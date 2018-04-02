After taking a month off, it is time for the next installment of our monthly article summarizing every dividend growth investor's favorite topic… Dividend Increases! For those of you that are new followers, each month we try to summarize as many companies that are expected to announce a dividend increase in the coming month as we can. Why? Because it gives us something to look forward to and there is a chance it may impact someone's investment decision! This is going to be an exciting month because there are some big names in the investing community that are set to announce increases. Now, it is time to roll up our sleeves and see which companies are expected to announce a dividend increase in April 2018.

Actual Dividend Increases - February and March

Typically, in this section of the post, I will summarize the results of all of the dividend increases that I summarized in the previous month. However, since I did not have a March installment of the monthly series, I am going to quickly summarize a few of the major dividend increases that were announced in February and March.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) - After my buying spree of Realty Income in January and February, I was very excited to see that Realty Income increased their monthly dividend once again. Sure, the dividend only increased from $.2190/share to $.2195/share and the impact on my forward income is minimal since I only own 90.8 shares. But I will never complain about a dividend increase and I'm glad to see Realty Income continue their streak of slowly, but surely, increasing their dividend.

Expected Dividend Increases in April 2018

And now, on to the fun part. There have been quite a few dividend increases announced so far in 2018 as evidenced by the list above and the results from January. It definitely has been a fun time to be a dividend growth investor. I've been excited researching and getting ready to write about the following list of companies. I know for a fact that Lanny and I will be on the edges of our seats waiting for the following companies to announce their dividend increases in April.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) - PG is one of our Top 5 foundation stocks for a reason. Finally, after a few years, the price fell enough that it finally made its way back on to Lanny's March Dividend Stock Watch List . And trust me, I will be watching the company closely over the next few weeks as well. This dividend increase is a wild card in my opinion because of some of the larger than anticipated dividend increases posted by some companies post-Tax Reform. Will PG surprise us with a double-digit dividend increase? Or will the company continue to only increase their dividend by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage? Regardless of the outcome, I cannot wait to read these results!

Are you as excited for PG, JNJ, and IBM to announce their dividend increases as much as we are? What companies are you expecting to receive a dividend increase from in the coming month? Did you receive a nice dividend increase over the last two months that I did not summarize in the article?

- Bert