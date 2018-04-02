Weekly Insider Trading, April 1

Weekly Introduction – Market commentary

Last commentary made March 20 (link here) talked about the changing nature of the market, especially with relation to FAANGS. I think it is safe to say that played out pretty much like the playbook suggested. In my swing trading account, I was looking for opportunities to go long rather than short though and I think we are starting to see decrease in correlation, i.e. the companies less affected by the social media/big data unease will start to diverge from the ones most at risk like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), maybe Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for other reasons as well. Lost in all of this is the EU proposal of 3% REVENUE tax on these companies. That is huge but has in my opinion been unjustly lost in all the data talk and tariffs talk. Note that the tariffs to EU are miniscule compared to the impact of a 3% revenue tax on these companies.

All the market volatility has clearly led to more defensive positioning by market participants. I could see it starting last week that sentiment had become very bearish short term as displayed by option premiums and hedging activities. This means we should have some short covering ahead, especially with strong seasonal patterns into OPEX (20th of April). So I am bullish overall but expect S&P to outperform Nasdaq going forward (which is rare historically, mostly happens during recessions like 2000-2002 and some periods like 2008 and 2012). I will also expect there to be divergence within Nasdaq, companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) outperforming Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon. There could be some nice spread strategies in these. Most likely these companies will produce stellar quarterly results so wouldn’t want to be short into that, but post earnings there will be a renewed focus on regulations and business models.

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well):

Market opportunistic with positive trend: Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time).

Market opportunistic with no trend: Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean).

Turnaround bet: Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding).

This week’s insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last week (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity in week Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup DDR Corp. DDR + + 0 + “Turnaround” Odonate Therapeutics ODT + + 0 0 “No trend/Positive” LCI Industries LCII + + + ++ “Positive Trend”

DDR Corp. (DDR)

Summary

DDR is a REIT belonging in the unloved, or even hated, “retail apocalypse” as often described in the financial media. And DDR has certainly been in the center of it lately with the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us. The stock performance has certainly reflected all of this negativity though, as the stock is down 50% from a year ago. This makes it suitable for a new label, “Turnaround insider trading weekly bet”, because there has not been a lack of action lately, both with regards to insider transactions, general news flow and actually some company specific news flow as well.

Basic company Info

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. The company engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments.

Industry REIT – Retail Market cap 2.7 B Employees 447 P/S 2.9 Founded 1965 P/E - Website http://www.ddr.com P/CF 7.5

Seeking Alpha data

Insider Trading

The table and chart below shows how insiders have increased their activities more and more. In 2016 and earlier, there are mostly records of selling at prices much higher than today.

Purchases in 2018 are made by Otto Alexander, the billionaire DDR director who now owns more than 12% of the company.

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 3/28/2018 P - Purchase 7.24 $2,731,424 1% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 3/26/2018 P - Purchase 6.98 $4,650,453 1% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 3/22/2018 P - Purchase 6.96 $6,891,940 2% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 2/23/2018 P - Purchase 7.81 $10,558,182 3% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 2/21/2018 P - Purchase 7.58 $9,441,811 3% Ahern Terrance R Dir 6/22/2017 P - Purchase 8.47 $499,730 22% Lukes David R Pres, CEO 6/21/2017 P - Purchase 8.37 $502,200 16% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 6/2/2017 P - Purchase 8.8 $5,280,000 1% Makinen Michael EVP, COO 6/2/2017 P - Purchase 8.83 $100,000 21% Finne Thomas Dir 6/2/2017 P - Purchase 8.7 $17,400 3% Otto-Bernstein Katharina 10% 5/11/2017 P - Purchase 9.4 $4,697,650 3% Finne Thomas Dir 5/9/2017 P - Purchase 9.54 $19,080 4% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 5/9/2017 P - Purchase 9.52 $4,760,000 1% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 4/28/2017 P - Purchase 10.92 $5,457,650 1% Finne Thomas Dir 4/28/2017 P - Purchase 11.05 $22,110 4% Gidel Robert H Dir 3/23/2017 P - Purchase 12.8 $51,200 8% Finne Thomas Dir 3/22/2017 P - Purchase 12.45 $24,900 4% Finne Thomas Dir 3/9/2017 P - Purchase 13.47 $26,940 4% Ahern Terrance R Dir 3/9/2017 P - Purchase 13.11 $996,056 40% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 12/22/2016 P - Purchase 14.86 $1,248,391 0% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 12/15/2016 P - Purchase 14.82 $1,274,778 0% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 11/17/2016 P - Purchase 14.98 $3,276,330 1% Otto Alexander Dir, 10% 11/10/2016 P - Purchase 14.91 $4,193,836 1%

Chart and technical

The chart shows a clear case of descending wedge which should see a bullish resolution right about where we are now. If it continues within the wedge further, the breakout would be less significant. I would want to own this stock right now given the chart setup.

Fundamentals

The news flow from the company has been decidedly negative lately, but I still want to highlight that as something positive given the insider purchases, 1-year stock performance vs. 1-4 month performance where it now seems to be bottoming out, unaffected by further negative news. They have committed to the common quarterly dividend of $0.19 and the yield is north of 10% and trades at approximately 0.9x book. Looking at historical cash flow from operations and free cash flow, those metrics seem quite stable over time disregarding years of large investing activities.

4Q 2017 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Summarized cash flow statement

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Cash from operations 410 461 434 420 374 304 273 y/y % -10.9% 6.3% 3.1% 12.4% 22.9% 11.3% Cash from investing 479 473 -55 153 -898 -588 201 Free cash flow 295 298 128 159 163 111 149 Per share (diluted) 0.80 0.81 0.35 0.45 0.5 0.38 0.55

Seeking Alpha Articles

There is a recent (published prior to the March purchases which caught my attention) and well written article that covers DDR and the insider purchases:

Billionaire Insider And Brookfield Asset Management Buying DDR Corporation (Mar 1, 2018)

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Summary

ODT is a recently (December 2017) IPO’d biotech company which so far has seen its stock price move between the IPO price of $24, down to $15, up to $32 and now back around the IPO price. Their main candidate is aimed at improving and extending lives of cancer patients by offering oral administration instead of traditional intravenous injections. On top of that also aiming for improved activity against chemoresistant tumors. Sounds pretty good to me, especially given that insiders are rushing to buy shares in the open market.

Basic company Info

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company which engages in the development of therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 570 M Employees 60 P/S Founded 2013 P/E Website http://www.odonate.com P/CF

Seeking Alpha data

Insider Trading

Obviously, some insiders participated in the recent IPO, but it seems some of them just can’t get enough of these shares given their urgency to buy more only 2-3 months post IPO. The purchases were made just after the Q4 financial report was released.

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Boxer Capital, LLC Dir, 10% 3/22/2018 P - Purchase 22.73 $2,273,153 4% Davis Aaron I. Dir, 10% 3/22/2018 P - Purchase 22.73 $2,273,153 3% Tang Kevin C CEO, 10% 2/28/2018 P - Purchase 27.42 $385,182 0% Tang Kevin C CEO, 10% 2/20/2018 P - Purchase 27.17 $1,061,811 0% Tang Kevin C CEO, 10% 2/14/2018 P - Purchase 22.47 $2,881,344 1% Vacirca Jeff L Dir 12/12/2017 P - Purchase 23.3 $23,300 New Davis Aaron I. Dir, 10% 12/6/2017 P - Purchase 24 $9,999,984 14% Boxer Capital, LLC Dir, 10% 12/6/2017 P - Purchase 24 $9,999,984 18% Tang Kevin C CEO, 10% 12/7/2017 P - Purchase 24 $30,999,984 12%

Who is Kevin C. Tang? Summarized, he has a lot of experience both in biotech and banking. He should be a person that knows how to bet. He is also making significant insider purchases in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC). In January 2017, he made purchases in HRTX @ $12.2, stock now at $28. In LJPC, the purchases are more spread out, but the 2017 transactions were @ approx $34 and again in 2018 @ $30, the stock is now trading at $30. From this we can learn that his intentions probably are in the longer term rather than short term and that he will continue to make purchases in ODT going forward, which should support the stock given his size.

Bloomberg bio:

Kevin C. Tang has served as director of Heron since February 2009 and as Chairman since July 2012. Mr. Tang has more than 20 years of experience evaluating, creating and building biotechnology companies that are focused on developing treatments for life-threatening and debilitating diseases and conditions. Mr. Tang is the President of Tang Capital Management, LLC, a life sciences-focused investment company he founded in 2002. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Tang held various positions at Deutsche Banc Alex Brown, Inc., an investment banking firm, most recently serving as Managing Director and head of the firm's Life Sciences research group. Since August 2014, Mr. Tang has served as a director and the Chairman of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. In 2006, Mr. Tang co-founded Ardea Biosciences, Inc. and served as a director from inception through its acquisition by AstraZeneca PLC in June 2012. From 2009 through its acquisition by Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2010, he served as a director of Penwest Pharmaceuticals Co. From 2001 to 2008, he was a director of Trimeris, Inc. (acquired by Synageva Biopharma Corp.). Mr. Tang received a B.S. degree from Duke University.

Chart and technical

Not much to say with regards to technicals given the short history, but brace for volatility! Entry is everything here and I would use a limit and time approach, especially since there is good chance there will not be any significant drug news from the company in the short term. What could propel the stock higher though are further insider purchases. Still, I would use the approach below to try to get an edge on my entry levels.

25% entry immediately to dip my toes, engage, get a feeling for the stock @ around the close of last week. 25% (a) + 25% (b) + 25% (c) will be deployed when either of below happens

5% drawdown from (1) OR 1 month from now

10% drawdown from (1) OR 3 months from now

20% drawdown from (1) OR 6 months from now

This strategy of entry can also use a trailing drawdown, which might be necessary if an uptrend is established.

Fundamentals

2017 9 months pre-IPO ($M):

Operating expenses: 17

Net loss: 17

Cash burn: 11.8

IPO: 6.25M shares priced at 24 = 150 gross

December 28 the company informed it is initiating phase 3 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The Q4 report showed that:

Cash per Dec. 31: 198

Odonate’s net loss for fourth quarter was $15.7 million, so an increased cash burn rate is assumed compared to first 9 months. Given the almost $200 million in cash, there at least is no immediate danger of secondary offering to consider, instead we can sit back and enjoy the news flow from the phase 3 study, although the top line results will not be available until 2020. Odonate states that $65 million will be used for the Phase III trial, $20 million for additional studies and $20 million for manufacturing. I would suspect the company will be out of cash about the same time the results are expected, all or nothing. Please also remember that any negative news surrounding the tests will have a decidedly negative impact on the company as it is pretty much a one drug company.

Investor presentation

Analyst recommendations

Odonate Therapeutics initiated with Buy rating and $40 (60% upside) price target by Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen and Company. Initiated with Neutral rating and $27 (8% upside) by Goldman Sachs. Goldman also includes ODT in their bullish biopharma 2018 call on possible M&A candidates (link here)

Seeking Alpha Articles

A very well written analysis of the company, both with regards to biotechnical aspects and valuation: Disrupting Breast Cancer Paradigms - Odonate Therapeutics (Dec. 18, 2017)

LCI Industries Inc. (LCII)

Summary

LCI shows a strong fundamental trend financially, structural growth prospects in millennials, increased insider trading activity over the last year and a stock that has basically moved sideways the last 1½ years. Supported also by the technical picture, it is time for the next leg up.

Basic company info

LCI Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims.

Industry Recreational Vehicles Market cap 2.6 B Employees 9852 P/S 1.2 Founded 1984 P/E 20 Website http://www.lci1.com P/CF 21

Seeking Alpha data

Insider Trading

Below you find 4 years of historical insider trades. It is noteworthy that James Gero, chairman of the board, made purchases in 2015 at then a much lower stock price and was quiet until 2017, when he started buying again. Even more positive is of course the fact that president Scott Mereness was buying during Q3 2017.

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Gero James Dir 3/26/2018 P - Purchase 102.1 $1,020,900 4% Gero James Dir 2/27/2018 P - Purchase 112.3 $280,725 1% Gero James Dir 2/22/2018 P - Purchase 111.4 $723,970 3% Mereness Scott T Pres 11/9/2017 P - Purchase 114 $171,000 1% Mereness Scott T Pres 8/9/2017 P - Purchase 94.5 $283,500 1% Gero James Dir 5/11/2017 P - Purchase 92.03 $1,104,300 6% Gero James Dir 3/10/2017 P - Purchase 101.1 $1,011,200 5% Gero James Dir 6/11/2015 P - Purchase 57 $570,000 6%

Chart and technical

The chart shows another wedge setup where I want to be an owner right now. Volume clearly has increased lately but also in the right ways.

Fundamentals

There is strong revenue growth as well as trend with increasing margins. Generally, I feel like the company has grown into its valuation after the runup in 2016 and might be ready for the next leg higher. I believe longer term there is structural growth in millennials as well.

2017 Q4 Earnings call slides

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 2,148 1,679 1,403 1,191 1,016 901 681 y/y % 27.9% 19.7% 17.8% 17.3% 12.7% 32.3% Gross profit 493 429 306 255 213 169 140 Gross margin % 23% 26% 22% 21% 21% 19% 21% EBITDA 269 247 157.9 130 105.8 83.8 69.1 EBITDA % 13% 15% 11% 11% 10% 9% 10% Net income 133 130 74 62 50 37 30 Net margin % 6% 8% 5% 5% 5% 4% 4% Basic EPS $5.31 $5.26 $3.06 $2.60 $2.15 $1.66 $1.35

Analyst recommendations

Four analysts have ranked LCI a strong buy, and a buy by two. No analysts rank the stock lower than that.

Seeking Alpha Articles

A good article on the company fundamentals and also reflecting on the insider purchases made during 2017. LCI Industries: Buy With the Insiders and Gurus (Aug. 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALL OF THE ABOVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.