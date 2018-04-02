Tesla: Stay Away

Tesla's M3 production will not ramp up on time to 2,500 this quarter and 5,000 by the next.

Introduction

Tesla (TSLA) is an American auto manufacturer that specializes in electric vehicles, and its common shares have been performing terribly as of late. The company is getting hammered as massive costly recalls, deadly auto accidents involving auto-pilot, and Model 3 production misses have shaken investor confidence to the core. In this article, we will examine its flawed cost structures and analyse its Model 3 production delays. Neither situation will get better in the next two years and investors should stay away from Tesla shares, despite its recent 33% drop.

Tesla’s Finances: Massive Debt, Persistent Losses and Growing Interest Expense

Tesla's 2017 Q4 financial statement is absolutely horrifying. The company has lost $1.96 billion in 2017, which is up 300% from a $675 million loss in 2016. Granted, a sizable portion of this loss is due to the fact the company is spending capital to ramp up its production of the Model 3, which is a non-recurring cost.

The company has $7.7 billion in total current liabilities, due between now and the end of 2018. Compare that figure to $3.5 billion of cash on hand and $500 million in account receivables, and we all know that Tesla has to raise at least $4.0 billion of capital in 2018 just to cover the difference. The figure rises to around $7.0 to $7.5 billion when accounting for the fact that the company is burning $675 million of cash per quarter ($2.7 billion annually) through its operations.

In addition, the company already owes investors $0.6 billion in interests paid annually on debt. The interest Tesla pays to investors already ate into 28% of the gross profit from sales the company got in 2017. If Tesla raises its required $7.5 billion through debt (current rate 7.8%), it will have effectively doubled its interest rate payment to $1.2 billion per year, which is 60% of the company's gross profit from car sales in 2017. The financial prospects for the company are absolutely terrifying.

(Note: gross profit is revenue minus cost of goods, which does not include the company's operational expenses - engineering, manufacturing, advertising, etc.)

Total liabilities for Tesla stand at $24 billion, or 84% of its assets. Usually at this asset debt ratio, access to the debt market becomes increasingly diminished - requiring very high interest (think junk bonds at 10%+ per annum) to raise additional capital. Many companies fail to raise capital from the debt market at all at this debt level.

Fortunately for Tesla, its common shares are still at $250 per share.

(Source: for access to Tesla's 2017 financial statements, see here)

So, what about Tesla's performance in 2018 and 2019?

In 2018 and 2019, Tesla's financial performance will depend on whether or not it produces enough Model 3s. So exactly how many Model 3s can Elon's company produce?

Do you believe in Elon's Abilities to Lead Tesla and Produce the Model 3?

Most investors can agree that Elon Musk is a brilliant engineering leader. However, being a brilliant engineer does not equate to being a good business manager, although there are many who are very good at both (Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, etc). In my personal opinion, Elon isn’t too bad at business himself, as he is able to raise enough capital for his businesses (so far) and generate excitement for his products. In addition, his products are very welcomed in the markets and get good reviews from consumers despite its high price. Unfortunately, the financial results of Tesla are absolutely horrifying, and investors are often left wondering why?

This is actually because the nature of auto manufacturers is much different from that of other tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The past financial success of these companies does not indicate Tesla will be profitable in the future.

Apple, Google and Facebook are all engineering-centered companies, meaning the majority of the business is creating a great product and the rest will take care of itself. When the software design or iPhone designs are finished, all Google and Facebook have to do is test and release their changes, while Apple receives completed circuit boards from their board house and completes their simple assembly process. Having top executives with strong engineering focus at these businesses certainly helps their profits because these companies depend only on building great products. The previous financial success of these tech giants does not indicate Tesla will follow the same trajectory because Tesla cannot be compared to these companies.

Tesla is an auto manufacturer, and the company’s business focus and main challenge should be on manufacturing, quality assurance and service. In the auto business, engineering is usually secondary, with equal focus in supporting the manufacturing process, service, and delivering future products. For Tesla, having an engineering-focused executives at the top holding all the power may produce better products, but this is not necessarily good for the business - production is likely to stall, costs are likely to be high and service is likely to be more inefficient and expensive.

So, can Tesla produce 5,000 Model 3s per week by the second quarter?

The answer is no. This is almost impossible under Elon's leadership.

Being good at engineering and manufacturing require vastly different and conflicting mindsets – engineering requires innovation, big picture and forward thinking while manufacturing requires sticking to the process, attention to detail and strict rule following. If you ever worked for an automotive or robotic company, you’ll notice that the engineers and manufacturing personnel are always fighting each other, and the intense conflict never seems to cease. As a rule, well-engineered and sophisticated systems like the Tesla models, led by engineering leaders, are terribly slow, difficult and inefficient to manufacture (See the German Tiger Tank during WWII as an example). In contrast, easy to manufacture products, led by operational, process-driven executives, are significantly less impressive to the public, passable at best but business viable (See the array of manufacturer-able and easy to use Soviet tanks as a reference).

Elon is a great engineer and is very likely to be successful with SpaceX, but Tesla and auto manufacturing are not his business. He may be able to send rockets to Mars in the future, but Tesla’s production targets will never be reached, and the company's production and profitability track record is already showing this. In fact, the trend of production misses will likely continue for a very long time, with the possibility of getting worse, not better.

Tesla in 2018 and 2019: Debt Very Concerning, Finances Getting Worse

Due to the above analysis of well engineered systems notoriously terrible at quick production, I'll peg in these numbers for model 3 production for the analysis of 2018 and 2019 finances for Tesla.

30-Mar-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-19 Production numbers, per week 1000 1500 2500 3500 5000

Given these numbers we arrive at the following, making the best case assumption that Model 3s somehow have as much of a profit margin (14.5%; see here: $3.3B revenue - $2.85B cost of goods/ $3.3 B revenue) as the company's luxury models.

30-Mar-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-19 M3 Production numbers, per week 1000 1500 2500 3500 5000 Gross profit for Model 3, per week (millions) 6.09 9.1 15.2 21.3 30.4 Gross profit for Model 3, per quarter (millions) 73.08 109.2 182.4 255.6 364.8 Gross profit for Tesla, per quarter (millions) 623.08 659.2 732.4 805.6 914.8 R&D expense, per quarter (millions) 355 355 355 355 355 SG&A expense, per quarter (millions) 682 700 720 740 760 Interest expense, per quarter (millions) 150 250 250 300 300 Approximate net income, per quarter (millions) -563.92 -645.8 -592.6 -589.4 -500.2 Approximate cash flow converted to per year (millions) -2255.68 -2583.2 -2370.4 -2357.6 -2000.8

Note that forward expenses are predicted based on past patterns and interest expense increase prediction is based on the company's need for capital.

Tesla shareholders should expect the cash flow scenario to get a lot worse, before getting better. After burning around $2.5 billion in cash per year for the next two years, expect Tesla to finally get back to the 2017 scenario of only burning $2.0 billion in cash each year.

Tesla's Distant Future: BEVs Dominating the Auto Market?

In my personal opinion, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will not dominate future auto markets. One percent of all new passenger vehicles are currently BEVs, although this number is increasing.

Usually, a mass market product breakout will require three factors to be very successful:

1. Low cost or free (at the very least affordable enough for the masses to purchase the product).

2. Product gives very significant improvement (preferably transformation) in quality of life for customers.

3. The product is unique and does not have competition or easy replacements.

The invention of the internet and popularization of the smartphone have largely benefited from the advantages listed above.

Unfortunately, battery electric vehicles do not yet have any of these three advantages listed above. Firstly, it is significantly more expensive than current ICE and hybrids, even with expiring tax incentives. In addition, battery electric vehicles just provide the same convenience a regular ICE vehicle does. Finally, the product is challenged by hybrids as a green alternative to ICE passenger vehicles. Personally, I own a 2013 hybrid purchased (new) at $18,000 with 53.5 mpg and a weekly gasoline cost of $14.00. Isn't this a better green alternative to owning (or waiting for 3 years to own) a Tesla Model 3 with an average transaction price of $45,000?

In my opinion, battery electric vehicles will likely remain a niche market, as it is not a breakout product like the internet or iPhone. The main competitive advantage of BEVs is that they sound cool and feel environment-friendly (which could be argued) - which is what a niche product is.

If significant advancement in technology occurs for BEVs, and these vehicles start to become slightly cheaper to own than gasoline cars, it may coexist with the ICE in the distant future. My guess in this scenario is that BEVs will have 15% to 20% of market share for new autos in the market by 2030.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tesla's financials are terrifying in 2017 and its future looks very bleak. The company needs to raise at least $7.5 billion in capital just for 2018, but already has an 84% asset debt ratio and owes investors $0.6 billion annually in interest. Interest expenses are likely to skyrocket and the company's finances will get much worse in 2018 or 2019. Investors should stay away from the company's common shares, despite its recent 33% drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.