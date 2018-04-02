Sand In My Shoes: I Finally Have A Materials Stock

The company has completed another fiscal year since my first article in September, and we'll see how the company fared in FY17 compared to the previous year.

The time finally came for me to acquire a starting position in a materials stock that is about 10% off its 52-week high.

I have been looking for a fairly priced, excellent dividend growth stock from the materials sector since I began this journey.

It finally happened, and I knew it would: The materials sector has come back to earth a little bit (see below) and I took a position in one of the stocks I had found worthy about six months ago. Thanks to a healthy dividend hike, the yield is a little bit higher than it was in September. Also, one of my points of concern has been alleviated with the most recent figures reported. The stock is still a bit pricey, but I used the recent pullback to take a position.

IYM data by YCharts

The company is Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD). I purchased 16 shares at $158.41 per share on March 28th. For most of the figures I mention in the article, I will be pulling the data from the APD 2017 Annual Report, unless otherwise specified.

Background

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is in the business of supplying industrial gases to the marketplace - think helium, argon, hydrogen, nitrogen, etc. This places them in the chemicals industry within the basic materials sector according to Morningstar. They are the world's largest supplier of hydrogen and helium.

The company employs over 15,000 people and has their corporate headquarters in Allentown, PA (cue the Billy Joel music). However, though they are based in the United States, they are truly a global company with over 60% of their FY17 revenues coming outside of the U.S. and Canada. Those FY17 revenues came to $8.2 billion, up from $7.5 billion in FY16, or 9% from continuing operations.

I covered all of the metrics I typically look at in my article "Sand In My Shoes - It's Material" (link above), but I did not have FY17 numbers yet (APD's fiscal year is from October-September). So let's take a look at my guidelines and see how FY17 turned out.

Guideline #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

Over the past three years, this company has divested itself of a lot of non-core assets and so the revenue numbers from previous years are a lot larger than the roughly $8 billion we've seen over the last two years.

We sold our Performance Materials business to Evonik for 15.8x EBITDA. We also spun-off our Electronic Materials business as Versum Materials; they have delivered very strong results and are thriving as a leading electronic materials company.

From: CEO's letter, APD 2017 Annual Report

However, just looking at the past two years we see this:

Image created by author using data from ADP's 2017 annual report.

Morningstar believes after the recent cost-cutting moves and the divestments that APD is returning to growth and the above numbers certainly seem to support that.

Guideline #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

In the 2017 Annual Report, Air Products was nice enough to calculate this number for me for 2016 and 2017. In 2016 their book value per share was 32.57, which is very close to what I calculated on my own last September, and in 2017 that number increased to 46.19, a jump of 42%. This makes me very happy.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

Just as in September, Value Line gives APD their highest rankings for both Safety and Financial Strength. This supports APD's claim that they have the "strongest balance sheet in the industry."

Guideline #4 - Debt

So let's see about that balance sheet. Still pulling data from the annual report to stay consistent, we find the following:

Image created by author using data from ADP's 2017 annual report.

Total assets are up, and total debt is down from 2016 - great news from a balance sheet perspective. It is easy to see why the book value per share climbed so much from the prior year. To verify this, according to Morningstar, APD's debt to equity ratio decreased from 0.69 in 2016 to 0.34 in 2017. Furthermore, their current ratio (Current Assets/Current Liabilities) is nearly 3 in the latest quarter (2.92). This is very healthy, and does indeed show that they have a very strong balance sheet.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

For this guideline I had to piece a couple of bits of data together from various places in the annual report. A quick refresher: Free cash flow is the cash from operations less the capital expenditures. So first, of course, I found those two pieces of information for 2016 and 2017. Next, I had to find total dividend payments for both years. Not a problem. And finally, I calculated the payout ratio, which for my purposes I consider the total dividends paid as a percentage of free cash flow. The results are below, and I am pleased that even though there was an increase in the dividend recently for the 36th consecutive year (more on that in a minute) and even though they are paying the dividend on slightly more shares, the payout ratio actually went down. Fantastic.

Image created by author using data from ADP's 2017 annual report.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

Air Products routinely issues a very small fraction of shares each year in the form of stock options for their employees and they have been doing so for a long time, so share count grows slowly over time - about 0.5% per year on average. I prefer to see a company with a share buyback program and APD does not purchase their own stock, but all things considered this is not a concern at all let alone a deal breaker.

Guideline #7 - Show Me the Money!

I pulled the consecutive years and 5 year growth rate from David Fish's excellent website. Since my article in September APD has once again, and for the 36th consecutive year, raised their dividend. This time they went from $0.95/share for the past four quarters to the next payment on May 14th which will be $1.10/share. Not much has changed since my September article on this front except, of course, the yield has gone up a bit. Here is a comparison: This image created by author using source mentioned above and dividend yield at the time of writing.

Guideline #8 - P/E Ratio

According to Morningstar, the P/E Ratio (NYSE:TTM) of APD is 33.6, while the industry average is 28.5. So by this metric APD is slightly overvalued. However, Morningstar also estimates that the forward P/E for APD is 21.8, which is fantastic.

Conclusion

Here is what I said in my September article:

APD again seems to me like the Goldilocks stock. They have very modestly grown their BV/share. They have a fortress balance sheet, excellent free cash flow, a good yield and a very solid dividend growth history. I will have to take a longer look at them, and if I don't find anything that shocks me I may have found the next addition to the Sand in Shoes IRA. Stay tuned, I will post more detailed information on APD if I decide to pull the trigger.

Well, I pulled the trigger. Not only did I not find anything that scared me away, if anything the story has gotten a little bit better in the past six months. In my initial review of the stock, the two things that concerned me slightly were the declining revenues and the very modest growth in book value compared to some other materials candidates. Having done a deeper dive I now know and understand the reasons behind the revenue decline and the book value growth has ramped back up now that the divestitures are completed.

I am very happy to have finally found a stock for the materials sector and I now have all eleven sectors covered. As of the end of business 3/29 my sector weightings are as follows:

Consumer Discrectionary 10.7% Consumer Staples 8.3% Energy 7.3% Financials 20.9% Health Care 11.6% Industrials 3.3% Materials 4.8% REIT 10.1% Technology 9.3% Telecom 6.8% Utilities 6.8% 100.0%

Thanks for reading, and if you want to follow me on my journey to financial independence please click the "Follow" button. Good luck, and thanks again!

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.