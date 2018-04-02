'Risk Off': 5 Reasons

It may thus finally be time for the real economy to outperform the financial markets.

With money market fund cash finally yielding about as much as stock dividend yields, it may be reasonable to sit with cash and wait for bargains.

My hope is that when "Mr. Market" gets more concerned about downside risks, it could be an optimal time to redeploy cash into the market.

That's because there are several key factors that all comprise headwinds for the months and years ahead, even if the economy does well.

Background - still not back to where we once belonged

In my 6th year contributing to Seeking Alpha and 10th year writing on the Internet, it's worth noting that the rotation between asset classes I've been talking about and doing in this time frame is totally different from my pre-Great Recession habits. From the day that Paul Volcker's Fed lowered interest rates dramatically in mid-August 1982 into the 1999-2000 crazy period, my growing doctor's nest egg was always 100% in stocks. They were, simply, the place to be. I'd like to get back toward that positioning, even as a retiree.

But I don't think this is an optimal time, even though I'm optimistic about the future of the US economy.

This article provides an updated list of the reasons to both be in the stock market but to have lots of cash reserves, thus betting on further pressure on prices this year while accepting money market yields on cash that are approximately equal to the dividend yield on the S&P 500 (SPY).

These points include the topic I've been focusing on for many months, namely the Fed's tightening program, and include:

corporate taxes are now so low there is nowhere for them to go but up

interest rates will either rise; or, if they fall again, it will probably be due to bad news on the economy

profit margins are at what may be both cyclical and secular highs

weak balance sheets due to decades of high profit return programs

"don't fight the Fed."

In that order, which is not the order of importance, the first two points argue that for each topic, the stock market is seeing things that are probably "as good as it gets." The other three points speak for themselves.

First up:

Tax rates

As the 8 year mark for the personal income tax cuts draws near in several years, there is going to be political pressure to make them permanent and take that tax cost from corporations - that is, if corporate tax rates are not increased sooner than that. Corporate taxes can be increased in more than one way, from a straightforward increase in rates to, say, 25% (or higher), but also via state taxes, other fees and also via mandates. This process can be material against growth in what matters, which is after-tax profits. As an example, if pre-tax profits are $100, then an increase in tax rates from 21% to 25% drops after-tax profits from $79 to $75, or 5%. And, there is no reason that rates need to stop rising at 25%, since they were at 35% until this year. The unending "need" of governments for revenues may lead other governments to join the US in harmonizing increases in business taxes, thus preventing tax-driven inversion strategies from reappearing.

Historical justification: the Reagan-era tax reduction for individuals to 28% sure did not last long, did it?

Thus, I incorporate a blended average of corporate tax rates that is higher than at present. This presents one headwind for stocks - though it is a relatively mild one.

Interest rates - also too optimal



In a general way, stocks have been trading with bonds most of the time since 1982, and especially since the QE era began during the Great Recession. From day to day and month to month, they have tended to trade in opposite directions, but overall, as rates lurched downward from time to time, P/E's lurched to a higher level, having begun the secular bull market around 8X in 1979-82.

Rising rates may well disrupt that trend, and can be associated with shrinking P/E's even if the economy is doing just fine.

Historical precedent: the secular trend toward higher rates and lower P/E's, from about 1965-84.

Conversely, if rates stay down where they are or even move lower, tomorrow's traders may finally accept that growth is simply not there, and may go back to a 1930's mind-set and knock P/E's much lower on that basis.

Thus, I am assuming that interest rates have pretty much finished helping stocks. (For another perspective, where interest rates are hurting stocks, see "Speaking of the Fed" below.)

Profit margins

I think they are very high, but where they "should" be is murky, due to changing business models and changes in the businesses that lead the SPY. Nonetheless, over many years, there have been dramatic increases in profitability that have benefited business over labor, and multinationals especially. This may well change. Here are links, with comments briefly on each.

Ed Yardeni, recent update: Fig. 1 shows that since the 1987-92 period, after-tax corporate profits have grown far faster than gross national product. These numbers are supported by looking at FRED charts on total business sales, the BEA's favored construct for corporate profits, personal income (includes inflation) and real disposable personal income. All fit with the observation that over decades, corporate profit margins have reached extremes.

Another useful link is to the S&P website. Click on the "Additional Info" tab and then "Index Earnings" in the dropdown menu. This brings up a spreadsheet that contains a great deal of data, including profit margins on the SPY going back to 2006. Margins in 2017 were extraordinarily high, above 10%. A drop merely to 8.5% implies at least a 15% drop in pre-tax profits for each dollar sold.

Thus, I am investing as if labor and very possibly commodity input costs will tend to rise as a share of each dollar of sales, depressing profit margins and hurting profits despite a good economy. (Eventually, a fall in margins to 7% even with a good economic performance would not surprise me. Labor's share of GDP has shrunk precipitously and should rise, both as a matter of fairness and due to basic economics. See the FRED series of this metric to see how easy it would be for 3% of GDP to shift from corporate profits back to labor even if there is no inflation. Then there is the fact that commodity prices are extremely low as a percent of GDP.)

Corporate equity - partly stripped

The SPY is trading around 3X book, which is well above historical averages.

Many companies have been returning almost all their profits to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. AAPL has announced plans to move in that direction now that the US has gone to a territorial tax regime.

Book value using GAAP has lots of issues, so it may be optimal (though still imperfect) to look at Tobin's q, which adjusts corporate asset value for inflation. This metric versus the price of the S&P 500 is shown as the blue line in an updated chart from Andrew Smithers, who though retired is keeping this data current:

Tobin's q is looking to be at near-record levels versus the '500.'

The idea of q is to measure the value of corporate assets minus liabilities while accounting for inflation. Empirically, Smithers and others have found that combining the earnings power of the market (CAPE, aka Shiller P/E or P/E 10) with the asset-based valuation has given a high level of predictability for forward returns. At least, that was the observation before the QE era distorted prices in both stocks and bonds.

Now that QE is being reversed, the prior predictive relationship that high q and CAPE ratios may again portend disappointing forward returns from equities.

Historical point: look at pre-QE periods of very high CAPE and q ratios, and then look at how each of those periods was followed by much lower stock prices.

Thus: the high P:B and high q ratios are fundamental headwinds for equity prices that could require either years of normalization due to retained earnings and inflation, and/or lower stock prices.

One catalyst to force investors to focus more (once again) on asset values is the Fed's interest rate increase program.

Finally:

Speaking of the Fed...

At a certain point in a Fed tightening cycle, in theory, that discounting would have been discounted by asset prices. It would be nice to think that has already occurred, but:

My guess is that this time has not yet come.

That's partly because we have now been conditioned over the past 25 or so years to expect the Fed to bail us investors out when needed. Separately from that point, I think this way because of the accelerating nature of the Fed's reversal of QE. This reversal of, basically, the immense QE 3 involves an ongoing reverse Taper, and so it can sneak up on investors. To see what I mean, look at the Fed's holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in its latest, weekly H.4.1 release (table 1). Then use the "Release Dates" page to look at the trend from, say, 1, 2 and 3 months ago (the reverse QE program began in October). You can see that the yoy decline in "Securities held outright" finally is biting. But it's only the beginning.

Is it coincidence that the stock market correction correlates with this now-measurable decline in the nation's basic money supply? If so, then what happens when the rate of decline accelerates?

This is the schedule:

The pace of reduction in securities owned by the Fed increases from $20 B per month to $30 B per month, then in July to $40 B/month, finally in October to $50 B/month. That $50 B/month rate is set to continue into 2021 if the entirety of QE 3 is to be reversed (the Fed has not said what its ultimate goal is in this reversal of QE).

Doing all this would leave the Fed's balance sheet approximately 3X as large as it was before the Great Recession, so it would not be monetary stringency. All the inflation in real estate and other real assets could continue, but we will just have to see about that, because so much has been done with leverage, and Fed tightening periods do real damage to the weakest leveraged assets.

As far as stocks go, all the previous excess cash the Fed created in QE 3, which was dry tinder to buy dips in the market and also buy rips upward, is planned to shrink back to a near-zero level. This excess cash is "hot money" for investments. That is because when banks create credit for an auto or home improvement, that new credit circulates through the transactional economy; only a small part of it eventually enters the savings economy. But when the Fed creates QE money, the entire point of "QE" is that it is excess money and has nowhere to "go" except into investments. So, the Fed's reversal of the QE 3 program is, I believe, going to disproportionately affect asset prices, notably risk assets such as stocks.

I do not believe that the investing public has absorbed the enormity of this program, in good measure because the financial media has almost completely ignored it to focus almost exclusively on interest rate increases.

These interest rate increases represent a separate program from reverse QE. These are designed to slow our credit-fueled economy (as alluded to above).

I think that's a risk, as well. The Fed has now raised rates 6 times this cycle, which is a lot, and a 7th in June looks almost certain.

Historical (possible) precedent: 1937 recession and stock market crash (not that I'm predicting a recession this time, but it's worth thinking about downside risks given the similarities in Fed thinking then versus now).

Thus: I think - just an opinion - that Fed policy is as usual being underestimated.

Given these headwinds but a generally sunny view of the US economy for the indefinite future gives me some thoughts about US equities on different time frames. Just my two cents, as it were:

Stocks viewed in different time frames



Here is my analysis of the central tendency (a Federal Reserve term) for stocks and other assets on three different time frames.

Short term (6 months)

Headwinds are significant. The two key inputs that allowed a cyclical upturn to begin in Q2 2016 - dropping interest rates and low and dropping oil prices - have both reversed. Rising interest rates and rising oil prices have always caused economies to slow and profit margins to shrink. Just as I turned bullish on cyclicals in June 2016 after the Brexit vote led to a global sell-off in equities, I am now much more cautious on them due to the combination of elevated (but weakening) chart patterns and the increasing input costs.

Then there are the unalterable monetary dynamics of the Fed shrinking its balance sheet. The Fed is off-loading large and growing amounts of debt securities to the public (reverse QE, aka quantitative tightening), at the same time that the Federal government and the economy at large are increasing their demands for additional credit. This is changing the supply-demand characteristics in favor of cash and against long-lived financial assets for the first time since the pre-Great Recession period. Exactly how this dynamic will play out in unknown, of course; but it smells like a set-up for better buy-in prices than we have now for some good assets such as many common stocks.

Mind-set: A) there's no downside risk in cash (i.e. money market funds) now that it yields something; and B) get ready to buy a significant dip or value stock that begins breaking out (see Old Economy stocks that bottomed in March 2000).

Intermediate to long term (5-10 years)

It is on this time frame that many or all of the headwinds identified in the 5 points above and delineated in the discussions of them may be fully resolved. With the 5-10 year time frame within fixed income providing almost all the yield pick-up beyond 10 years, A-rated bonds and the SPY may be priced for similar forward returns on this time frame. Of course, a bond, if high quality, has a quantifiable yield and capital return upon maturity, but with the SPY or other stock index, or an individual stock, one is talking about a market value that may change and change again at any given point in the future.

Whether it be stocks, bonds or gold/commodities, I have no special preference between asset classes on the 5-10 year time frame. Thus I am interested in stocks with the right exposure to different sectors I think are coming to the fore by about 2025 or before, and stocks of companies that are either of extraordinary quality or are being ignored by Mr. Market. To repeat, this harkens back to the precedent of Old Economy stocks from 2000 going forward even as the SPY and NASDAQ collapsed.



Long term (10 year to infinity)

Stocks, for the long run.

Concluding thoughts - stocks for the long run, but liquidity drives markets



Stock prices respond to liquidity conditions, and since 1945, bear markets have occurred more often in non-recessionary conditions than during recessions. My review shows 9 bear markets during expanding economic conditions versus 6 recessionary bear markets. I therefore count 15 bear markets, 60% of them not occurring in recessions.

There have also been 6 recessions without a bear market. Except for the 2002 bear market that followed the brief but very strong bull market from October 2001 into January 2002, I believe all of these occurred when the Fed was tightening, but stock valuations going into the recession were so low, the DJIA (DIA) or S&P 500 did not fall as far as 20%; and high starting dividend yields meant that at the worst, total return from peak to trough may only have been in the 10% or so range for several of those recession periods.

There have also been many corrections of at least 10% that have occurred while the economy was expanding.

In other words, it is unremarkable for a Fed tightening to occur during an economic expansion and for a highly-valued stock market to take a significant dive without any recession.

The above summarizes the central tendency of my expectations. Please understand, this is not a prediction. One never gets it all right. But one does need a point of view to come up with an actual asset allocation strategy. If facts change, so be it.

The above points suggest a "risk off" environment, but not a "run for the hills" one. As the Fed tightens, let's see what happens to the moves up in gold (GLD), oil and copper (JJC), to growth and cyclical stocks, and interest rates. Patience strikes me as an important virtue right now.

All the above said, eventually the long term arrives, and since I see equities as representing the best values over the long term, and since timing markets is challenging at best, it's important to find and own the best names and sectors now while whatever headwinds and turbulence do their shorter term thing.

As in the Y2K era, there continue to be a number of under-publicized names that I believe offer better fundamental value than is seen in the averages, which are inflated by high P/E, high P/B go-go/mo-mo high tech and other names. So, while this article has focused mostly on top-down issues, using the theme that "it's a market," there are also bottom-up analyses that provide different sorts of results, obstacles and headwinds to the SPY notwithstanding. I will continue to comment on these over time while also watching the big picture.

Personal note: I am currently about 1/3 cash, 1/3 stocks (highly diversified with little tech), 1/3 bonds (emphasis on shorter maturities).

Submitted to Seeking Alpha Sunday, with the SPY at $263.15.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.