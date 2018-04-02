A Sober Look At Halcon Resources

Liquidity is estimated to be $300-400 million by end 2019. After 2019, the company is forecast to be cash positive.

Halcón Resources (Halcon Resources) (NYSE: HK) is a pure-play Permian E&P company. At first look, the stock appears to have very good upside potential. However, the legacy of a checkered past, ongoing selling by a large shareholder, plus a flurry of transactions spanning the most recent year-end conspire to scare away would-be investors.

I consider myself a skeptic and, when I began to examine Halcón, my initial view was that some of its acreage was probably marginal and the potential for investors may be illusory.

Fans of Halcón sometimes compare it to top-notch neighbors such as Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) or Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG).

Let's be clear, Halcón is not Centennial, nor is it Diamondback.

However, be that as it may, investors who are prepared to carry out sober analysis of Halcón will see its true potential. That potential is indeed very good. And those who hold the shares through year-end 2018 should realize big gains.

Introduction

At the time of writing, end March 2018, the latest investor presentation on Halcón's website - dated March 2018 - indicates that Halcón has or will have 66,918 net acres in the Delaware basin.

To help better understand the picture, and in particular to help create a pro-forma balance sheet for Halcón, here is a schematic of the various land transactions.

Note that a number of transactions occur after the December 2017 year-end. A pro-forma balance sheet encompassing these, as well as capital market transactions of early 2018, is not yet available from Halcón.

Pro-forma balance sheet items

Debt: On February 15, 2018, Halcón issued $200 million 6.75% senior notes due 2025. These notes are on similar terms to Halcón's existing $406 million 6.75% notes and will be treated as one class of debt. Pro-forma outstanding debt becomes $606 million.

Shares outstanding: At December 31, 2017, there were 149.4 million shares issued. On February 9, 2018, the company sold 9.2 million new shares bringing the total issued to 158.6 million (say, 160 million rounded). The issuance of the 9.2 million shares generated proceeds of $60.8 million.

Cash: At December 31, 2017, Halcón had $424 million in cash. Add $203 million proceeds from the $200 million debt sale and $60.8 million proceeds of share sales. Deduct $489 million total cost of acquiring new acreage. Net-net this leaves pro-forma cash of $199 million.

Liquidity discussion

In November 2017, Halcón management advised that it anticipated hitting cash-flow neutrality by end 2019. Refer to the following slide.

At that time, November 2017, the company was expected to outspend by $195 million in 2018 and by about $45 million in 2019. Since then cost inflation has driven up the 2018 capex budget and the company is scheduled to issue updated capex guidance in April 2018, at which time it expects to close the West Quito Draw land purchase. During the Q4'17 earnings conference call, management intimated that a 10-15% increase can be expected. The original capex guidance was $280-320 million.

To get to a revised year-end 2019 liquidity picture, I would provisionally increase capex for 2018 by $35 million and a further $35 million for 2019.

Not all adjustments are negative. The year-end 2019 cash neutrality slide above was built with WTI pricing of $55/bbl. The main cause of capex inflation is that WTI is firming into the mid-$60s, thus spurring more drilling and completion activity. If we assume that costs are increasing because the oil price is improving, then we should factor in something on the income side for that higher oil price. For example, if we now assume that Halcón's oil prices will be $5/bbl higher, this generates positive cash of $86 million over the 2-year period ending 2019. Note: Halcón estimates its production will be 17,000 Boed for 2018 and 30,000 Boed for 2019.

Pro-forma cash is $199 million (ref pro-forma "Cash" above), deduct overspend $195 million and $45 million for 2018 and 2019, deduct capex increase of $35 million and $35 million for both years, add higher oil price benefit of $86 million for the two years = cash overspend at the end of 2019 of ~$25 million.

Whether the actual year-end 2019 cash figure is minus $25 million or even if it is zero, Halcón will require some form of funding back-up.

Halcón already has a $1 billion revolving credit agreement with a borrowing base of $100 million. This is a reserves-based facility re-determined semi-annually. The best way to understand how this facility will likely evolve in 2018 and 2019 is by looking at a Halcón neighbor; Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG). JAG is very similar to Halcon. It has 75,000 net acres compared to Halcón's 67,000. The acreage is in the same region of the Delaware basin. The oil cut is similar. And, like Halcón, Jagged Peak is growing aggressively.

Refer to this slide to better understand the proximity of HK and JAG, the ringed areas representing JAG's acreage.

The only real difference between these two companies is that JAG is a year ahead of Halcón; JAG had production of 24,000 Boed in Q4'2017 whereas Halcón is guiding production of 23,000 Boed in Q4'2018 - almost identical with a 12-month lag.

Of note, during 2017, JAG had its revolver re-determined from $180 million to $425 million and anticipates it being set at $540 million in Q1'2018. As we're dealing with like-for-like entities here, one can assume that, come late 2019, Halcón's revolver will also have plenty of availability. I believe that, as a minimum, it should be in the region of $300-400 million following the 2019 re-determinations.

In essence, I think it is inconceivable that Halcon will have a liquidity problem over the next couple of years based on the existing business and asset platform.

Valuation discussion

For the most part, when assessing Halcón, analysts back out of the model a certain valuation per flowing barrel of oil or oil equivalents. The bigger the number backed out for production, the cheaper the residual value remains for the land. I've seen value per flowing barrel of $35,000 or occasionally as much as $40,000 used. In this note I use a more conservative number - $25,000 per Boe.

Including the post-December 2017 pending transactions, Halcón will have 66,918 net acres and a base case of 1,175 net drilling locations. The acreage being acquired for a total cost of under $1.4 billion.

For Q4'2018, Halcón is targeting production of 23,000 Boed. At $25,000 per flowing barrel that is worth $575 million.

Halcón has total shares issued of almost 160 million and they currently trade at around $5 per share, equating to a market cap of $800 million.

Halcón has total debt of about $600 million. Add this to the market cap to get a total economic value of $1.4 billion. Normally, one would deduct net cash from this figure, but for simplicity and conservatism, ignore the cash.

Deduct from this $1.4 billion the $575 million value per flowing barrel to get a net value for the asset base of $825 million.

For that $825 million, a buyer gets the ~67,000 net acres containing 1,175 base case drilling locations.

At this point most people calculate that Halcón has ~67,000 acres for a total worth of $825 million, that being $12,300 per acre. And then they proceed to compare this $12,300 figure against the much higher per acre figure of various other Delaware companies.

I don't buy that calculation because acreage is not fungible across the basin. Halcón has some good land but it has also got a small amount of marginal land. Contrast this with Centennial's land which is much more core of core. It's not a valid comparison.

What matters ultimately are drilling locations that produce lots of oil, profits, cash flows and grow reserves.

Halcón's base case inventory is predominantly supported by 4 type curves. We have not yet seen type curves for West Quito Draw, but based on offset operators' findings, this acreage looks attractive. Using constant WTI pricing of $60/bbl, the 4 existing type curves have IRRs as follows;

Hackberry Draw - Wolfcamp A; 65%

Hackberry Draw - Wolfcamp B; 87%

Monument Draw North - Wolfcamp; 83%

Monument Draw South - Wolfcamp; 135%

Having reviewed the acreage and recent drilling results, I have no reason to disbelieve Halcón's drilling inventory data. I think it looks pretty solid. I would expect upside to come from West Quito Draw which potentially may be Halcón's best land assets.

Dividing the $825 million residual value of the assets by the 1,175 drilling inventory means that each drilling location is valued at ~$700,000.

Here is a list of Delaware-based E&P companies valued by drilling location to see how Halcón compares: Centennial Resource Development, Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE), Diamondback Energy, Jagged Peak Energy, Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS), Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE), Resolute Energy (NYSE: REN) and RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP).

The average valuation per drilling location is $1.8 million whereas Halcón, at a $5 share price, has a pro-forma Q4 18 valuation of $0.7 million per location.

This valuation discrepancy is too wide to ignore and it won't last.

Other than Halcón, the lowest valuation belongs to Jagged Peak at $1.16 million per location. Earlier, I pointed out the similarities between JAG and HK; size of acreage, physical location in the Delaware basin, oil cut, aggressive growth models, etc. The only real difference being that JAG is 12 months further down the road than HK. So, when comparing Halcón pro-forma Q4'18 to Jagged Peak right now, there isn't any real reason for a meaningful gap in valuation of the respective drilling inventories.

All of the companies listed have potential upside to the number of drilling locations.

Halcón considers that its inventory may climb to 1,755 locations whilst Jagged Peak expects its numbers to climb to 2,700. Using this higher inventory data, the implied value per location is $470,000 for Halcón and $900,000 for Jagged Peak = potential appreciation of over 90% for Halcón.

One of the companies listed, RSP Permian, is in the process of being acquired by Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO). Concho is paying $1.87 million per drilling location. It's fair to assume that Concho anticipates making a profit on these locations, probably a lot of profit. And yet Halcón, with its drilling locations carrying IRRs of 65% to 135%, is valued at $0.7 million per location!

The overall Halcón upside valuation case is built on the premise that the company will deliver super strong production growth during 2018, and deliver drilling reports that assuage investor concerns about the possible quality of segments of the acreage. The most recent drilling reports (refer Q4'17 earnings conference call) confirm that latest wells are matching or beating type curves. More of the same can be expected. Also, management has already announced that it expects to hit 23,000 Boed production in Q4 2018, up from 5,200 Boed in Q4 2017. Whether the company achieves 22,000 Boed, 23,000 Boed or 24,000 Boed in Q4 2018 hardly matters because any figure in the low 20,000s will confirm the excellent growth trajectory and the valuation gap is then destined to disappear.

From a technical, infrastructural, know-how and asset point of view, there is no reason to expect Halcón to fail to deliver super-strong growth. Similarly, from a liquidity and funding perspective the company has more than enough to achieve its goals. Overall, barring a complete collapse of the oil price, which I consider unlikely, there is nothing on the horizon to imply that Halcón will fail to grow aggressively over the next couple of years.

Share price catalysts

Clearly, Halcón shares are beaten down. The company has legacy issues, the multiple post year-end 2017 transactions are bound to confuse or worry investors, and I believe some are bound to be concerned about liquidity over the next couple of years.

Time is a great healer.

In April 2018, Halcón is expected to have closed all the post year-end transactions and reissued 2018 guidance. Then, as the year progresses, the company is set to deliver excellent production growth. The aggressive drilling program will boost reserves which, in turn, will significantly expand availability under the $1 billion revolver.

Thus, as 2018 evolves, investor concerns will dissipate and, in the circumstances, I see no reason why shareholders will not be rewarded in a big way.

Share price prediction

As an absolute base case, I predict Halcón share price will appreciate by a minimum of 70% in the next 12 months. Currently ~$5, this implies hitting at least ~$8.50 in early 2019. Should sentiment in the oil sector improve - which I anticipate it will - I'd expect the stock to break above $10.

Quick-fire comments

A lot has been written about CEO Floyd Wilson, Chapter 11, the selling shareholder, West Quito Draw burning up precious cash, etc. I'd like to offer some quick-fire comments.

Floyd Wilson, hero or villain?

Neither. The truth always sits in the middle. He was in the right place at the right time when he sold Petrohawk. Hats off for recognizing it and selling the company. Then, when he re-entered the market with Halcón he got caught up in the pervasive belief that the oil price would stay in the $90s, or if it dipped, that the dip would be brief and that better times lay ahead. This was the common view. The oil price pullback has been the deepest and longest since the 1980s, much worse than virtually everyone had forecast. So, this time Wilson was in the wrong place at the wrong time and he couldn't fix it. It was most unfortunate for Halcón shareholders as the company couldn't service its debt load without a Chapter 11 reorganization.

Franklin Resources - selling shareholder

Franklin (NYSE:BEN) owns the stake in Halcón via the Chapter 11 reorganization. It doesn't fit with its portfolio and asset risk profile and it is gradually selling onto the market. Currently, it owns ~20 million shares. For the time being, this acts as an overhang to Halcón's stock price.

There is a solution, one that might occur at any time. Halcón has now established a clear path towards achieving growth and a much stronger stock price, likely doubling within 12 months.

But this much-improved outlook is not yet widely understood. The situation should change markedly in April after the company closes the acreage transactions and re-releases 2018 guidance.

The scene will then be set for an activist shareholder to come in, buy the Franklin shareholding for $100 million, and simply allow the stock price to rise to its natural valuation level. The very act of buying the Franklin shares would cause a major move up. In today's world of activist hedge funds, $100 million is not a lot of money and, within 12 months, the new shareholder will likely have doubled their money.

Insider buying

On March 9, 2018, Floyd Wilson bought 50,000 shares in Halcón in the open market at prices ranging from $5.18 to $5.24. Insider buying of itself doesn't guarantee that the shares will rise, but it's certainly a favorable development.

RSP Permian acquisition

Concho is acquiring RSP Permian at a valuation of almost $2 million per drilling location. This is a likely trigger event for acquirers to look over other possibilities such as Halcón - or just taking out Franklin Resources and its 20 million shares.

Ask yourself this: If Concho is willing to buy drilling locations at ~$2 million apiece when valuations in the oil space are at a low ebb, how much would acquirers pay when sentiment turns positive?

Are the February 2018 transactions good or bad?

In late February 2018, HK stock cratered when the company announced the $381 million deal to acquire 22,617 acres funded by cash, selling $200 million notes and selling 9.2 million shares. I believe all this raised fears about liquidity and an element of "Déja vu, here we go again, Floyd Wilson just can't stop buying." It didn't help that the company hasn't provided investors with a pro-forma balance sheet so that they could better comprehend how the transactions would fit in.

I completely disagree with those who are concerned about the size of this deal, or whether or not the company should have done the deal at all, or whether it will cause Halcón liquidity problems.

It is clear to me that by end 2019, Halcón will have tons of liquidity - I estimate about $300 to $400 million. It will be cash flow positive thereafter. The assets being acquired are the best assets in Halcón's portfolio and the prices being paid for West Quito Draw and Monument Draw Tack-On are a no-brainer. Sometimes, a great deal comes along and you've got to pounce. I commend management for these opportunistic transactions. They represent a significant improvement of the company's asset base and greatly add to shareholder value going forward.

My concern is not that the company is doing these $381-million deals. I'd be more concerned if these deals were not done.

How ironic that the share price got hammered. To me this was an opportunity too good to miss. That's why I bought the stock.

