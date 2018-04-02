DexCom Is A Takeover Candidate - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/29/18)

CVS Health is inexpensive, but its management does not tell a good story.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, March 29.

Bullish Calls

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Cramer feels good about the company's PC exposure and graphic chips. AMD is up against tough competition with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), but the company will get through it.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM): It's going to be hard for the company to stay independent after getting approval from the FDA for its G6 integrated CGM system, and it should get taken over eventually.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Cramer has bought the stock aggressively for his trust after it came down. CEO Dan Schulman told a great story.

Bearish Call

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS): "Woonsocket's own does not belong at these levels, and if they would come on air and tell their story on this show, the stock would probably go up. Why? Because it's too inexpensive, but they've got to tell the story, and they're not any good at doing it."

