Clorox: Buy Or Hold?

Investment Thesis

Clorox (CLX) is a diversified provider of cleaning, household, and lifestyle products. The company has a strong track record of product innovation that helps to grow its business and protect its profitability. Hence, the company has been able to generate excessive free cash flows in the past. However, Clorox might experience some margin compression in the near future due to rising commodity costs. In addition, its share price appears to be fairly valued. Although Clorox is a good long-term investment choice, investors may want to patiently wait for a better entry point.

Reasons why we like Clorox

Leading Brands

Clorox has established itself with multiple brands that are in the leading positions in both the United States and other parts of the world. As can be seen from the table below, its brands such as Clorox, Glad, and Burt’s Bees have leading market positions globally.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Track Record of Innovation

Clorox has a strong track record of innovation. Over the years, they have come up with different innovative products to satisfy different needs. The following chart shows Clorox’s incremental sales growth from production innovation. As can be seen, nearly 3% of its annual incremental sales growth is driven by product innovation. Looking forward, the company is committed to research & development (“R&D”). It invested about 2.3% of its revenue on R&D. This percentage is higher than Colgate Palmolive (CL) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). The company also has a plan to make its innovation processes more efficient, which should help to reduce its time to market by nearly 40%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong sales from e-commerce

As consumers’ shopping behaviour gradually shifts towards e-commerce, Clorox has also been investing in its e-commerce platform. In addition, the company has also invested to engage its customers online through digital marketing. The result of its efforts has been positive so far. E-commerce now represents about 4% of the company’s total sales. As the chart below shows, in each of the past 3 years, its actual e-commerce sales have exceeded its goals. The company’s e-commerce sale has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 37%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Excessive Cash Flow Generation Every Year

Clorox has consistently generated excessive free cash flow in the past. In fact, the company’s annual free cash flow as a percentage of sales has been above 10% every year in the past 5 years. This strong free cash flow generation allows Clorox to pursue accretive acquisitions (e.g. the recent announcement to acquire Nutranext) and increase its dividend every year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Healthy Balance Sheet

Clorox has an investment grade credit rating by Moody’s (Baa1/stable). As of December 31, 2017, its gross debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8x is actually quite low. This means that the company only needs 1.8 years to pay its gross debts (management’s target range is about 2.0x to 2.5x).

More than two decades of consecutive dividend increase

Clorox has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. The company has recently announced an increase to its quarterly dividend by 14.3% in the upcoming payment date in May. The increase was the second increase in the past one year (the company in the past has typically increase it once every year). Clorox’s dividend is well-protected by a sustainable payout ratio. In the past two years, its payout ratios were in the ranges of about 60%-70% (the payout ratio is calculated based on Clorox’s free cash flow).

Source: YCharts

However, we are concerned about the following

Competition from private-label

Clorox continues to face competition from private-label offerings as retailers seek to improve their margins. Clorox has so far been able to defend its market share through innovation and different ways of marketing. In order to raise consumer awareness about its products (whether new or existing products and regardless of private-label offerings), the company has to consistently spend about 9%-10% of its annual sales in marketing.

Late Stages of Economic Cycle

We are now in the late cycle of this economic expansion. Typically, this is the stage where commodity costs begins to rise. In fact, Clorox’s gross margin has been impacted by 110 basis points in the second quarter. In addition, the United States is now in full employment. This means that the company’s SG&A expense as a percentage of total sales may also be on the rise. This will further hurt its profitability.

Is it a buy now?

Clorox is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 20.7x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 22.0x. However, its price to cash flow ratio of 19.1x is slightly higher than its 5-year average of 18.4x. Given the fact that management only expects about 1% to 3% of sales growth for its current fiscal year, we think its share is currently fairly valued.

Investor Takeaway

For investors with a long-term investment horizon, Clorox is a good choice. The company has a strong track record of product innovation that helps to grow its business and protect its profitability. However, Clorox might experience some margin compression in the near future due to rising commodity costs. In addition, its share price appears to be fairly valued. Investors may want to patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.