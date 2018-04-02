BDCL With A 21.8% Dividend Yield Can Be A Useful Diversifier

Allocating among the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, such as the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), is the yield. My primary investment focus is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include, in addition to BDCL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). So far, my strategy has been to use the large dividends paid by these to reinvest in them, and weighting such reinvestment in each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in based on which of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs appear more attractive at the time. While typically called dividends, the payments from the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETNs based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index upon which each of them is based, pursuant to the terms of the indentures.

The 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow differ in many ways. I focus on variation in the extent that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is sensitive to either equity markets or fixed-income markets. As was discussed in "20.9% Dividend Yield On CEFL May Compensate For Risks", the correlations between each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) suggest that CEFL is the most correlated with stock prices and MORL the least correlated with stock prices, with BDCL falling in between the other two in terms of correlations with SPY.

Using regression analysis, we find that since inception, about 50% of the variation in CEFL can be explained by SPY. For BDCL, about 35% of the variation can be explained by SPY, as is shown by the R2 statistic of 0.3516 for the regression with the return on BDCL as a dependent variable and SPY as the independent variable. The t-statistics show that all of the correlations are highly statistically significant. For MORL, about 29% of the variation can be explained by SPY. This is consistent with what would be assumed by examining the composition of the indices upon which each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are based. Correlation does not always confirm causation. However, the nature of the securities that comprise the indices that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are based on also suggests that BDCL and CEFL are relatively more influenced by the stock market than MORL. Table 1 below shows the results of the regression analysis.

Table 1. Regression Analysis

Dependent Independent R2 Coefficient T-Statistic CEFL SPY 0.4998 1.096 26.690 CEFL MORL 0.3669 0.470 20.331 CEFL BDCL 0.4583 0.532 24.563 MORL SPY 0.2931 1.082 17.197 MORL CEFL 0.3670 0.780 20.331 MORL BDCL 0.3357 0.586 18.983 BDCL SPY 0.3516 1.172 19.666 BDCL CEFL 0.4583 0.862 24.563 BDCL MORL 0.3357 0.573 18.983

This suggests that adding BDCL and CEFL to a portfolio consisting of MORL or REML can provide a more favorable risk/return profile. REML and MORL are very highly correlated, as the indexes upon which they are based contain mostly the same mREITs.

All 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs have interest rate risk, since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL and REML have relatively greater exposure to interest rates than BDCL and CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount in the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs, as is REML. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher-yielding, closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend-paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates. BDCL has the most idiosyncratic risk, since the business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which the fund is based have specific risk factors that impact that sector.

BDCL and CEFL are somewhat correlated, but not very highly so. Thus, using a combination of BDCL and CEFL to diversify a portfolio that is very interest rate sensitive would be more efficient than using either one alone.

Outlook For BDCL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons For Caution

The new tax bill should increase demand for financial assets. The supply of financial assets, especially corporate bonds, should decline. The tax benefits that accrue to corporations from debt will be reduced as the marginal tax rate declines from 35% to 21%. This will cause corporations to reduce their issuance of debt so as to minimize their weighted average cost of capital. Additionally, increases in after-tax earnings resulting from lower taxes will provide funds for corporations to pay down debt. Immediate tax expensing of capital expenditures will also reduce the need for external financing to pay for new plant and equipment.

To the extent that securities prices initially rise as a result of the tax bill, BDCL would be a good way to benefit, as it is 2X leveraged. My interest in BDCL is mainly as a way to diversify the risk entailed by holding a portfolio of high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs that have significant interest rate risk. However, those seeking very high current yields, while avoiding some interest rate risk, might want to consider BDCL as a standalone investment.

While each of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based have their own specific risk factors, the outlook for BDCL generally depends on movements in the equity and fixed-income markets. The new tax bill will have an impact on the business cycle, which can impact both the stock and bond markets. The two major macroeconomic impacts will be from a form of classic Keynesian deficit stimulus and the further widening of inequality. Prior to enactment of the bill, the top 1% paid about 39% of Federal taxes. If a tax bill that provided that 39% of the benefits went to the top 1% had been enacted, there would have been very little impact on the degree of inequality. However, the actual tax bill provides that 83% of the benefits will go to the top 1%, while only 17% will go to the rest of the 99%.

Conventional analysis of the impact of tax legislation on inequality makes a profound error. Many use the terms pretax inequality and after-tax inequality. This terminology misses the causal relationship. A hundred years ago, looking at pretax inequality and then estimating how much the tax code impacts inequality might have been logical. That assumes there are some significant nontax factors that are causing inequality, and tax law can then increase or decrease the degree of inequality. There is at any given point in time a degree of pretax inequality. However, almost all of the variability of pretax inequality since at least World War I has been a function of the cumulative effect of tax and other legislation. Thus, tax policy is the only significant cause for changes in the levels of inequality today.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article titled "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

... Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.



The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."



The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. That was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes, nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue Acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

As I said in "MORL's Yield Climbs To 23.2% As A Result Of The Highest Monthly Dividend In More Than 2 Years":

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enables investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.



The length, path and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

The major risk factors that have hurt both the equity and fixed-income markets are that of protectionism and the risk of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in response to a tightening labor market.

Protectionism always has the potential for precipitating a trade war and, in all instances, lowers standards of living and economic growth. As I said in "MORL Yield Rises To 25.4% On Price Declines, But mREITs Perception May Be Changing":

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.



Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary.



Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it.



To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars.

Furthermore, some tariffs are stupider than others, and some forms of protectionism are worse than others. There are stupid tariffs and very stupid tariffs. A very stupid tariff is a tariff on steel and aluminum which increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. This increases consumer prices and makes products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market rather than the artificially propped-up protected US steel market.

A less stupid tariff would be a retaliatory tariff that might be put on US motorcycles (Harley Davidson) that will not raise any costs on any EU producers or raise prices for anyone in the EU except for buyers of motorcycles. A truly frightening piece of news is that in order to exempt South Korea from the steel tariffs, an agreement establishing quotas may be undertaken. Even worse than the new steel and aluminum tariff proposals is the possibility of quotas. As I said in "BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios":

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.



The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm.

That said, the "good news" regarding the risk of protectionism and trade wars is that the Trump "bark is worse than his bite" view regarding trade policy that prevailed last year might still be relevant. If "competent protectionists", such as Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, or senators Bernie Sanders or Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), were in charge of implementing a protectionist agenda, the outlook would be very bleak. Any of those protectionists could outdo Smoot and Hawley in terms of reducing the living standards of the American people and collapsing the markets. However, "luckily" Trump is clearly in charge and calling the shots.

Even though the President ominously asserted that trade wars can be won easily, the Trump version of protectionism and trade wars could be called the "profession wrestling" version. Pundits who really hate Trump say that the core Trump voting base consists of people who believe that profession wrestling is real. In some respects, protectionism and trade wars, as directed by Trump, are similar to the combat that takes place in profession wrestling. Professional wrestling is a show for entertainment where usually no real injuries occur. An example of the difference between really dangerous protectionism and the "profession wrestling" version can be seen with regard to the tariffs on steel and aluminum. When those tariffs were first announced, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro explained why there could absolutely not be any exceptions made for any countries, including American allies. The Trump version of the tariffs on steel and aluminum will exempt Mexico, Canada, Australia - and the list is still growing. Competent protectionists know that if there are exemptions, the countries exempted from the tariffs can simply buy steel and aluminum at the lower world market prices and then ship it to the United States. They might employ some fig leaf subterfuge by shipping the steel and aluminum produced in their countries to the United States and then using steel and aluminum from China or other world market producers to satisfy their domestic needs of steel and aluminum. The net result is that the tariffs on steel and aluminum will have very little net effect, but might impress those who believe that profession wrestling is real.

A similar the "profession wrestling" version appears to be present with the recent announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods to counter the country's theft of intellectual property. There are two categories of intellectual property that have been stolen by the Chinese. Some have asserted that Chinese culture has historically been antagonistic to the concept of copyrighting art or films. Certainly, Hollywood has lost billions of dollars to bootlegged and pirated Chinese copies of American movies. The Chinese government discriminates against films not produced in China. However, a glance at Table 2 below, which shows worldwide total box office gross receipts in 2018, tells that the Chinese may now be eager to cooperate in efforts to crackdown on bootlegged and pirated copies of movies and eliminate discrimination by countries against films not produced locally. Of the 15 top-grossing films so far in 2018, 6 were Chinese.

Table 2. Top 2018 Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

The other category of intellectual property involves technology. Many companies around the world use reverse-engineering and other methods to expropriate technology developed by others. These issues are usually litigated in patent courts. China has required foreign firms to enter joint ventures with Chinese firms as a condition of entering the market. Again, as the Chinese develop more of their own proprietary technology, they will be more interested in preventing theft of intellectual property through stronger patent, trademark and copyright enforcement.

The proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will not go into effect until a comment period is over. Already, negotiations are underway to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods. I think it is likely that the Chinese will announce major improvements regarding intellectual property, and Trump will claim a great victory. Whether or not this outcome will have been the result of actual collusion between Trump and the Chinese government, the net effect will be that the tariffs are not imposed, and the Chinese will enact new laws aimed at preventing theft of intellectual property that they were likely to do anyway.

An alternative scenario involving tariffs, which might be more scary for the financial markets, might be that tariffs are imposed either against China, Europe or other areas, which causes those countries to impose retaliatory tariffs. When Trump attempts to put into effect his theory that trade wars are easily winnable, he will find that the President is severely limited as to the ability to impose tariffs at will. There is a legislative proposal being prepared by the Trump Administration that would give the President the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval. Such legislation has no chance of being enacted. Trump might be planning to claim to his base that he would have easily won the trade war if congress had not tied his hand by denying him the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

Another area where markets may not be taking some relevant developments into consideration is the fear of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in response to a tightening labor market. Fixed-income markets have been recently under pressure, primarily from fears that conditions in the labor market may be at or near the point where employers will have to bid up wages to keep existing or attract new workers as slack disappears from the labor markets. This is in addition to the fears of inflation stemming from the possibility of protectionism and the growing Federal budget deficit. The benchmark 10-year note is near the highest yield it has been at in almost a decade. This has lowered the prices of all of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. As I said in "Can Labor Force Participation Rescue REM And The mREITs?":

At one point recently, it was thought by many that the natural rate of unemployment or the closely related NAIRU, or Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment, was about 4.7%. Thus, any unemployment rate below 4.7% has been considered potentially inflationary by many, including some members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.



One complicating factor has been the labor force participation rate. Labor force participation has historically behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In this most recent business cycle while the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, it continued falling throughout much of the recovery. If the labor force participation rate had behaved in its normal cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would be above 5% and there now would be very little expectation of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The failure of the labor force participation rate to rebound has perplexed many observers. I suggested a possible explanation as explained in: The Outlook For MORL Depends On Normal Monetary Policy Vs. Normal Interest Rates.



Many, including some Federal Reserve officials have expressed bewilderment as to why labor force participation has not recovered as it had in prior recessions. I would suggest that for some the answers can be found in the spam folder of their email accounts.



The spam folder in my email account contains numerous emails from attorneys promising that they can get me disability payments. If the labor force participation rate, especially for prime working-age males ages 25-54, had followed its typical cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would now be well above 5.0%. The headline U-3 unemployment only counts those actively seeking work as in the labor force and unemployed.



As was pointed out in "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market" historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."



The February 2018 employment numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth consecutive month. From just those numbers, one might have expected a sell-off in the bond market. However, bonds have actually done better. Many attributed the better than-would-have-been expected performance in the bond market since the release of the February 2018 employment numbers, to a moderation in wage growth relative to expectations and the surprising 806,000 increase in the labor force that brought the labor force participation up to 63.0%. This was a significant increase from the prior 62.7%.

Bond market optimists pointed to the possibility that a continuation of the rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force was finally occurring, I suggest disability claim numbers may have played an important role. The key summary points in my March 18, 2018, Seeking Alpha article "Disability And Participation" were:

Labor force participation rebounded sharply in February 2018, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might be less likely to raise rates as fast as some predict. If labor force participation had recovered after the 2007-2009 recession, similar to what happened in all previous recessions, the labor force and the unemployment rate would be much higher now. Our view is that a major reason why labor force participation did not recover this time was the large number of dubious and fraudulent disability claims filed. As part of the legislation that bailed-out the Social Security Disability Trust Fund, various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims. We believe that some of those reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls and the commensurate increase in the labor force. This could reduce the prospects that tightness in the labor market will exacerbate inflation. There is an argument that can be made that the changes made to the disability program have started to reduce the number of people applying for disability benefits. In 2015, it became apparent that by 2016, the disability trust fund would be depleted and unable to pay full benefits. The only way to avoid benefit cuts was to transfer $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund to bail out the disability trust fund.

Many fiscal conservatives objected to the "kick the can down the road" fix for the disability trust fund. Thus, in order to include the disability trust fund bailout in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, those advocating the bailout had to accept some reforms to the disability program. Some of the reforms will not fully kick in until as late as 2022. However, some became effective one year after the bill was enacted. The bill became law on November 2, 2015. Most attention at that time was focused on the increase in the spending caps for FY 2016 and FY 2017 by rolling back the sequester of discretionary spending for those years. The disability trust fund bailout and reforms to the disability program received very little attention at the time.

The most significant of the reforms to the disability program was the requirement that all applicants for disability have medical exams. This became effective one year after the bill was enacted. Prior to this reform, in 20 states no so such exam was required. Other aspects of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 relating to disability excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been penalized previously for submission of false evidence related to the Social Security Act. In addition, the maximum penalties for those who submit false evidence were increased, and the bill added conspiracy to commit such fraud to the list of crimes.

Aside from the possibility of increased labor force participation reducing the impetus for aggressive Federal Reserve tightening, there is also an argument that can be made that wage inflation is not primarily due to tightness in the labor market. This was discussed in "REML With 20.5% Dividend Yield Compensates For Many Risks". My view is that wage increases are more a function of political power either by unions or otherwise, rather than simply the forces of simply and demand. For example, the teachers in West Virginia recently won a battle that resulted in a 5% wage increase. Their demonstrations and lobbying were widely covered in the media. I do not recall anyone involved ever asserting that West Virginia was unable to attract enough teachers at the previous wage level. Political action such as 18 states raising minimum wages on January 1, 2018, had much more to do with the level of average hourly wages than the decline in the unemployment rate.

An example of how supply and demand does not always determine wage rates can be seen in a very simple example. Assume a business consists of 100 machines that each require one worker to operate them. With an operator, each machine can add $10 to the net revenue per hour. That is called the marginal revenue product. Now, assume that the owner of the business has a "Help wanted" sign out because there are only 80 employees willing to work for the $8 per hour that the machine operators are being paid. If the wage was raised to $9 per hour, all 100 machines would have operators. However, it would be irrational to raise the wage to $9, since it is more profitable to have 80 machines operating that generate a net profit of $2 per hour than 100 machines that generate a net profit of $1 per hour. It might be noted that if the government raised the minimum wage to $9 per hour in that example, employment would actually increase.

An extremely pessimistic opinion of the fixed-income market would be that rapid wage growth will result in a spike in inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates precipitously. While it has not received much attention recently, protectionism is still a threat to the financial markets - particularly the stock market. If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade deficit bluster and threats of protectionism that at times emanate from the Trump administration might just be the cause of crisis that enables the USA to replace much, or all, of the income tax with a value-added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in the article "Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?"

April 2018 Dividend Projection

BDCL pays quarterly. As can be seen in Table 3 below, of the 40 business development companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based, 30 pay dividends quarterly and 10 pay dividends monthly. The table below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend and ex-dividend date for each. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data, I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL of $0.6723. Most, but not all, of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) are based maintained the same level of dividends as in the previous quarter.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the April 2018 dividend relative to the previous quarterly BDCL dividend. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.41 from $0.40. Fifth Street Finance Corp., which is now Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), decreased its semiannual dividend to $0.085 from $0.125. Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a special dividend of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2017. It maintained its regular monthly dividend of $0.065, but had no special dividend in the first quarter of 2018. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) decreased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 from $0.44. TICC Capital Corp., which is now Oxford Square Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXSQ), kept the same quarterly dividend of $0.20. Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.28 from $0.26. MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) pays quarterly dividends of $0.015, but pays two dividends in the fourth quarter and none in the first quarter. OFS Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OFS) paid a special dividend of $0.37 in the first quarter of 2018, in addition to its regular $0.34 quarterly dividend, so both will be included in the April 2018 dividend. KCAP Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) decreased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.12. Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC) decreased its quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.18. GAIN declared a special dividend of $0.04 and also increased its regular monthly dividend to $0.065 from $0.064. TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a special dividend of $0.12, in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.37. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) decreased its regular monthly dividend to $0.0833 from $0.13. Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a special dividend of $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2017. It maintained its regular monthly dividend of $0.083, but had no special dividend in the first quarter of 2018. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a special dividend of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2017. It maintained its regular quarterly dividend of $0.39, but had a smaller special dividend of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2018.

The decline in the indicative (net asset) value also reduced the dividend. As I explained in "MORL Dividend Drops Again In October, Now Yielding 21.5% On A Monthly Compounded Basis", in addition to the decline in the dividend due to the reduction in the component dividends, BDCL - like all 2X Leveraged ETNs - is further impacted by the rebalancing of the portfolio each quarter to bring the amount of leverage back to 2X. As the value of the business development companies in the portfolio declines, portfolio assets must be "sold" to maintain the 2X leverage level. This reduces the dividend, in addition to any reductions from dividend cuts by the business development companies in the index.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The power of diversification can make a portfolio now comprised mainly of high-yielding interest rate-sensitive instruments more efficient when BDCL is added to that portfolio. Adding both CEFL and BDCL can make it even more efficient. As I explained in the article "30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory", a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk to investing in a portfolio comprised of 20 securities, each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

I am still a cautious buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high-yielding diversifier in my portfolio of other high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs. The recent decline in the price of BDCL also is a reason that I am still a buyer. My projection of $0.6723 for the BDCL April 2018 dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $2.938. This would be a 20.2% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $14.54 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 21.8%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 21.8% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $267,949 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $21,800 first-year annual rate to $52,904 annually.

BDCL components and contributions, prices as of March 28, 2018

Name Ticker Weight(%) Price Ex-date Dividend Freq Contribution Ares Capital Corp. ARCC 10.09 15.88 3/14/2018 0.38 q 0.0698 Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN 8.75 36.86 5/18/2018 0.19 m 0.0391 Prospect Capital Corp. PSEC 8.39 6.51 4/27/2018 0.06 m 0.0670 FS Investment Corp. FSIC 7.57 7.1 3/20/2018 0.19 q 0.0585 Apollo Investment Corp. AINV 4.91 5.2 3/26/2018 0.15 q 0.0409 TPG Specialty Lending Inc. TSLX 4.67 17.66 3/14/2018 0.42 q 0.0321 TCG BDC Inc. CGBD 4.38 17.45 3/28/2018 0.37 q 0.0268 Golub Capital BDC Inc. GBDC 4.35 17.82 3/7/2018 0.32 q 0.0226 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. HTGC 4.29 12.02 3/2/2018 0.31 q 0.0320 New Mountain Finance Corp. NMFC 3.86 13.15 3/14/2018 0.34 q 0.0288 TCP Capital Corp. TCPC 3.61 13.96 3/15/2018 0.36 q 0.0269 Solar Capital Ltd. SLRC 3.25 20.07 3/21/2018 0.41 q 0.0192 Goldman Sachs BDC Closed-End Fund GSBD 2.98 19.02 3/28/2018 0.45 q 0.0204 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp.) OCSL 2.3 4.22 3/14/2018 0.085 s 0.0134 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT 2.14 13.01 3/16/2018 0.095 m 0.0135 PennantPark Investment Corp. PNNT 2.05 6.72 3/16/2018 0.18 q 0.0159 BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. BKCC 1.83 6.11 3/16/2018 0.18 q 0.0156 Triangle Capital Corp. TCAP 1.75 11.09 3/13/2018 0.3 q 0.0137 Fidus Investment Corp. FDUS 1.49 12.87 3/8/2018 0.39 q 0.0130 Gladstone Investment Corp. GAIN 1.43 10.03 3/19/2018 0.065 m 0.0080 Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT 1.17 17.99 03/19/2018 0.4 q 0.0075 Oxford Square Capital Corporation (formerly TICC Capital Corp.) OXSQ 1.14 6.1 3/15/2018 0.2 0.0108 Monroe Capital Corp. MRCC 1.14 12.26 3/15/2018 0.35 q 0.0094 THL Credit Inc. TCRD 1.13 7.76 3/19/2018 0.27 q 0.0114 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. SUNS 1.05 16.68 3/21/2018 0.1175 m 0.0064 Capital Southwest Corp. CSWC 0.98 16.95 3/14/2018 0.28 q 0.0047 Medley Capital Corp. MCC 0.97 4.03 2/20/2018 0.16 q 0.0111 Gladstone Capital Corp. GLAD 0.96 8.62 3/19/2018 0.07 m 0.0068 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG 0.92 11.81 3/22/2018 0.36 q 0.0081 Stellus Capital Investment Corp. SCM 0.77 11.54 3/28/2018 0.1133 m 0.0022 MVC Capital Inc. MVC 0.73 9.96 12/28/2017 0.15 q 0.0032 Oakstreet Strategic Income Corp. (formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.) OCSI 0.72 7.77 3/14/2018 0.14 q 0.0037 Horizon Technology Finance Corp. HRZN 0.53 10.41 5/16/2018 0.1 m 0.0044 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.5 8.12 3/22/2018 0.28 q 0.0050 OFS Capital Corp. OFS 0.5 10.98 3/21/2018 0.71 q 0.0093 KCAP Financial Inc. KCAP 0.47 3.13 01/04/2018 0.1 q 0.0043 Alcentra Capital Corp. ABDC 0.45 7.03 03/28/2018 0.18 q 0.0033 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WHF 0.45 12.25 3/23/2018 0.355 q 0.0038 American Capital Senior Floating Closed-End Fund ACSF 0.44 11.05 4/18/2018 0.097 m 0.0033 Capitala Finance Corp. CPTA 0.43 7.62 3/22/2018 0.0833 m 0.0041 CM Finance Inc. CMFN 0.25 8.05 3/15/2018 0.25 q 0.0022 Great Elm Capital Corp. GECC 0.23 9.14 06/28/2018 0.083 m 0.0018

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, CEFL, REML, AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.