Lessons From A Market Great - William O'Neil

William O'Neil was born in 1933, in Oklahoma, and was an extremely successful entrepreneur. He started his career as a stockbroker for Hayden, Stone & Company and developed an investment strategy which has easily stood the test of time. Using his early trading profits, he bought a seat on the NYSE and was the youngest to ever do so at the time. His trading and investment principles clash with conventional Wall Street wisdom, but I've found them to be much more valuable than any of the "buy low, sell high" mantras we hear every day. Below is a list of some of his trading principles and examples of how they can be applied to recent market examples, with personal anecdotes of his included.

Earnings

It was O'Neil's belief that one's investment strategy should be built around buying companies with growing earnings. I often make exceptions to this rule, as I believe that there are speculative names in different sectors that can be bought without earnings, but generally, I size these positions much smaller in my portfolio. As O'Neil has pointed out from his research over more than a 30-year period in the '50s to the '80s, the best-performing stocks showed a 70% average quarterly increase in earnings year over year before they began their major advance. I believe one of the common misconceptions of investors is that they must buy before the earnings are on the table. According to O'Neil's research, this could not be further from the truth. While one may not buy the exact low waiting for the earnings to come on the table, they will still be able to catch the largest portion of the move by simply waiting for confirmation and letting the earnings show their hand. Obviously, there are exceptions to this rule in some sectors like biotech (IBB), where a good chunk of the companies often do not report earnings until they are already multi-billion dollar names.

The majority of my purchases in new stocks fit one common theme: growth. While it is not required for me to have growth for some of my stock purchases, the majority of my portfolio at any given time is based on companies that have growing earnings. O'Neil details the reasoning for this requirement as below.

"I'm continually amazed by how many individual investors and even pension fund managers buy common stocks with unchanged or lower current quarter earnings. There's absolutely no reason for a stock to go up if their current earnings are poor. If the best-performing stocks had large profit increases before their major advances, why should anybody settle for mediocre earnings?"

The above quote is one of my favorites made by O'Neil, and one I constantly see violated by analysts and writers. While I have no problem positioning 10-15% of my portfolio more speculatively in sectors that are flourishing and the strongest technically if they don't have earnings, the core of my portfolio is going to be in names that are showing earnings growth. Just last week, I was reading article comments from a trader who stated she had purchased 40,000 total shares of a stock in a bear market with declining earnings in a sector where the commodity has risen by 30% over the past 2 years. This means that despite the commodity it sells going up by 30%, the company had seen its earnings decline by more than 66% from $0.07 cents per share to $0.02 per share on an annual basis. One has to ask themselves if a company they are invested in cannot make money even though the product it is selling is trending up in value, how can they make money? Unless this 40,000 share purchase ($35,000 value) is part of a $1 million-plus investment portfolio and it only represents a minuscule stake that would do little damage to an account if it were halved, a bet like this is completely irrational.

Something New

Another interesting thing that O'Neil found in his research was that 95% of the best-performing stocks had something new that fits in one of the below categories. Whether this is a new product for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), an industry change like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) wiping out the Blockbuster Video model, or a new all-time high in the stock, these catalysts were present in 95% of all of the best-performing stocks over a 30-year period. While I do not require a new fundamental factor to be in play before making an investment decision, I do require a new high to be made in nearly all of my investment purchases - whether it is an all-time high or a new multi-month high. When an opportunity arises when a stock is showing a new fundamental catalyst and a new high, this is always a bonus and worth paying attention to.

The most obvious examples of this would be Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has completely transformed the retail industry and continues to steal market share from competitors, and a historic example would be U.S. Surgical, which had paved the way for less invasive surgical procedures. U.S. Surgical was eventually bought by Tyco, which was then bought out by Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI).

New Product

New Service

Change To Industry

New Management

New High

"From our seminars, we have found that 98% of investors are unwilling to buy a stock at a new high. One of the great paradoxes of the stock market is that what seems too high usually goes higher, and what seems too low usually goes lower."

The above charts of AMZN and General Electric (NYSE:GE) suggest exactly as O'Neil has stated in the aforementioned quote. While we've had analysts lined up for six months now to buy General Electric, the stock has shed another 60% of its value. Meanwhile, I've been hearing since 2016 about how Amazon is too expensive and that its valuation makes zero sense compared to other companies and it can't possibly go any higher. The stock has had little trouble putting up a 400% return over the past 3 years. It has been absurd to try and compare Amazon to other less innovative companies, as this is not an apples to apples comparison. Comparing a company has that completely changed its industry to companies that are not is always going to yield comparisons that don't make sense, as the comparison itself doesn't make any sense.

Cutting Losses

When it comes to O'Neil's rules about cutting losses and his philosophy here, this has been by far the most helpful to me. As a novice investor, I felt that it was wise to average down on losers or hold losers, as eventually, they would come back. While in some cases this was true with the best companies, the opportunity cost of having a good chunk of my portfolio in something going down was a significant burden to my overall performance. I believe the thinking behind holding something so one doesn't have to take a loss is flawed. If someone buys a stock at $50.00 and doesn't sell it because it goes down to $38.00 and it goes back to $50.00 two years later, the prevailing thinking would be that it makes no sense to sell at a loss, as the stock will always come back if it's a good stock. The issue with this thinking is that often the market and the average stock is up significantly more in the same period, and the cost of holding the stock was greater than simply being in something else.

An example of this would be Apple (AAPL), which took nearly two years to return to breakeven for those buying it at the top in 2012. While the stock was dead money for two years and declining in price, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up 38% in value. This means that while some investors averted a loss by holding on to their Apple shares during this decline, that portion of their portfolio could have returned 38% over the same period by simply being in an index fund.

While I do not have the exact same rigid rules as O'Neil when it comes to his 7% stop loss rule, I tend to contain all of my losers to 10% or less, and my average losing trade over the past three years is 4.80%. By keeping my losers small, I am able to maintain consistent profitability even if my batting average drops to the 40-50% level.

"My philosophy is that all stocks are bad. There are no good stocks unless they are going up in price, if they go down instead, you have to cut your losses fast. The key is to lose the least amount of money possible when you're wrong. I make it a rule to never lose more than 7% on any stock I buy. If a stock drops 7% below my purchase price, I will automatically sell it without any hesitation."



"Some people say 'I can't sell that stock, I'd be taking a loss. Selling doesn't give you a loss, you already have it'.

If you don't have rules about cutting your losses, you can easily lose 60% of your account or more in a bear market. 80% of stocks drop 50% or more during a bear market in the major averages, and some stocks will never come back. I constantly hear the argument that selling for less than you bought is stupid, and that if you are going to sell for less than you bought, then you have no idea whatsoever what you own. This is completely untrue, and these people simply have not traded through a real bear market and have been lucky to only trade from 2013 to 2017.

I'm sure I will get lots of remarks that I'm too young to have seen a bear market and that that I don't know what a bear market is, as the market has only gone up - but the exact opposite is true. I traded during the 2009 bear market and learned some valuable lessons, I traded through the 2011-2015 bear market in gold miners, and as I'm Canadian and was biased to the Toronto Stock Exchange, I traded a good chunk of my assets on the Canadian market from 2010 through early 2016. I have lots of critics that say I'm too young to trade, that I've traded in an easy market and I don't know what a bear is - I would say to them try and trade on the TSX for five years.

The top chart below is a chart of the S&P 500 over the past 8 years, the other is a chart of the Toronto Stock Exchange. For those that are pointing fingers and suggesting that I've enjoyed only rising stock prices, I would say that we can trade markets any day if they would like. I am not complaining, I am simply making a point. In fact, I am grateful to have traded the TSX for a decade which has seen its share of cyclical bear markets, as it has better prepared me to be able to sidestep corrections and navigate corrections in the US markets when they do show up.

"If you're not willing to cut your losses short, you probably shouldn't trade stocks. Would you drive your car without brakes?"

P/E Ratios

"To say that a stock is undervalued because a stock is selling at a low P/E ratio is nonsense. In our research, we found that there was a very low correlation between the P/E ratio and the best-performing stocks."

O'Neil's research showed that during the 33-year survey period used (1952-1985), the average P/E ratio of the best-performing stocks was 40% higher than the P/E ratio of the market averages. This means that for those that were only willing to buy stocks that were "cheap" and trading at the P/E ratio or below the P/E ratio of the market itself, they automatically excluded themselves from being able to participate in the best performers. The below chart shows the stock of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), which saw its "cheap" P/E nearly halved during a one-year decline. The chart following that shows Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), an expensive stock that saw its P/E ratio double over the course of a year, along with its share price. Conventional thinking, and the argument raised often, is that a cheap stock with a low P/E ratio has less downside than an expensive stock with a high P/E ratio. In my experience, this is not the case.

The cheap stock in many cases is cheap for a reason, as its earnings are contracting, it is losing market share, or its debt levels are high. The expensive stock is often expensive for a very good reason. While both stocks clearly have the downside risk, using stops gives a finite amount of risk on a position which evens the playing field even if the above assumption was true. If my risk is 10% on a position no matter what, I'd rather buy the stock that's already going in the right direction than one that I have to predict is going to turn around when I decide to buy it. This is the difference between paying a little more (expensive) to get on the train by buying a ticket and doing so safely, and not buying a ticket and getting caught the odd time, only to pay a fine that's 50x the amount of the ticket. Investors and those that refuse to pay for train tickets both get away with it quite a few times, but the one time they don't, it tends to cost them dearly.

"I still remember in 1962 when an investor barged into my friend's brokerage office declaring in a loud voice that Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was drastically overpriced because it was selling at 50x earnings. He went short at $88.00. Xerox eventually went to $1,300.00 adjusting for stock splits".

Charts

"Most investors think that charts are hocus pocus. Just as a doctor would be foolish not to use X-rays and EKG's, investors would be foolish not to use charts. Charts provide valuable information about what's going on that cannot be obtained easily any other way".

O'Neil's point about charts is congruent with the opinions of several other Market Wizards. I could not agree more with his assessment. While fundamentals are great to point one in the right direction, charts allow one the ability to see if a stock's fundamentals are in harmony with the stock's technicals. In a decade of trading, I have found that my best performers have both their technicals and fundamentals aligned.

"A good way to ensure miserable results is to buy on the way down in price. A declining stock seems a real bargain because it's cheaper than it was a few months earlier. For example, an acquaintance of mine bought International Harvester bought at $19.00 in March 1981 because it was down in price sharply and seemed a great bargain. He made the classic tyro's mistake and bought the stock near its low for the year. As it turned out the company was in serious trouble and was headed for possible bankruptcy."

I can think of several other stocks that fit the "International Harvester" bill from the anecdote above, and worse, investors and traders continue to throw good money after bad in these names. Not only are these penny stocks with declining earnings, no business plan, a myriad of broken promises, and poor management, they are also in clear bear markets. As a famous Market Wizard once told me (non-verbatim), "Just because you cross the street in busy traffic a few times and don't get hit doesn't mean it's not dangerous. Eventually you will, and you won't come back from it".

Cheap Stocks

"The public loves to buy cheap stocks selling at low pecs per share. They incorrectly feel it's wiser to buy more shares of stock in round lots of 100 or 1000 shares and this makes them feel better, perhaps more important. You'd be better off buying 30 or 50 shares of higher priced and sounder companies. You must think in terms of the number of dollars you're investing, not the number of shares you can buy. You want to buy the best merchandise available, not the poorest. The appeal of a $2, $5, or $10 stock seems irresistible. However most stocks selling for $10 or lower are there because they've been inferior in the past or have something wrong with them recently. Stocks are like anything else. You can't buy the best quality at the cheapest price."

I started out the same way when I first began investing, and was obsessed with buying low-priced names. I wanted to grow my account quickly, and it seemed that the best way to do this was buying low-priced stocks that had the potential to go up five to ten times in value without even becoming $20.00 stocks. What I found only after 18-24 months of dealing with these companies is that management tended to be sub-par despite pay cheques that suggested differently, and their business plans were not sound long term. Most of these stocks had heavy promotion, lured in novice investors, and relied on share dilution to keep them afloat. The research actually suggests that the best-performing stocks and largest winners over the past century actually started with a share price of $10.00 or more, which completely quashes this myth.

While I do not agree that it is always true that stocks trading under $10.00 are sub-par companies, more often than not it is the case. Low-priced stocks that cannot break above the $1.00 level for several years or stay down there after reaching higher levels are often there due to heavy share dilution by management or a complete lack of a business plan, resulting in declining or stagnating earnings. It is very rare that a company with exceptional earnings would not be able to appreciate in price, unless the market itself is in a secular bear market. While it's possible that a great company's stock can be held down for a few years by a weak market, bear markets generally do not last five to ten years, and the stock should be able to find its footing at a certain point and its glowing fundamentals will shine through.

There is absolutely no question that there are some exceptional companies trading for under $5.00 per share currently, but the penny stock environment can be one riddled with land mines. For the average investor who is not willing to roll their sleeves up or do much research to separate the wheat from the chaff, I believe that the $10.00+ area is much safer to navigate. I have seen exponentially more companies stay in bear markets and never recover, and even go to zero, in the sub-$2.00 space than I have in the $10.00+ space.

The point of this article is to hopefully quash a few common misconceptions and shed some light on things that have worked for me in nearly a decade of trading. This is not to say that money cannot be made using strategies the complete opposite of this, but in coaching several different traders and working one on one with lots of them, not a single one of them became consistently profitable until they changed most, if not all, of the above "don'ts" in O'Neil's list above.

**All quotes are from the book Market Wizards by Jack Schwager**

