Why I Am Adding CBL & Associates Properties Preferred Shares To My Buying List

On February 20th, I published an article, "Retail REITs: Would You Rather Buy Overpriced Good News Or Discounted Bad News? (found here), indicating that I was buying CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) preferentially to other popular REITs. At the time that I began to write the earlier article, the preferred shares were not selling at a sufficient discount to induce me to buy. Since that point, market prices for both CBL Preferred Shares Series (CBL-D and CBL-E) have both dropped an additional 20% in price, resulting in these shares available at a steep 30-40% discount to the face value and offering 10+% dividend yields on the market price.

With these shares now selling at market prices now attractive to me, I ask my usual battery of questions to determine if I am now prepared to buy these shares:

Are these preferred shares cumulative? (Yes, for both share series, so this question addressed). Are there enough assets on the balance sheet (with a margin of safety) to ensure the face value of these shares in a liquidation? Is there enough cash flow to support the dividends going forward? What percentage of the payout is required to satisfy the preferred dividend distribution?

The answers to questions 2-4 are answered below after a bit of basic information is provided about the preferred shares series.

Preferred Shares Series - Amounts and Distributions:

Here is the current market price (as of the close 03/29/2018) and current dividend yield for each of the CBL preferred shares series:

(Current market prices for both shares series were obtained from Yahoo Finance after the market close on 03/29/2018. Dividend yields were obtained from the 10-K filings for 2017, found here, and from the prospectuses for the respective share series. They can also be found on QuantumOnline here).

Both preferred series shares are selling at a 30+% discount to face value and offer 10+% dividend yields. As the author will argue below, either of these share series offers above-average income and sizable discounts to face value that more than offset the risk taken by their purchase.

Liquidation amounts and quarterly/annual distributions for each of the two share series are provided here:

(Table produced by author using 2017 10-K filing found at CBL Investor Relations website)

It should be noted that either security is sold with a face value of $25, but the shares outstanding as reported in the balance sheet of the filings represent shares having a face value of $250/share, so each share purchased represents 1/10th of a share as reported on the balance sheet.

An important observation is that CBL-D has nearly three times the shares outstanding than CBL-E, making them substantially more liquid when it is time to sell. All other things being equal, if this author has a choice between two otherwise very similar securities, a higher degree of liquidity can represent the difference in selecting which of the two to buy. We return to this point below.

Are There Sufficient Assets on the Balance Sheet to Ensure Face Value for the Preferred Shares Asset Class?

Taking the liquidation values from the table above and restating the balance sheet using a "stack" format to show the assets available for each capital tier, one obtains the following table:

(Table produced by author based upon data obtained from 10-K filing for 2017)

Total liabilities consume about 80% of the assets of the company. This level of leverage is high in my estimation, but it is not necessarily high relative to other real estate companies. While the liabilities as a percent of assets for CBL are near 80%, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shows the same ratio to be nearly 87%, arguably more levered.

What makes the CBL balance sheet a bit less attractive is that CBL also carries a high level of preferred shares, consuming another 10% of those assets. Indeed, SPG offsets higher leverage with a much lower utilization of preferred shares. This leaves CBL with about 10% of assets available to the common shares as the book value per share. In turn, this means, for the common shareholder (full disclosure: I own a significant amount of common shares), that small changes in net assets have significant impact on the assets available to the common shareholder. This can be both a bad or good thing, but is currently viewed by the marketplace as mostly a "bad" thing. Offsetting that risk is that an investor buying the common shares is paying relatively lower price for these shares than almost all other retail REITs relative to underlying book value.

From the perspective of the preferred shareholder, however, the risks for the common shareholder are not really a problem. There are roughly double the book assets relative to the senior claims of the preferred shareholders over the common shareholders, so any liquidation would likely result in a substantial, if not full, recovery of face value. Indeed, since both issues are selling at a 35% discount to face value, this adds roughly $200M to the margin of safety (relative to purchase price), making it yet more likely to recover investments in these preferred shares.

There should be enough assets to "back" the full face value of these two preferred shares series, let alone enable recovery of investment at the current discounts in either of these share series. Therefore, the risk to the market value of these shares now depends upon the ability of the company to generate sufficient cash to pay the dividends, which we will examine next.

Is There Sufficient Cash Flow to Support the Dividend Going Forward?

Please find the Funds from Operations for 2017 as earned by CBL in the table below:

(Table produced by author based upon data obtained from 10-K filing for 2017)

One important non-GAAP measure is NAREIT Funds from Operations (FFO), which is used by REITs as a supplemental measure of operating performance. NAREIT defines FFO is generally calculated by adding depreciation and amortization related to real estate to GAAP net income and excluding gains and losses from real estate sales (reference here), but with no other adjustments that I can find in reading through its paper on FFO calculation. I use this to re-compute the FFO reported by CBL, and both the standard and "adjusted" FFO calculated here differ from CBL's headline (adjusted) number.

It should be noted that the preferred shares are included in the equity section of the balance sheet (as traditional preferred shares) as well as being discussed in the equity section of the SEC Filing notes. The discussions about distributions are also discussed together. Therefore, even as there has been a lively discussion about whether the preferred dividends are indeed distributions, to be included in the distributions required to maintain the REIT status (greater than 90% of "taxable income"), I include them here as they are distributions to equity holders. In an analogous case involving Realty Income (O), it had explicitly provided a reconciliation of net income to the minimum distribution requirement which included distributions to preferred shareholders at that time (for example on page 32 of its Q1'14 10-K found here). Therefore, as we calculate in the next section how much of the Company FFO is consumed by the requirement of REITs to distribute 90% of net income to equity holders, we will include distributions to preferred holders.

What Percentage of the Payout Is Required to Satisfy the Preferred Dividend Distribution?

My calculation of minimum distributions to maintain REIT status is provided here:

(Table produced by author based upon data obtained from 10-K filing for 2017)

For this calculation, I used Net Income as an estimate of "Taxable" income as there can be changes (e.g., exclusion of LT capital gains, net loss carryforwards), but it should reasonably represent "Taxable Income". I did not find the "taxable income" in the appendix of the filing, unfortunately, or this uncertainty could be removed. However, this calculation can still give the reader an idea of the degree to which the required distributions relate to the unadjusted Company FFO.

The minimum distribution requirement would consume about 27% of the Company FFO. Currently, with an $0.80/year dividend paid on each CBL share, distributions to common and preferred shareholders together equal $181,763M, or about 46% of the Company FFO. Some commentators have been concerned that there is not enough cash flow remaining after distributions to enable CBL to make capital upgrades. "Enough" is a matter of opinion, but the company is generating about $214M in "unclaimed" FFO that can be redeployed for maintenance and upgrades of its facilities, not an insignificant amount. On the other hand, common shareholders worried about their dividends may be reassured that the company would need to maintain about half of the dividend level simply to meet the REIT restrictions on distribution of 90% of Net Income.

Again, these number differ from the CBL reported results per share as the NAREIT definition of an unadjusted FFO is used in lieu of the "adjusted" value that CBL uses in quarterly reporting.

Summary & Conclusions:

Both CBL-D and CBL-E preferred shares series meet my requirements for purchase in my risk account:

They offer a yield greater than 10%;

they are fully "backed" by net book assets, providing some security in the case of a liquidation; however, based upon CBL's cash flow, I view this as unlikely in the foreseeable future;

CBL is generating sufficient cash flow to manage reasonably the distributions to these preferred shares while having sufficient cash to make necessary maintenance and upgrade investments;

both share series are cumulative, providing additional protection for the preferred shareholder; and

they are both reasonably liquid, with each having over $100M in face value outstanding to ensure a reasonably liquid market.

As is the case for most of my risk investments, investing significant sums into these shares are not for the risk-averse or the faint of heart. Appropriate buyers would be experienced value investors who are used to the "bumps" which occur in buying issues like these. As always, experienced value investors are those who will "sip, not gulp", buying into the position slowly to watch the proceedings and look for unexpected disappointments or changes in underlying fundamentals, which can change for deep value investments.

My target buy prices are...

CBL-D: $17.50/share or below

CBL-E: $16.00/share or below

...to maintain a 10+% yield on the shares purchased.

While the -D and -E shares are relatively similar, the -D shares are much more liquid by virtue of roughly three times the outstanding shares. A key point about buying such a security is that one may need to sell, so having a more liquid investment can make a difference in being able to liquidate the position in certain difficult market conditions. As such, even if the shares are similar, I will be targeting purchase of the -D shares unless there is a divergence that develops between the two.

I will be looking to take future income and buy CBL-D to hold for income along with future potential for capital gains.

