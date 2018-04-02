Monthly S&P 500 Outlook:  Where Do We Go From Here?

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don’t see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

April 2018



The S&P 500 ended the month of March at 2640.87. After ending February at 2713.83, the index sank 72.96 points in March. While my March article noted a reduced probability of a negative fat-tail event, it also noted a 30 percent chance the index would decline in March. In fact, the decline in March equaled 2.69%, giving the S&P 500 its second consecutive month of a decline and resulting in the first quarterly decline in the index in years. And if you look back at my January article, you will see that while the median simulation for the first quarter suggested the S&P 500 would end March at 2,745, it also estimated a 32.1% probability the index would experience a decline.

With all that said, February and March also brought significant increases in volatility as the market exhibited a number of large daily movements. All this was against a backdrop of continued economic growth, rising corporate earnings on both a trailing and forward basis, and concerns about excessive valuation in stocks. With those thoughts in mind, I was curious what C-J had to say about April (in a few days I hope to publish an article looking at the simulation results for the remainder of 2018). The results are shown below.

What is immediately noticeable from the simulation results is that the April distribution looks very similar to the March results. That is in contrast to my February simulations which suggested an almost 20 percent probability of a decline of at least 5 percent. The similarity to the March results can be seen by looking at the far right column in the table above and noting that only the -1% to -2.9% and 3 to 4.9% ranges exhibit a more than one percentage point change from the March simulations. Furthermore, for the second month in a row, the probability the S&P 500 will decline for the month stands at around 30%, in the April case equaling 30.4%. With the decline in the S&P 500 over the last two months, and the continued upward trend in trailing and forward earnings, C-J’s results now suggest that valuation is unlikely to be a fundamental catalyst for movements in the index in April.

Also noteworthy is that given the decline in the S&P 500 over the last two months, the market now stands closer to being in correction territory. You may recall that the market hit a record high of 2872.87 in January, but currently stands at 2640.87. A correction from the January high would put the S&P 500 at 2585.58. C-J estimates the probability that the S&P 500 will end April at 2585.58 or lower at 15.1%.

Negative Tail Analysis



Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly return. Broken out into more detail, the April negative tail results can be seen as:

What is immediately noticeable from this table is that across all four ranges displayed, C-J simulation results suggest a 4.2% chance the S&P 500 will end the month of April down 5 percent or more. This is 0.8 percentage points lower than the March results, and dramatically lower than the February simulations noted in the link above. When compared to both historical outcomes and traditional financial theory, the probability of a large monthly decline in the index remains low.

To readers: I try to publish the results from C-J once or twice a month. If you would like to read more of C-J’s simulation results in the future, please click on the follow button at the top of this article next to my name.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.