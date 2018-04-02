Man Bites Dog: Readers Turn Contributor Into PPL Corp. Shareholder

After doing due diligence, I believe PPL represents an excellent company at a fair price.

Via an earlier article about another utility stock, Seeking Alpha readers turned me onto PPL Corporation.

In February, Seeking Alpha editors published an article I wrote about Dominion Energy (D). The associated reader comment board was perked up by several readers pointing out PPL Corp. (PPL) is another well-run, undervalued utility stock. At first, based upon my limited knowledge of the company, I was somewhat dismissive; however, a few readers continued to defend PPL.

So I did a deeper dive.

And you know what? I came away becoming a new PPL shareholder.

Who's PPL Corp?

PPL Corporation (the old Pennsylvania Power & Light) was founded in 1920 out of a merger of eight smaller Pennsylvania utilities.

Currently, PPL Corp. is an energy and utility holding company organized into three principal subsidiaries: the Pennsylvania Regulated Segment (29% of 2017 revenues), which includes the Pennsylvania electricity transmission and distribution operations; the Kentucky Regulated Segment (42%), which includes Louisville Gas & Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU); and the UK Regulated Segment (28%), which includes the international electricity distribution businesses in the U.K.

In 2017, over half the earnings were generated via the U.K. Regulated Segment. At first, the large reliance upon overseas business bothered me. We'll cover those concerns a bit later in this article.

Investment Thesis

Before purchasing any stock, I like to think about whether it meets the following general criteria:

Buy stocks of well-managed companies with a sound balance sheet, strong franchise, that earn profits largely in cash, and are shareholder-friendly. Purchase shares when discounted versus my Fair Value Estimate.

In addition, when investing in a Utility sector stock, I seek reliable, high dividend income plus a reasonable expected forward dividend growth rate. I look for predominantly old-line, regulated utilities. No razzle-dazzle. If shares are purchased below FVE, capital gains should follow, though I consider such gains a secondary consideration.

PPL Corp. ticks the boxes.

PPL Has A Sound Balance Sheet

Through YE 2017, PPL sported a 66% net debt-to-capital ratio. This is a bit higher than some other Utility peers. Nonetheless, given the regulated nature of its utility business, PPL enjoys steady cash flow stemming from a largely recession-resistant industry position. Indeed, S&P awards the company an 'A-' credit rating and a 'Stable' outlook.

Debt maturities are modest until 2020, and current liquidity is adequate.

For 2017, the interest coverage ratio (EBIT / Interest Expense) was 3.4x. For a regulated utility like PPL Corp, I consider a ratio above 3x to be acceptable.

Since 2015, long-term debt rose 6.0%, while total shareholder equity increased 8.5%. Therefore, equity build is eclipsing incremental debt. This indicates management is doing a reasonable job of creating shareholder value.

Goodwill and intangible assets are 12.7% of total assets. I look for this ratio to be less than 20%.

Meanwhile, PPL has been reducing its underfunded pension liability smartly. Since 2014, it's been slashed in half.

It Owns A Strong Franchise

PPL Corp. is this country's 8th largest utility; active operations span almost 100 years. The company won 15 J.D. Power awards for providing the best customer service in the industry. In 2017, J.D. Power has once again ranked PPL Electric Utilities highest for residential customer satisfaction in its class. The streak now stands at 6 consecutive years.

Turning to U.K. operations, the company is measured by several customer / quality metrics. A cash performance bonus is awarded (2 years lagging) for premier results. PPL Corporation, through its WPD (Western Power Distribution) subsidiary, provides results at or near the maximum performance standards:

PPL Earns Profits In Cash

Typical for many regulated utilities, PPL generates a lot of cash. In the following graphic, we compare full-year net income versus operating cash flow.

PPL Net Income v Operating Cash Flow (2013 to 2017)

data presentation courtesy of ameritrade.com

Cash flow eclipses profit by a sizable margin.

Note: Over the past several years, Total Cash From Operations is declining. In 2014, PPL agreed to spin-off and merge its merchant power generation business to Riverstone LLC, a private-equity owner. The deal closed in 2015. PPL now owns 65% of the merged company. A chunk of the cash flow decline may be attributed to that transaction, which I consider a net positive development. As an investor, I seek regulated utilities. These businesses tend to generate more reliable income / dividends than utilities that branch out into market-based merchant power generation and sales initiatives. The 2017 vs 2016 decrease was due primarily to lower net income as a result of forex hedging costs and higher taxes. Greater pension contributions also weighed on the balance.

PPL Is Well-Managed and Shareholder-Friendly

PPL Corp. has a reputation for being a well-run company. It's evidenced by management's emphasis upon customer service, focus upon maintaining a strong credit rating (currently 'A-' by S&P), keeping a low corporate profile, and commitment to the dividend. The PPL board raised the dividend for the past 16 consecutive years.

Let's Talk About The Dividend...

When investing in a utility stock, I seek steady income, and no surprises.

PPL management has raised the dividend in each of the last 16 years. The last cut was back in 1998. It was due to especially poor operating results from its merchant power-generation group. As explained earlier, this business segment was subsequently spun-off and merged with a private equity group.

Over the past 16 years, PPL investors enjoyed a 5.2% dividend CAGR. In recent years, the DGR eased; barely reaching 2%. However, the board of directors bumped this years' increase by ~4%. Looking ahead through 2020, management expects net income to grow by at least 8% annually. EPS should grow in the 5% to 6% range, since anticipated secondary equity offers will dilute total shares outstanding.

In 2018, I expect about 5% dilution. In 2019 and out, this should ease to ~2% a year.

The dividend yield is now 5.8%. The current yield places PPL third within the utility sector. Recently, new investors could purchase PPL shares yielding over 6%.

Is The Dividend Safe?

PPL Corp. is a good example why simply using a plug-and-chug payout ratio may offer misleading results. Using straight 2017 GAAP results, PPL logged a 95% payout ratio. However, last year marked a number of one-off net income adjustments. Setting these aside, the payout ratio drops to 70%; well in-line with prior years' results. Using current Street and management estimates, the ratio may tick up a point or so in 2018. It's forecast to drop back to ~70% in 2019.

On balance, I believe the dividend is secure. Furthermore, I see a solid management team stewarding the business and investor expectations properly.

Here is a F.A.S.T. graph illustrating current PPL Corporation earnings expectations for 2018 through 2021:

EPS is forecast to drift upwards, and the dividend along with it. The payout ratio hangs right around the historical 70% marker.

What About The Overseas Exposure?

Please recall one of my early concerns about PPL revolved around high exposure to the regulated U.K. utility market. Brexit, forex, and regulatory unknowns headed my wall of worry.

However, after additional due diligence, these fears were tamped down.

Brexit

PPL does not expect Brexit to have a material impact on the business. Management's stated such on several occasions. For those interested, the following link offers additional detail. The article is dated, but still relevant. Zacks weighed in on the situation, too. Their take is found via this link.

The Brexit issue is intertwined with forex concerns (see the following header).

Forex

For 2018 and 2019, PPL is 100% hedged GBP/USD at 1.34 and 1.39, respectively.

The corporate budget anticipates a 1.30 exchange rate, escalating to 1.40 in the out years. Hedging caps the negative effect of a weaker pound / stronger dollar; smoothing out prospective earnings. Hence, management has hedged the currency pair to mitigate forex effects, thereby permitting themselves to reassert a 5% to 6% EPS growth rate.

A decade ago, the GBP / USD pair was much stronger: nearly 2-to-1. Several issues, including Brexit uncertainty, have contributed to recent weakness. For what it's worth, experts expect the GBP to re-strengthen gradually; through the cycle, forex tends to revert to the mean. If so, a strong pound may provide PPL with a nice future tailwind. WPD is funded stand-alone, meaning the PPL parent doesn't need to send cash overseas. The subsidiary only transfers money back to the United States.

General U.K. Regulatory Changes

PPL management well-understands the current and forward U.K. regulatory drivers. In the December 2017 New York Investor meeting, the company provided a slide outlining the situation:

We find base rates settled for 8 years, solid return-on-equity ratemaking circumstances, and efficient cash repatriation expectations.

A February 28, 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference update reconfirmed the story:

Is The Stock Cheap or Dear?

Along with a host of other utility stocks, PPL recently experienced a serious beat-down. Shares are trading at multi-year lows. As evidenced earlier in this article, a number of the key fundamentals and corporate narrative just doesn't appear that dire. The stock appears to be searching for a bottom.

PPL Corporation -- Stock Price, Volume and Selected Technical Studies

courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

At ~$28 bid, I believe PPL shares offer good value. The dividend, potential dividend growth, and modest capital appreciation combine to provide prospective investors solid returns.

Since a picture tells a thousand words, here's a long-term F.A.S.T. graph for PPL Corporation:

Knocking back the expected forward P/E to 13.7x, another F.A.S.T. graph suggests the stock price could reach ~$33 by the end of 2019. Including the generous dividend, such an outcome provides investors with a tidy 15% annualized return.

When purchasing utility shares, that's good enough for me.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any shares. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.