Negative Weekly Charts Forecast A Bear Market For Stocks

I will show the weekly charts and focus on the new risky levels that are below the all-time intraday highs.

Last week, Spiders held its 200-day simple moving average, now at $258.61. A break of this level should accelerate the downside.

If the weekly charts stay negative, these ETFs will likely decline by at least 20% from their all-time highs.

This is the first time since the ‘crash of 2008’ that all five equity ETFs have had negative weekly charts simultaneously.

Last week, we looked at the daily charts for the five major equity ETFs. All five equity exchange-traded funds are above their 200-day simple moving averages which removes the risk of a near-term crash. The 200-day simple moving averages are $234.05 Diamonds, $258.61 Spiders, $152.67 Nasdaq 100 QQQs, $180.12 Transports and $147.88 Russell 2000 ETF.

All five ETFs are below their 50-day simple moving averages of $250.60 Diamond, $272.62 Spiders, $165.84 QQQs, $191.39 transports and $154.19 Russell 2000 ETF.

The Scorecard For The Five Equity ETFs

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($241.40 on March 29) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $246.24. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 41.00 last week, down from 48.88 on March 23.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $236.81 and $230.11, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52, and then to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $252.89 and $251.66, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($263.15 on March 29) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $268.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 51.45 last week, down from 59.06 on March 23.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level of $261.40 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots of $264.10 and $276.34, respectively. My quarterly and monthly risky levels are $276.99 and $279.36 which are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQs ($160.13 at March 29) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $164.06. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 69.31 last week, down from 77.87 on March 23.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to weekly, quarterly and monthly risky levels of $163.87, $165.51 and $170.45, respectively. This is well below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($187.03 on March 29) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $189.24. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 44.69 last week, down from 48.68 on March 23.

Investors should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $180.12 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual risky levels of $188.79 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($151.83 on March 29) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $153.61. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 65.90 last week, down from 69.26 on March 23.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low and reduce holdings on strength to the 50-day simple moving average of $154.19.

