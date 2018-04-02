The More It Drops, The More I Buy

Given that I am overweight on REIT investments, I have been asked on numerous occasions to comment on how I am feeling about the recent losses.

2018 has been a tough year for REIT investors. Volatility is back big time, and share prices have been dropping by ~10% on average since the beginning of the year:

This is the average performance of a market-cap weighted index (VNQ) that is heavily allocated in blue chip large caps, so you can imagine that many REITs must have suffered even greater losses.

Popular names often discussed on Seeking Alpha, including STAG Industrial (STAG), Chatham (CLDT), Omega (OHI), Realty Income (O), Kimco (KIM), Simon (SPG), WPG (WPG) and Ventas (VTR), have all suffered losses exceeding 20% since hitting recent all-time highs.

The market correction is real and causing great concern to many, especially retirees who may have bought shares for income, just a few months later experience double-digit (paper) losses. My message to all of you out there is to remain patient and stick to your long-term plan. REITs are famous for generating consistent and recurrent income, but their pricing is nonetheless very volatile. The recent switch in market sentiment is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, REITs have over their 30+ year history suffered tens if not hundreds of sell-offs varying in intensity and duration; and yet they have always eventually recovered to new highs.

Source: NAREIT

The blue line represents the value of REITs since 1989 or almost 3 decades worth of performance. Clearly, the sentiment around REITs has been volatile, and the resulting sell-offs are easy to see in the above chart.

The bad news here is that these sell-offs occur in a highly unpredictable manner and therefore trading in and out of positions to avoid short-term losses is close to impossible. That said, the good news is that REITs have always recovered from losses ever since they have existed. Therefore, as long as you have a long investment time horizon, the latest sell-off should mean nothing else to you than opportunity to buy more while shares are offered on the cheap.

So you ask me: how do I feel about the latest correction?

I am enthusiastic, or if dare to say, happy. I expect to remain a net buyer of securities for many years and even decades to come. So being able to purchase at the currently lower prices allows me to reduce my average cost basis and increase my long-term expected returns. Sure, seeing the red color in the account statement may trigger an unpleasant feeling at first, but since I am not a seller, this is meaningless to me. Opposite of that, being able to buy the same companies which I am bullish on at now 10-20% higher yields – makes me a happy investor.

As Warren Buffett puts it:

The most common cause of low prices is pessimism—some times pervasive, some times specific to a company or industry. We want to do business in such an environment, not because we like pessimism but because we like the prices it produces. It’s optimism that is the enemy of the rational buyer. [emphasis added]

Interestingly, last year as the REIT market sold off due to interest rate concerns (same reason as today), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), the publicly traded company of Warren Buffett, made a sizable investment in STORE Capital (STOR), a REIT that we also hold in our portfolio at High Dividend Opportunities.

By focusing on the long-term results rather than short-term performance, we come to the conclusions that REITs are once again opportunistic today and here is why.

Negative Sentiment and Irrational Expectations

The market is continuously re-evaluating its expectations, and this is how REITs went from being a highly sought-after asset class to become much less desirable in a matter of months. This is no different from what we are today seeing in the cryptocurrency markets with Bitcoin (COIN) making huge gains in 2017 due to market euphoria. Sentiment goes from 0 to a 100 real quick; but the reverse is also true.

In the case of REITs, we suspect that this change in sentiment happened for the wrong reasons. Investors know that the Fed is likely to raise rates at least 2 more this year and is running for the exit. Now the reason why we believe that this is a great opportunity for contrarian investors is because while interest rates may affect REIT share prices, but in reality, they are not really affecting fundamentals much at all. This is because unlike bonds, REITs are able to grow their cash flow, and this is especially true in times of economic growth as we are experiencing today.

Investors need to realize that interest rates are today rising because the general economy is doing well. This leads to higher occupancy rates, higher rents, and more demand for real estate space. All very positive to REITs.

And this is directly reflected in the results with most REITs achieving higher FFO and dividends per share in 2017. NAREIT makes the following note:

Current operating performance for the REIT industry is right in its “sweet spot”: over the last four quarters, same-property NOI growth averaged 3.2 percent, consistent with the industry’s long-term norm. Same property NOI growth greater than about 4 percent can be “too much of a good thing,” stimulating so much new construction that it results in oversupply that reduces occupancy rates and rents, eventually suppressing same-property NOI growth to its “soft” range of 2.5 percent or less.

Sure, there are some negatives as well… The NAV of REITs may decline due to cap-rate expansion, but this is not negatively affecting cash flows. Opposite of that, higher cap rates may allow REITs to achieve more external growth through more profitable new acquisitions. Moreover, rising rates would lead to higher interest expense for REITs; and while this may be true, it ignores that REITs mostly use fixed rate debt and have an average debt ratio of only about 30%. As such, the impact is fairly small, and in many cases, not even noticeable for many years until the debt is rolled over.

Research shows that the share prices of listed equity REITs have more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. Knowing that REITs benefit from an improving economy, this result should not come as a surprise.

In other words, the data spells opportunity to us. The sentiment may be negative, but the fundamentals remain overwhelmingly positive with FFO growing and dividends getting hiked, despite the few 25 basis point rate increases.

REITs Are Historically Cheap

Yet the sell-off has been so dramatic that the average dividend yield of the sector is currently at its highest levels since the great financial crisis!

On a cash flow multiple basis, Lazard notes that REITs valuations have now fallen one multiple point below the long-term average of 16.5x FFO:

Source: Lazard Real Estate

The current P/NAV also suggests that REITs are substantially undervalued at a 15% average discount compared to a 2-3% long-term average premium.

Source: Lazard Real Estate

Finally, with the recent sell-off, REIT implied cap rates have continued to climb – resulting in the widest spread to Corporate Baa bond yields since the second quarter of 2016.

Source: Lazard Real Estate

The takeaway: regardless of what valuation metrics you look at, all the evidence points out that REITs are cheap today. Yet, underlying fundamentals remain strong with continued growth in operating results – leading us to believe that the sector is undervalued.

What Are We Buying?

Given the material disconnect between fundamental and price performance, finding potentially undervalued REIT is not a particularly difficult task today. In fact, we believe that by simply picking a broad index such as Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) or iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), investors are set to outperform broad markets.

However, we at HDO, focus on the higher yielding space within the REIT sector. We aim to achieve a blended ~8% dividend yield on top of upside potential by identifying undervalued companies in opportunistic sectors. We have recently outlined many such picks within the REIT sector and posted detailed buy theses. A few examples include:

EPR Properties (EPR) – an entertainment property company yielding 7.8%. In our analysis, we note that EPR is a clear case of “above average company” selling at a “below average price.” The current dividend yield of 7.8% is exceptionally high for this stock, and given the lower risk and growth potential, we expect the market to eventually reprice this firm at a 5-6% yield – resulting in 20-30% near-term upside potential.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) – GPT is one of the few industrial REITs yielding close to 7%. Industrial REITs trade currently at relatively elevated valuations with many names including Prologis (PLD), Rexford (REXR), and Terreno (TRNO) valued at well in excess of 22 times 2018 FFO. Gramercy is here an exception at just about 11x FFO because it is still considered a “diversified REIT,” despite already generating ~80% of its NOI from its industrial portfolio.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) - SKT is a company with a long history of generating consistent market-beating returns trading now at a 6.2% yield and deep discount to broad markets (SPY) due to irrationally high fears over the state of the retail sector. Investors fear that with the growth of Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and other internet shopping/entertainment companies, consumers won’t leave their house to shop at traditional stores anymore. We take a contrarian position and see great upside here.

I myself recently added to my positions in EPR and Gramercy; and will continue reinvesting dividends as prices remain opportunistic. In fact, I recently stated that EPR is slowly becoming my largest position in my whole portfolio. I expect the volatility to remain high over the short run, but given my long-term orientation, my bullishness is at its highest today after the latest sell-off.

Final Thoughts

Underperformance often follows outperformance and vice versa. After a dramatic period of underperformance, I believe that REITs are set to outperform broad markets which appear increasingly expensive today. REITs have proven over the last many decades that they can generate high and sustainable returns even in times of increasing interest rates. The latest sell-off is just another example of short-term-oriented investors panicking over headline news and hitting the exit button.

Buying right after the correction when the pessimism is still high is what all the world’s most successful investors recommend us to do, and what I will continue doing.

