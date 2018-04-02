Speedway Motorsports: Starting Their Engines For A Dark Horse Turnaround

Introduction

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) represents an interesting long opportunity with asymmetrical risk vs. reward. The company’s stock has moved downward in tandem with the decline in NASCAR popularity. What investors fail to realize is TRK is not necessarily dependent on NASCAR to create value for its shareholders. The company has accumulated a valuable asset base comprised of racetracks, condominium properties, and vast acres of land.

These assets cover a large portion of the company's current enterprise value and will continue to be monetized as the company diversifies into Non-NASCAR-related revenue streams to generate shareholder value. Even with the decline in NASCAR attendance, the company has a strong balance sheet with low leverage and contractual broadcasting revenues to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. What you are owning here is a free call option on any NASCAR comeback and upside from diversification efforts in conjunction to an undervalued company.

Company Background

Speedway Motorsports began with founder Burton Smith’s construction of the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1959 to enter into the entertainment business. Since then, the company has grown to own nine racetracks with seating for 800,000 people. Speedway Motorsports was the largest racetrack owner in the country until International Speedway's 1999 acquisition of Penske Motorsports.

TRK owns 9 racetracks, 8 of which are being utilized and strategically located. The company’s speedway assets comprise of an average of 1,145 acreage with an average seating capacity of 98,375.

Source: Author using company data

A breakdown of the company’s revenue segments is shown below. It is of importance to note that almost half of their revenues come from NASCAR broadcasting rights which are contractually obligated through 2024.

Source: Company

While NASCAR’s decline in viewership and attendance has affected admissions and event-related revenues, the company’s asset base should not be viewed as purely correlated with NASCAR. We expect the company to diversify into non-NASCAR related revenue streams by utilizing their asset base. They will then begin to get the valuation of a diversified entertainment company.

Monetizing Assets

There is more to these racetrack assets than just NASCAR. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, which is the top racing series of NASCAR, consisted of 36 total races including the Championship 4. Speedway Motorsports hosted only 12 of the 36 events. Many of the company owned racetracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway are only utilized for a NASCAR cup series event once a year, leaving the lion's share of calendar space for Non-NASCAR related events.

To give a flavor of the type of events brought to their speedways we have listed a calendar of non-NASCAR related events in 2016 which including the largest ever audience for a football game, the Battle at Bristol.

Listing of several Non-NASCAR events in 2016

Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS)

Apr 22-24 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

May 6-8 Carolina Rebellion Music Festival

Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS)

Jul 16 Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness

Sept 10 Battle at Bristol, Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech college football

Source: Business insider

Nov 13 Subway Speedway in Lights 5K

Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS)

Apr 2 The Color Run 5K

Apr 23 Dirty Girl Mud Run 5K

May 7 Foam Glow 5K

Aug 26-28 Imagine Music Festival

Oct 4 Georgia State Fair

Texas Motor Speedway (TMS)

June 12 IndyCar Firestone 600

Sep 9-10 US National Dirt Track Championship

Natural gas mineral rights royalty revenues

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS)

Mar 5 WZLX Eastern Mass Truck Show

Jun 11 Motorcycle Week

Jun 18 Jackyl Concert

Jul 1 Red, White and Brew Beer Rally

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

Apr 1 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals

Jun 17-19 Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas: One of the largest electric music festivals in the world

Oct 15-16 Red Bull Air Race

Sonoma Raceway (SR)

Jan 16 John’s March Against Stomach Cancer

Sep 16-18 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma

Oct 1-2 CSGR Charity Challenge

Oct 12 Sonoma Drift Special Event

The Battle of Bristol football game in 2016 brought roughly $31 million of additional revenues (6.4% of total revenues) to the company. Management has already announced football is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway and Jerry Caldwell, BMS’s general manager said, “Right now, there aren’t any details to be released, but we are continuing to have more good conversations and we are going to play football.”

To illustrate the potential opportunity for college football in more detail, we show Power 5 Conference college football teams within a 75-mile proximity to racetracks. We already know many fans and schools are more than willing to attend and participate in these mega event games as it provides a win-win-win for all parties. The speedway hosts the event and generates event-related revenues. The participating schools will see elevated brand awareness through the marketing of the game.

NASCAR will see elevated brand awareness as they can promote their brand at the event as well. As NASCAR continues to try to draw a younger demographic this could be a unique and effective way for gaining traction. The potential to host an annual college bowl game is not out of the picture as well. An annual football game hosting will create multiple expansion for the company.

Source: Author using company data

Fundamentals Still In Tact

Despite NASCAR audience declines, the company is still fundamentally sound. The balance sheet remains healthy with the capital structure above the $730M of equity (market cap as of 03/29/2018) only consisting of a term loan and senior bonds totaling $231M. As shown below, the company also produces a nice level of free cash flow. Management has so far kept a conservative stance in managing operations and has consistently bought back debt and deleveraged the balance sheet over the past 3 years.

Net leverage (net debt / EBITDA) has been reduced to a mere 1.2X which is considered very fundamentally sound. The company has been shareholder friendly with capital allocation via the issuance of dividends and stock buybacks. It is also an additional benefit that as of December 31st, 2017 the company has reported they have approximately $205M of state net operating loss carryforwards expiring in 2018 through 2037. Management has stated in the Q417 earnings call that the effective tax rate going forward will be in the high 20% range.

Source: Author using company data

*Taxes include federal and state income taxes excluding deferred amounts. Statutory federal tax rate for 2015-2017 was 35%.

We believe the balance sheet flexibility coupled with the free cash flow visibility allows the company to explore more growth-oriented options to continue to diversify into Non-NASCAR related revenues.

Visibility With Broadcasting Contract Through 2024

NASCAR broadcasting revenues, which represent roughly 50% of total company revenues, are guaranteed through 2024. This rights agreement is between NASCAR, FOX Sports Media Group, and NBC Sports Group through 2024 to try and increase long-term fan and media awareness for all 3 NASCAR racing series. It is not just visibility that we have here, the 10-year broadcasting agreement is anticipated to provide TRK with contractual revenue increases of almost 4% annually, and management has stated they do not have any performance clauses in the event viewership continues to decline.

NASCAR Might be in a Pit Stop, Car Racing Is Not

We will not debate the decline of NASCAR's popularity in recent years but professional sports and organized entertainment whether that is NASCAR, NFL, NBA, MLB, WWE, etc will always continue to exist and have always been highly valued due to their tradition as part of American society. NASCAR is not different. While it is difficult to predict whether NASCAR viewership will continue to decline, it is a free call option nonetheless with two interesting catalysts for a bounce back.

These include:

More potential manufacturers (re)entering into NASCAR: NASCAR has historically been a platform for manufacturers to flex their muscles and indirectly market their brands. Manufacturers such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Pontiac were all once involved with the tradition, but the restructuring and cyclical nature of many car manufacturers that occurred through the past few decades caused a fallout. NASCAR is currently in a partnership with only three manufacturers, Chevy, Ford, and Toyota. Many manufacturers, however, have since restructured to be leaner after the Great Recession, and there appears to be active discussions to enter back into NASCAR. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has been reported to be in discussions with NASCAR's Jim France about Dodge returning back to NASCAR. Steve Phelps, NASCAR executive VP and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer, confirmed that they were routinely talking with manufacturers expressing interest in coming on board. It would make sense for Nissan, GM's Buick, Hyundai, and Volkswagen to enter into NASCAR as a medium to leverage brand awareness. If any of these manufacturers decide to enter this should have an audience boost to NASCAR.

2. Car Racing Is Evolving: The electric vehicle is proving to be a unique car development that could have profound effects on car racing as it becomes more adopted. Electric car races would drive a more unique audience to the racetrack and could have an audience boost in the younger and more liberal demographic that TRK and NASCAR have been missing out on. Formula E for example launched in 2014, and utilizes only electric powered cars. BMW will join Formula E as the official manufacturer for the 2018-2019 season along with Nissan NISMO. Mercedes Benz and Porsche will join the series starting in 2019-2020. Annual television viewership reached 192 million in 2016. The possibility of electric car racing brought to a traditional car body such as NASCAR is a possibility, just ask Bill Nye….yes the Science Guy. The development of electric car racing will attract new manufacturers as engineering can be tested with race cars before adoption to the masses.

TRK initiatives to hold more non-NASCAR events at their properties will draw in audiences that historically have not been attending NASCAR events. This presents an opportunity for cross-promotional activities.

Undervalued Dark Horse

We show the dramatic undervaluation of TRK by utilizing a sum of the parts (SOTP). We value the company’s real estate assets, their broadcasting revenue agreement, and enter into an implied value for their actual NASCAR admissions and event-related revenues (excluding broadcasting).

Assets Valuation

We determine the value of the company’s speedway assets which includes in some instances condominiums, hundreds of acres of land, and even a natural gas mineral rights joint venture (TMS) at roughly $642M, or $15.70 a share. This is with CONSERVATIVE assumptions. There have only been 3 racetrack transactions in the past 10 years coming from TRK and a competitor, International Speedway. We recognize these 3 transactions were when NASCAR was close to its peak, but we utilize the lowest price per acre valuation from Kentucky Speedway’s acquisition as the BASE case for 3 of TRK's top racetracks that include condominium developments.

We then take the recent 2018 sale and option value of Dover Motorsports’ Nashville Superspeedway of roughly $53,000 an acre as the base case for the rest of Speedway’s racetracks. This may be a crude forecast, but it should be noted that at the height of NASCAR, New Hampshire and Chicagoland Speedway sold for $191,000 and $288,000 an acre, more than double and triple what we are ascribing to TRK's most valuable racetracks. To add, Nashville Superspeedway does not even host a NASCAR cup race.

Source: Author using company data and own assumptions

Broadcasting Revenues Valuation

As we stated earlier, the company’s broadcasting revenues are contractual through 2024, with no performance-based clawbacks. We utilize a 5-year DCF to determine the value of these broadcasting rights at $324M which is $7.90 a share. We use a free cash flow margin of 8%, which is lower than that of the overall company to be conservative. We essentially assume the cost to receive these revenues requires TRK to host NASCAR races. The 3% long term growth rate is also below the 4% annual revenue growth rate that has been agreed upon for the 10 year (2015-2024) broadcasting agreement.

Source: Author using company data and own assumptions

NASCAR Operations For Free

Utilizing this SOTP valuation, we see that the market is currently valuing TRK's actual NASCAR admissions and event-related business at 0, thus providing a free call option on any upside that would occur if NASCAR makes a come back.

A more realistic valuation for NASCAR event management and admissions revenues can be ascribed by looking at peer comparables revenue multiples of event management companies. We once again utilize conservative estimates and take the low range of 1X revenues and come to a $244M valuation or $6.0 per share.

Source: Author using company data, revenue consensus estimates and author's own assumptions

SOTP

Putting this all together, you can see that the company should be worth at least 25.90 share which is implies there is 45% upside to current price levels. This is the scenario in which management does not achieve any diversification and NASCAR does not make a comeback.

Source: Author assumptions

In the event that management does achieve the diversification efforts such as hosting annual college football games and/or bringing new motorsports events we can get a glimpse of the tremendous multiple expansion that should occur. It is also likely we will see their real estate appreciate more dramatically as there will be more cash flow associated with the asset, so we appreciate these assets by 20% in this scenario. A 20% increase in their speedway assets would still only bring their average price per acre to $84,800, which is well below the previously discussed transaction averages. College football/Non NASCAR revenue streams would equate to $49M. This is from summing current Non NASCAR revenues of $19M (disclosed in their 10-K filings) plus $30M in revenues expected from hosting football games (Battle of Bristol generated $30M alone) and utilizing a 3X revenue multiple similar to that of entertainment company peers.

Source: Author assumptions

This would make the company trade at an 83% discount!

Risks

NASCAR Continues To Decline

While we have highlighted some potential points that may provide upside to NASCAR, viewership may continue to decline in the coming years. If this occurs, admission and NASCAR related revenues for the company will decline further or potentially at more accelerated rates.

Racetrack Assets No Longer Usable

To add, if NASCAR continues to decline more severely, and the company cannot further diversify its revenue stream, there could be potential write-downs for the company’s racetrack assets. We already know that there are several historic speedway racetracks that have discontinued use, one being owned by the company, the storied North Wilkesboro Speedway. These write-downs would have a detrimental effect on the company’s equity value.

Lack of Liquidity in Stock

TRK is essentially a private public company. The Smith Family owns over 70% of the equity. While this can be good as incentives are aligned, there is little liquidity and trading volume in the stock. Average 90 day daily volume is only 32,600 and it may be difficult to enter in and out of positions for institutional investors.

Conclusion

We like the margin of safety provided with the company's asset coverage as well as their strong balance sheet. The upside to shareholders is tremendous as we have illustrated, and this creates a nice asymmetric risk vs. reward investment. We do believe management is incentivized to create value for all shareholders.

Suggestions For Management

Secure more football games, a college bowl game, and other Non-NASCAR events in applicable racetracks.

Explore utilization of racetracks for other motorsport racing categories.

