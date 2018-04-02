As Housing Recovery Stalls, Is A New Crisis Emerging?

As the recovery stalls, a new "affordable housing" crisis may be emerging. We analyze recent housing data to assess the trends developing in the US housing markets.

Incremental demand for housing has outpaced new supply over the past half-decade, leading to appreciating real estate values for owners, but also rising housing costs for renters.

The extreme cyclicality of real estate development contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, but the post-recession period has been characterized by a relative lack of new supply growth.

The immense importance of the real estate sector on the broader US economy cannot be overstated. More than half of the wealth in the US is held in real estate.

The State of Housing and Construction: Overview

Every couple months, we look at the current state of the housing markets and the construction industry from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. Through a series of charts, we compile and analyze the economic data released over the past several months that impact commercial real estate valuations.

Big Picture: Real Estate’s Impact on The Economy

The importance of the real estate sector on the broader US economy cannot be overstated. More than half of the private wealth in the US is composed of real estate assets: $25 trillion in residential and $15 trillion in commercial real estate. Additionally, the average American allocates more than 30% of their annual income towards housing. Other investment sectors pale in comparison to the enormous importance of real estate, and (as we saw in the financial crisis) even modest changes in valuations can have massive ramifications on the global economy.

While real estate’s share of total private net worth continues to grow, real estate development has accounted for a diminishing share of economic activity in the post-recession period. Real estate development’s share of GDP remains historically low at less than 7% of output, which is down from over 10% in 2005.

Growth in residential fixed investment and business investment in structures contributed just 0.2% to the total 2.6% growth in 2017. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. Throughout this report, we discuss the structural impediments to new supply growth and that this real estate cycle saw less overall new supply than the prior cycle. Low overall supply growth has contributed to the general rise in real estate valuations at both the residential and commercial segments.

Below, we recap the significant real estate economic data releases over the past month and outline the four sections of this report: 1) New Housing Construction, 2) Home Sales Data, 3) Home Prices and Rent Growth, and 4) Construction Costs and Housing Policy.

Section 1: New Housing Construction

Housing Starts & Completions

Big Picture: Despite more than doubling off the bottom at the depths of the financial crisis (553k in December 2009 to 1208k in February 2018), the rate of annual housing starts remains low on a historical basis. On a population-adjusted basis, housing starts averaged the equivalent of 2.5 million units per year from 1960 through 2005. From 2006 through February 2018, starts have averaged the current equivalent of just 1.1 million units per year.

The rate of growth in housing starts has been declining linearly since peaking at 28% in 2012, growing just 3% in 2017. We expect starts to increase by 0-5% in 2018. The overall trend remains weak, however, as total starts rose just 1.98% over the past twelve months, the slowest rate of growth since 2011. On a TTM basis, multifamily starts continued their steady decline after peaking in 2016, dipping 13%. Single-family starts, however, remain solid and have risen by 9% over the past year.

After a surge of apartment starts from 2014-2016, multifamily starts have cooled in recent quarters as builders and lenders remain wary about weakening fundamentals from lingering supply growth. Completions have finally ‘caught-up’ with starts, as seen below. 354k units were delivered over the past twelve months, the highest rate since 1989. More than 600k units are still under construction with peak-deliveries expected to be in the first half of 2018. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

Section 2: Home Sales Data

Big Picture: At just over 600k per year, the rate of new home sales remains well below pre-recession levels and remain low by historical standards. The period between 1970 and 2000 saw an average of 650k home sales per year while the average population during that time was 30-40% below current levels. The rate of existing home sales, however, remains relatively healthy. At around 7% per year, the turnover rate of existing homes is roughly in line with pre-2000 levels.

Both new and existing home sales were strong in early 2017 but faded into 2018, likely due to rising mortgage rates, unaffordability issues, and continued tight supply levels. Existing sales have risen just 1% over the past year, the weakest rate of growth since early 2015. New home sales, which is primarily composed of single-family homes, have been the relative bright spot, growing 7.5% on a TTM basis. This rate of growth, however, is also the second slowest since early 2015.

Existing home inventory remains near historically low levels, primarily a result of the tepid pace of new home construction in the aftermath of the recession. First-time homebuyers made up 29% total existing home sales, down from the 32% in February 2017. The rate of first-time homebuyers remains stubbornly below the pre-bubble level of 40-45% and the bubble-peak of 52%. We have yet to see the younger demographics enter the homeownership markets in any significant numbers.

Section 3: Home Prices and Rent Growth

Big Picture: The relative lack of new housing supply has been the driving force behind home price appreciation and rental growth. On the national level, home prices have regained most or all of the ground lost during the recession. On a nominal basis, home prices are now 7% above the pre-bubble peak from 2006. On a real basis, however, home prices are still 12% below peak levels after accounting for the effects of inflation.

Total supply growth of housing remains low at less than 1%. As a percent of existing stock, however, apartment supply growth is approaching 2%. Population growth continues to average 1% per year, according to US Census data.

Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. Median household income, on the other hand, has risen roughly 3.5% per year during this time and average hourly earnings have risen at a 2.5% rate. The Case-Shiller national index showed 6.2% YoY growth in January, down from 6.3% in the prior month while FHFA’s purchase-only index showed 7.6% growth and Zillow’s index saw home prices rising 7.3%.

Zillow publishes a monthly rent growth index, the Zillow Rent Index (ZRI) which tracks both single-family rental and multifamily. Zillow’s index shows that multifamily rents peaked in 2015 above 6% and bottomed this summer at 0.2%. Rent growth has been strong since May and is now higher by 1.5% YoY. Single-family rent growth has outpaced multifamily this year for the first time since the index began in 2012.

While supply growth will continue to be an issue for apartment markets in 2018, we continue to be more optimistic than consensus on rent growth. The effects of tax reform, we believe, will make homeownership more unaffordable relative to renting, particularly at the high-end of the market where property taxes exceed the new $10k cap on state and local tax deductibility. Since 2012, rent growth has significantly lagged home price appreciation, a gap that we expect to close over the coming years.

Despite the continued lack of significant supply growth, we think 2018 may finally be the year that home price appreciation moderates due to rising mortgage rates, affordability issues, and tax reform. Stronger-than-expected economic growth, however, could delay the moderation in home prices into 2019 or 2020.

Section 4: Construction Costs & Housing Policy

Big Picture: Construction costs have significantly outpaced the broader rate of inflation in the post-recession period. Rising construction costs have contributed to the rise in real estate valuations through their effect on replacement costs and by restricting marginal supply growth. Perhaps the most significant impediment to housing supply growth, however, is public policy and the power of residents and local governments to suppress new development through land-use zoning and affordable housing policies.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Tight construction skilled-labor markets, rising regulatory and zoning costs, and the recent rise in materials costs have resulted in cost inflation exceeding 4% in every year since 2013. Rising construction costs are a significant concern for homebuilders and developers. The price of US steel is higher by 40% since last October. Lumber prices, which were affected by the 20% tariff on Canada softwood lumber, are higher by nearly 70% since the start of 2017.

Construction costs have significantly outpaced inflation over the past five years and are the primary source of "tightening" in the construction markets as development yields and margins have decreased. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs.

Indirect construction costs also have a significant impact on development. Landowners have a natural economic incentive to prevent supply growth. In surveys, residents also cite a number of reasons for opposing new housing development including a general resistance to change, concern over the effects on the public infrastructure and school systems, xenophobic tendencies, and distaste in the idea that a developer will turn a profit. Many analysts agree that the political power of Not-In-My-Backyard (NIMBY) groups to suppress new development has never been stronger.

As housing prices have risen relative to incomes, politicians have increasingly used the issue to score political points. Ironically, “affordable housing” policies are, without question, doing more to exacerbate the affordable housing crisis than to alleviate it. From lottery-style subsidies to mandates on new development, these systems tend to produce a limited number of “winners” at the expense of the majority of “losers.” While perhaps well-intentioned, by reducing the economic incentive to develop new supply, the effect of these policies overwhelmingly leads to lower level of supply and higher aggregate housing costs.

Putting It All Together: How To Play The Trends

The extreme cyclicality of real estate development contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, but the post-recession period has been characterized by a relative lack of new supply growth. A number of factors are holding back supply-growth including rising construction costs and restrictive public policy.

On a population-adjusted basis, housing starts remain 50% below the post-WW2 average. Incremental demand for housing has outpaced new supply over the past half-decade, leading to appreciating real estate values and rents, but also rising housing costs. Despite this, recent data suggests that the recovery in housing construction may be stalling. Housing starts are higher by just 2% over the past twelve months, the slowest rate of growth since 2011.

Despite the continued lack of significant supply growth, we think 2018 may finally be the year that home price appreciation moderates due to rising mortgage rates and tax reform. Stronger-than-expected economic growth, however, could delay the moderation in home prices in 2019 or 2020. Tax reform appears poised to tip the scales towards renting. For those reasons, we are bullish on residential REITs and remain skeptical that homebuilders can continue to outperform given the headwinds to supply growth in the single-family market.

Residential REITs outperformed the broader REIT index in 2017, and we believe that this trend will extend into 2018. In the apartment category, the Sunbelt-focused REITs including Camden (CPT), Mid-America (MAA), and Preferred Apartment (APTS) appear to be poised to benefit the most from tax reform over the next three to five years.

In the single-family rental category, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) both have portfolios concentrated in low-tax markets that are well positioned to benefit from a rise in the cost of homeownership and limited supply growth of new single-family homes.

Finally, in the manufactured housing category, Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) have continued to be the standouts in the residential REIT category. Equity Lifestyle, in particular, would benefit from an incremental migration out of the high-tax coastal areas into lower-cost markets in the Sunbelt region.

For further analysis on the supply/demand dynamics of each of the major real estate sectors, be sure to read our sector reports: Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors. We will continue our updates for the most recent quarter over the coming weeks.

