation surprises than they otherwise would be whether they admit it or not. On the other hand, it would take something truly dramatic in terms of a sudden downturn in global growth to prompt some kind of simultaneous dovish lean from DM central banks. That juxtaposition would appear to skew the near-term risks asymmetrically to the downside for risk assets.

The only question is whether we get another inflation scare and an accompanying bear steepening episode characterized by an acute bout of cross-asset volatility (think: early February), or whether we get more of what we saw in March. I am referring to incrementally distressing news that drives risk assets lower, creating a safe-haven bid for the long end and a steady grind flatter in the curve as rate hike expectations remain unchanged.

Why bring all of this up on Sunday evening? Well, because in the week ahead we'll get the March jobs report and in today's market, the jobs report is just an update on the viability of the "Goldilocks" narrative. If it misses on the headline and beats on average hourly earnings (i.e. the opposite of February's report) and if that's coupled with more in the way of trade tensions (note that the US has until Friday to publish the list of Chinese products subject to tariffs and note also that President Trump's Sunday NAFTA tweet will likely have investors on edge), well then see everything said above.

All of this is conducive to more of what we got in Q1 in terms of fairly dramatic swings in asset prices. My contention is that there are a whole lot of traders out there who are not prepared for the return of two-way price action.

And indeed how could they be? Many of them are seeing it for the first time. Maybe that's why they seem so "grumpy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.