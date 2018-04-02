CareTrust Has A Wide Margin Of Safety

CTRE has the highest dividend growth forecasted of all healthcare REITs and the lowest payout ratio.

When formed, CTRE had 100% exposure to Ensign and today the small-cap healthcare REIT has 44% exposure (to Ensign).

Having too much exposure to one tenant can be devastating and that’s why most REITs work hard to reduce reliance on one source of income.

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled “Don’t Put All Your Eggs In One Basket” that was aimed to explain the importance of diversification. More specifically, I wrote that “diversification strives to smooth out risk in a portfolio so the positive performance of some investments neutralizes the negative performance of others.”

While that article referenced the importance of building out a diversified REIT portfolio, the principle (of diversification) also holds true for individual REITs. It’s important that each REIT is diversified across tenant, property types, and geography – it only takes one bad apple to spoil the basket.

Having too much exposure to one tenant can be devastating and that’s why most REITs work hard to reduce reliance on one source of income. Over the last few quarters, we have seen VEREIT (NYSE:VER) reduce exposure to Red Lobster (now 6.5% of ABR) and Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) reduce exposure to Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), was 98% at spin and 67% today.

Another REIT that I have been monitoring closely is CareTrust REIT (CTRE), a healthcare REIT that spun from The Ensign Group (ENSG) in June 2014. When formed, CTRE had 100% exposure to Ensign and today the small-cap healthcare REIT has 44% exposure (to Ensign).

CTRE is steadily reducing reliance to Ensign. However, it is good that CTRE’s largest tenant is a leading post-acute operator that is conservatively capitalized and has significant rent coverage.

As viewed below, here is how CTRE has continued to reduce exposure to Ensign Group:

In my last article on CTRE, I explained that “Ensign (CTRE's top tenant) is truly a “love/hate” scenario – I like the tenant but I don’t like the concentration. However, there is little doubt that my initial call was right, I believe there is potential for significant share price appreciation.”

However, at the time (June 26, 2017), I explained that “I recommend waiting for a pullback.” Since June 2017, CTRE shares have declined by over 30%, suggesting that there could be a greater margin of safety for prospective investors to take advantage of the discount.

It’s time to take a closer look to determine if CareTrust should be added to my Small Cap REIT portfolio. I am constantly looking for attractive opportunities and this REIT could become another golden nugget that is ready to shine.

It Started With A Spin

As referenced above, CTRE completed its spinoff from The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in June 2014 when the Mission Viejo-based company became a separate publicly traded REIT.

Ensign Group split into two publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off transaction (on June 2014) and the resulting real estate company, CareTrust, is one of the smallest REITs in the healthcare sector.

The spinoff enabled The Ensign Group to separate its healthcare business from the remainder of its real estate business and resulted in a REIT with a portfolio of 185 properties with 18 operators in 23 states.

CareTrust’s performance has been differentiated through its partnerships with well-capitalized regional operators and operationally-focused underwriting. CTRE has focused investments on skilled nursing (72% of ABR), multi-service campuses (13%), and senior housing (14.6%).

Although the company is new, it has not been immune to operator headwinds. Notably, one of CTRE’s top 5 tenants, Pristine, has been forced to transition assets. As a result, CTRE has reduced exposure (to Pristine) from then over 15% of revenue to less than 7% at year-end run-rate revenue. Pristine agreed to transition 7 of its 16 Ohio properties to Trillium (another top 5 tenant of CTRE).

Trillium reported that the 7 building portfolio was only profitable for December but they posted an approximately 30% climb in monthly EBITDAR over the November same-store results. Since the transfer, Pristine is continued to provide exemplary patient care in the 9 retained assets, but the financial struggles have also persisted with legacy debt to manage and other changes in their cost.

In the process, Pristine discovered that it is much more difficult to shrink than it is to grow and this has hampered their recovery efforts. As a result, Pristine has only been able to partially meet their post transfer lease obligations, and CTRE has placed them on a cash basis and reported reserves against their deferred rent and certain other obligations.

As a result, Pristine has now signed an agreement to transition the remaining 9 facilities to other operators selected by CTRE just as they transition the last 7 to Trillium. On the recent earnings call, CTRE’s CEO explained:

“We have taken the 9 properties to market, and I am pleased to report strong interest. We already have multiple term sheets in hand from qualified operators to take over the buildings. And we expect to complete those transitions in the coming months. None of those discussions contemplate the reduction in our rental income from the 9 properties and we do not anticipate any interruptions of rents during the transition period.”

CTRE’s CEO added:

“As you can imagine, our experience with Pristine has required us to develop some new skill sets and to broaden others. We’ve taken full advantage of situation to sharpen our underwriting, build and battle test in the unique set of new asset management capabilities and reduce our tenant concentration risk. With these changes in those tenants, besides Ensign, represents more than 9% of revenues, which was not true 6 months ago. We've also demonstrated our commitment and ability to address difficulties when they occur and on those rare occasions to bring new transparency installed solutions, not just problems.”

Building A Better Balance Sheet

In 2017, CTRE posted a record $310 million in new acquisitions and tapped both the equity and debt markets with robust activity in the ATM and a new $300 million 8-year bond issue finishing the year with 4.6x debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Even with the tenant issues (noted above) CTRE was able to meet its normalized FFO guidance of $1.16 for 2017. During the year (when many outside observers predicted regulatory headwinds), Ensign actually grew its market share in many of the same-store markets and grew CTRE’s portfolio covered with (Ensign) from 2.1x at the start of the year to 2.17x at year-end.

In Q4-17, CTRE invested $153 million in new assets across five transactions including a mortgage loan, all at a blended yield of just 9% (inclusive of transaction costs). For the full year 2017, CTRE invested $310 million at a blended rate of 9.05%. CTRE has no debt maturities until 2020:

Keep in mind, CTRE is not investment grade rated, so the company has a higher overall cost of capital, as viewed below:

Credit Ratings S&P Corporate Rating: B+ (positive) Senior Unsecured Notes: BB. Moody’s Corporate Rating: Ba3 (positive) Senior Unsecured Notes: Ba3.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17, CTRE grew FFO by 38% over the prior year quarter to $23.6 million and normalized FAD grew by 36% to $24.5 million. Normalized FFO per share grew by 11% over the prior year quarter to $0.31 and normalized FAD per share grew by 10% to $0.32.

Given CTRE’s most recent dividend of $0.185 per share, this equates to a payout ratio of 60% on FFO and 58% on FAD which represents one of the best covered dividends in the healthcare REIT sector.

CTRE announced 2018 annual guidance for normalized FFO per share in the range of $1.25 to $1.27 and for FAD per share of $1.31 to $1.33.

Here’s a snapshot of CTRE’s FFO/share using our Forecaster tool (powered by FAST Graphs):

As noted above, CTRE increased its dividend while still carrying an industry-leading 60% payout ratio. Here’s a snapshot of CTRE’s Dividend/share, using our Forecasting Tool (powered by FAST Graphs):

As you can see, CTRE has the highest dividend growth forecasted of all healthcare REITs and the lowest payout ratio. This is meaningful because it suggests that CTRE’s dividend is one of the safest, with the widest margin of safety.

Speaking Of Margin Of Safety

Now let’s take a look at CTRE’s valuation metrics, starting with the company’s current P/FFO compared with its 4-year history:

As you can see, CTRE is trading 20% below its historical 4-year P/FFO, in-line with the healthcare REIT peers. Now let’s examine the dividend yield:

CTRE is yielding 5.9%, one of the lowest in the peer group. It’s true, CTRE could boost its payout, but the company has opted to be more cautious, as it continues growing and diversifying its tenant base. Back in December 2017 Pendragon wrote:

“Because CTRE is so small and has only 3 annual dividend raises, I will initially limit my position to a maximum of 1% of my portfolio. As CTRE continues to perform well and increases its dividend I will slowly raise that cap to 3% by the time CTRE has 5 years of annual dividend increases.”

He added:

“I like best about it is that its current tenants have much better rent coverage that the tenants of larger REITs like Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and SBRA (NASDAQ:SBRA). I think the risk reduction that this higher rent coverage provides more than compensates for the additional risk of CTRE’s small size and short history. At the current market price which is under $18 I think its dividends are a good deal.”

I agree, and now CTRE is trading at $13.40 per share with a dividend yield of 6.1%. I consider CTRE an attractive selection today, shares are trading at a wider margin of safety (in both payout ratio and price). As I explained in my recent article:

“… one can easily see why it’s smart to -- over the long term -- pick a number of these sectors, and some of the top-performing players within each. Alas, the biggest lesson of all, and a widely utilized risk management technique is called DIVERSIFICATION.”

Recommendation: Upgrading CTRE from a HOLD to BUY.

