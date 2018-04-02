Oil Supermajors: The Seven Sisters Battling For Top Oil Honors

The forecast cannot be better, and it is time to consider a long-term investment in the oil sector seriously.

Together, the seven sisters generated over $345 billion in revenue during 2017 and produced at 19,707 K Boep/d the last quarter of 2017.

It is time to seriously consider a long-term investment in the oil sector with oil prices near $70 per barrel.

Photo: Getty Image

Investment Thesis

Brent is close to $69.34 a barrel and WTI is climbing closer and closer to $65. Analysts are hurrying to make bullish forecasts for the first quarter of the year. Big Oils are preparing for an even better three-month period than the fourth-quarter last year when they beat profit expectations. The forecast cannot be better, and it is time to consider a long-term investment in the oil sector seriously. This article will give you what you need to choose wisely.

Together, the seven sisters generated over $345 billion in revenue during 2017 and produced at 19,707 K Boep/d the last quarter of 2017.

According to Wikipedia, the Seven Sisters was a collective term for the seven multinational oil companies of the "Consortium for Iran" cartel, which dominated the global petroleum industry from the mid-1940s to the mid-1970s.

Alluding to the seven mythological Pleiades sisters fathered by the Titan Atlas, the business usage was popularized in the 1950s by businessman Enrico Mattei, then-head of the Italian state oil company Eni (NYSE:E).

Preceding the 1973 oil crisis, the Seven Sisters controlled around 85% of the world's petroleum reserves. Today, the seven sisters include:

Balance Sheet Snapshot 4Q'17 and year 2017.

1 - Quarterly table 4Q'17 results.

4Q'17 BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM Total Revenues in $ Billion 70.02 37.62 24.59 88.12 17.11 41.44 66.52 Net Income in $ Million 0.03 3.11 2.47 3.81 2.58 1.02 8.38 EBITDA $ Billion 7.31 8.29 7.77 13.33 6.61 7.28 13.91 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0.0% 8.3% 10.1% 4.3% 0.02% 2.5% 0.13 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 1.64 1.37 0.92 0.78 0.36 1.97 Cash from operations in $ Billion 5.90 6.22 3.93 7.28 1.66 8.62 7.40 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4.42 4.39 2.58 5.86 3.40 4.66 9.00 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1.48 1.83 1.35 1.41 -1.74 3.95 -1.60 Total cash $ Billion 25.71 4.82 16.07 20.31 12.40 36.58 3.18 Long term Debt in $ Billion 63.23 38.76 29.24 85.67 28.27 52.44 42.30 Dividend in $ 0.60 1.08 0.45 0.94 0.23 0.76 0.77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.30 1.91 1.81 4.18 3.38 2.54 4.27 Oil Production K boe/d BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,581 2,740 1,892 3,756 2,134 2,613 3,991

Source: Companies' filings and Morningstar/Gurufocus/Yahoo

2 - Comparative Table 2017 results.

2017 BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM Total Revenues in $ Billion 244.58 141.72 81.08 311.87 61.19 149.10 244.36 Net Income in $ Million 3.39 9.20 3.95 12.98 4.59 8.63 19.71 EBITDA $ Billion 24.19 28.88 23.19 48.40 22.55 28.88 39.17 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 1.39% 6.49% 4.87% 4.16% 7.50% 5.79% 8.07% EPS diluted in $/share 1.03 4.85 2.19 3.12 1.40 3.34 4.63 Cash from operations in $ Billion 18.93 20.52 11.61 35.65 14.36 22.32 30.07 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 16.56 13.40 9.83 20.85 10.76 13.77 15.40 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 2.37 7.11 1.78 14.81 3.61 8.55 14.66 Total cash $ Billion 25.71 4.82 16.07 20.31 12.40 36.58 3.18 Long term Debt in $ Billion 63.23 38.76 29.24 85.67 28.27 52.44 42.30 Net Debt in $ Billion 37.52 33.94 13.17 65.36 15.87 15.86 39.12 Forward annual dividend Yield 6.15% 3.94% 5.40% 5.92% 3.82% 5.12% 4.19% Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.303 1.898 1.810 4.150 3.288 2.539 4.256 Enterprise Value in $ Billion ("Yahoo") 166.46 251.14 76.72 323.92 91.52 159.36 350.61

Source: Companies filings and Morningstar/Gurufocus/Yahoo

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Dividend, and Oil and Gas Production

1. Revenues

The biggest Supermajor regarding revenue is Royal Dutch Shell with approximately $312 billion in 2017, followed by Exxon Mobil and BP with both $244 billion the same year.

Oil Supermajors generally have three divisions: Upstream (oil and gas exploration, field development and production), downstream and Chemical, with upstream being the biggest of them all. The downstream section is responsible for refining, marketing, transportation, and supply trading of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products to wholesale and retail customers.

BP’s Business Model. Image Source: BP

XOM is also the biggest refiner in the world with a refining capacity of above 5.5 million barrels per day, with Royal Dutch Shell in second place with a refining capacity of over 4.1 million barrels per day. On the other side of the spectrum, we have Statoil with a prominent upstream section. To acquire more information about each company indicated here, I recommend the reader to click the link shown in my introduction which will provide you with a complete understanding of the company's business model.

2. Valuation

EV to EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is frequently used to value oil and gas stocks. It is because of the significant debt levels and high depreciation and amortization expenses of these companies.

Coming to the seven stocks under consideration, in general, the higher the ratio EV to EBITDA, the pricier the company. The average of the Industry is approximately 6.5, which means that XOM, CVX, RDS.A and BP are considered "expensive" while E, STO, and TOT are doing great. It is not the only ratio that should be analyzed, but it is an important one to compare a company performance within its group.

3. Free Cash Flow

Dividend payout ($ billion)

2017 BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM Dividend Payout $ billion 7.93 8.23 3.28 15.71 3.11 7.76 13.15

Considering that free cash flow is used to fund for dividend and eventually buybacks, BP is a laggard in this category followed by E, CVX, RDS.A/RDS.B which are paying more dividend than they collect in free cash flow. Only STO, TOT, and XOM pass the FCF test.

Note: Another essential element when it comes to the dividend is how much tax will be deducted from the payment at the source? It could reduce your earnings by 15% to 30%, and it is recommended to talk to your broker about this issue to evaluate your "net dividend."

4. Net Debt to EBITDA

It is a measurement of leverage, calculated as a company's interest-bearing liabilities minus cash or cash equivalents, divided by its EBITDA. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a debt ratio that shows how many years it would take for a company to pay back its debt if net debt and EBITDA are held constant.

2017 BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM Net Debt to EBITDA 1.6 1.2 0.6 1.4 0.7 0.5 1.0

Oil Supermajors are performing great in this category and are well below the S&P ratio which has reached a record in 2016 according to Barclays Research.

5. Oil Production in K Boep/d. Upstream Segment.

Proved Reserves in 2017 in MMBoe.

Exxon Mobil has the most significant oil reserves with 21.2 MM Boe.

The Reserves-to-production ratio (RPR or R/P) is the remaining amount of a non-renewable resource, expressed in time. While applicable to all natural resources, the RPR is most commonly applied to fossil fuels, particularly petroleum and natural gas. Based on the production for 4Q'17 we have an RPR in years as presented below:

BP CVX E RDS.A STO TOT XOM RPR 19.5 11.7 10.1 8.9 6.9 12.1 14.6

BP comes first in this category followed by Exxon Mobil. Royal Dutch Shell is obviously weak in this segment.

Conclusion

A steady increase in oil prices and strong earnings performance have shifted focus to the energy sector. It is time to look seriously at the oil industry as a long-term investment.

Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell, two valuable producers, are battling for top honors on which can exhibit the most profit and cash. Quarterly results from Chevron Corp., Total S.A., Statoil, ENI and BP proved the Oil Supermajors could not only survive with oil at $60+/bbl - they can thrive.

One exception, Exxon Mobil did not fare well recently. The situation could not be worse in the short term for the stock. In 4Q'17, XOM’s revenues missed Wall Street estimates by about 11%, and Barclays downgraded XOM shares to underweight from overweight with an $84 price target, cut from $91 (Weakness in the international refining and marketing division and more substantial corporate and financing costs reduced profits quite unexpectedly in the 4Q'17).

However, I see this situation as an excellent opportunity to accumulate a stock with high potential, especially with the Permian potential and the vast Liza prospect in Guyana.

BP is one of the most promising oil majors viewed from an investor's perspective because the Macondo litigation is finally weakening its detrimental financial embrace. With the economic frame continuing to strengthen, the company is set to outperform its peers, assuming bullish oil prices in the future.

Total S.A. has a bright future. Total acquired last year Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018. On March 19, 2017, according to OET, Total has acquired stakes in two of Abu Dhabi’s new offshore concessions through the signing of agreements - which have a term of 40 years and an effective date of March 9, 2018 - with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ("ADNOC"). Total capacity to simultaneously cut costs, improve production, make key acquisitions, and reduce the company's debt is quite remarkable.

Two elements that are characterizing Statoil versus most of its peers is that the company is heavily weighted toward upstream production and thus, do not suffer any severe downstream setbacks such as reducing refining margins. The second factor is that Statoil has a smaller presence in the USA compared to its overall holdings, which makes the company more protected against any impacts from changes in the U.S. corporate tax rates.

Revenues for the Italian oil major ENI are expected to be strong in 2018 with the recent announcement of the production start-up of Zohr, the largest ever discovery of gas in the Mediterranean Sea.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you have enjoyed this article, do not forget to click the button below as a sign of satisfaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, XOM, TOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.