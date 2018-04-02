USD Bulls Non-Existent In Latest CoT Report

Stocks: Traders recently put on more long exposure in VIX futures. Speculative long positioning in the S&P 500 e-mini contract has barely moved.

Currencies: Lots of extreme positioning in currency futures. Speculators haven't been this net long JPY/USD in seven years. They're also very net long EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

Commodities: Traders are very long WTI and copper, two commodities tied to the recent inflation trade. Producers and users are positioned for higher prices in sugar and coffee.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodity Positioning

Speculative positioning in WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is still extremely net long. The chart below shows my favorite metric for commodity positioning. It takes the net (long - short) position for each trader category, scales it by the market's open interest (total # of outstanding contracts), and normalizes that net position as a % of OI as a 5-year percentile.

If my indicator is at 100%, it means the net position for that trader category (as a % of OI) is higher than it has ever been over the past five years. If it's at 0%, it means their position is the lowest it's ever been over the same time frame. This way, I have a single indicator to compare the positioning between markets of totally different sizes.

The other trader category I look at is producers and users, sometimes called "commercials". Producers and users don't trade to make a profit (like speculators), but they trade to hedge their price risk. Producers hedge by selling futures to lock in prices for their future production. Users hedge by buying futures to lock in prices for their future inventory needs.

Most of the time producers play a bigger role in the futures markets relative to users. This is because some commodity users can easily pass price increases on to the next company in the supply chain. But commodity producers typically have high fixed costs and are vulnerable to commodity prices falling, making their entire quarter or year unprofitable.

So, if producers and users as a group have a historically bullish position on, you can infer this means there's less hedging by producers and more hedging by users.

The chart below shows that my 5-year net percentile metric for the producer and user category in wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) futures is quite low. The last time wheat producers and users were this net short was in July of 2017, right before the price of wheat fell 18%.

Traders are extremely short sugar (NYSEARCA:SGG) futures. A lot of people think you should always go the opposite of extreme speculative positioning, but I disagree. Put yourself in the mind of a hedge fund that's short sugar. The trade has made money for more than a year since the price of sugar has steadily trended lower. There's little reason to dramatically change your positioning if the trend keeps going your way.

What if sugar gapped up 10% next week? Suddenly, you'd have a lot of people caught on one side of the boat who need to reduce risk by liquidating short positions. I personally think crowded positioning + diverging technicals (when price action goes the opposite way of how people are positioned) is a useful way to think about it. So for sugar, pay attention to any future price strength.

There's been a rapid positioning shift in soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) futures. In January of this year, speculators were extremely net short and producers were running quite unhedged, meaning they didn't want to lock in January prices to hedge their future production. Positioning is now the exact opposite, with producers adding on substantial short exposure and lots of speculative longs riding the recent trend higher.

Soybean meal is the second most crowded speculative long trade in the commodity markets I track, right behind WTI crude oil.

I've personally been very interested in silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) positioning for two reasons. One, speculators haven't had this low of bullish positioning since July 2015. Two, silver positioning has diverged from gold, and silver is clearly the less popular long trade among the two precious metals.

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) has been one of the highest performing commodities since the bottom in risk-on assets in 2016. The price of palladium rose more than 120% from $482 per ounce in February 2016 to $1105 in January 2018. As expected with such a strong trend, speculators put on a substantial amount of long exposure. Over the past few weeks, their positioning has gotten less extreme.

Gold (NYSEARCA:BAR) producers and users are very net short. Speculators have slightly reduced their bullish net long positioning. Like I mentioned above, silver is a far less crowded long trade than gold.

Like in soybeans, corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) has quickly flipped from a consensus short among traders to a crowded long trade.

Traders are also very long copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) futures. There's a clear connection between the present inflationary narrative and commodity positioning. People are expecting higher inflation and are positioned for higher raw commodity prices in growth-sensitive assets like copper and WTI crude oil.

Coffee (NYSEARCA:JO) is one of the few crowded speculative short trades.

Cocoa (NYSEARCA:NIB) futures recently provided a great example of why CoT data is worth paying attention to. Cocoa was the #1 most crowded speculative short trade for months in 2017. It chopped around in a range for most of last year, but cleanly broke out this January and is now up ~40% year-to-date.

Currency Positioning

NZD/USD has quickly become a popular long trade among currency speculators.

The most abrupt shift in currency positioning in 2018 has been in JPY/USD (NYSEARCA:FXY). Traders were extremely net short at the start of the year, but recent volatility was a tailwind for the safe-haven currency and traders piled into the long side. Traders haven't been this net long JPY/USD futures in nearly seven years.

EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) has been an extremely crowded long trade for nine months. This currency is a good example of how a crowded trade can persist and that it's not smart to solely go against extreme positioning.

Traders recently pared their bullish bets on CAD/USD (NYSEARCA:FXC).

Speculators haven't been this net long GBP/USD (NYSEARCA:FXB) futures in three and a half years.

Stock and VIX Positioning

Long US equity volatility has been a more popular trade since the early February volatility. Traders haven't been this net long VIX futures (NYSEARCA:VXX) since March 2016.

I've been surprised to see a lack of long liquidation in S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) e-mini futures. I expected recent volatility to substantially dampen bullish positioning, but that hasn't been the case.

Positioning has reversed in Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) futures. The data below is for the more liquid yen-denominated contract (vs. the less liquid USD denominated contract), but I should still mention that both futures contracts are thinly traded products.

Speculative positioning in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures has been much less bullish than in S&P 500 e-mini contract. I should say that the S&P 500 e-mini contract is much more popular, so I tend to think US equity futures positioning in the Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA), and Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) futures is less important.

Positioning Conclusion

Here's an overview of how speculators are positioned in all of the commodity markets I track. WTI crude oil, soybean meal, and lumber are the three most crowded long trades. Silver, sugar, and coffee are the three most crowded shorts.

Here's that same metric for financial futures. EUR/USD, JPY/USD, and the S&P 500 e-mini are the three most crowded long trades.

And here's aggregate data on commodity producers and users. It typically looks like a mirror of speculative positioning. Producers and users are positioned for higher prices in soft commodities like coffee, sugar, and orange juice. Their positioning is also quite long (relative to the past five years) in silver. Overall, though, hedgers are leaning short in a large number of commodity contracts.

So, what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data?

The majority of traders are betting foreign currencies will continue to appreciate against the US dollar. Speculative long positioning is stretched in JPY/USD, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD. The inflation trade can be seen in commodity futures. Traders are very long WTI crude oil and copper, two inflation-sensitive assets. Commodity producers have hedged very little of their future production in sugar and coffee futures, implying that they think current prices are low.

