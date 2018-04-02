Avnet And Its Transformation Process Update

The company has completed a transformation process that started with the divestiture of its technology solutions business and the acquisition of Premier Farnell.

A year after Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) completed the sale of its technology solutions operating group to Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) in an effort to focus on its core strategies and scale its business, revenue from the company is slowly rising again as shown over the last five quarters.

For its second quarter, the company reported revenue of $4.5 billion, or a 5.8% increase over the same period last year, with 1.9% of that growth contributed organically. This result was above executives’ guidance and analysts’ expectations as the impact from suppliers from the Americas region, reported last October, is beginning to improve. Additionally, organic revenue coming from Premier Farnell increased by 7.7% over the previous year, driven by sales growth in the Asia region.

Source: Data extracted from 10-Q and 10-K filings and calculated without the technology solutions group.

The first two quarters of 2018 and 2017 have been turnaround periods for the company, with sales growing again and the stock price looking to be on track. This introduces the question of whether this is the right time to jump in and buy shares, or to hold and wait as most analysts recommend.

Currently, the company is engaged in a business strategy that executives claim is the reason for these recent gains. The strategy was introduced a few years ago and is based on four pillars which seek to enhance functionality and transform Avnet.

The four pillars of Avnet's business strategy

The first pillar is what executives refer to as the unique end-to-end ecosystem, which seeks to provide a low-cost model to reach a wider base of engineers, makers, and startups through trading websites. The ecosystem that allows customers to buy inventory from Premier Farnell and Avnet has moved away from the usual customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronic manufacturing services (NYSE:EMS) in an effort to break into a new market of retail buyers. So far, the community members from its ecosystem grew this quarter nearly 10% sequentially and 42% year-over-year, delivering about $800 million on annual run rate basis, however, sales coming from retail customers are not yet meaningful enough compared to total sales, and it will take some time for a clear outcome to emerge from this strategy.

Another strategy implemented by the management is the digitization of Avnet business. Executives are increasing investments in new systems in an effort to enhance the customer experience, drive greater productivity, and leverage big data to support future growth initiatives. While the digitization of its processes represents a multi-year effort, it was during the fourth quarter of 2017 that executives took a major step in this direction by integrating and upgrading the multiple legacy systems into a new global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. This implementation is extremely complex and it will take some time to be on track globally; currently the ERP system is operational only in the European division.

The third business strategy could be considered the most important as it reaches across the entire company. The transformation initiative ranges from pricing and inventory management to organizational structure and Avnet’s business process.

One important initiative taken to improve growth came from the Internet of Things (IoT). Instead of just selling IoT components in IoT applications, the company’s goal is to create a vertical solution for customers that would allow them to develop applications and build a scalable IoT infrastructure. For the second quarter, and as part of Avnet’s growing IoT solutions, the company introduced a new system powered by AT&T IoT managed services which enables Avnet to integrate AT&T’s cloud application and platforms. The relationship between the companies allows them to effectively exploit their respective expertise, and easily support designers and developers as they produce next-generation IoT devices.

Although Avnet has been selling IoT components and applications for some time, the opportunity this technology represents in terms of revenue growth has limited expectations about the future of the company. For now, Avnet keeps expanding its offerings in anticipation that this technology will become more prominent in coming years and revitalize its revenue stream.

On the other hand, and as the final part of the four pillars of Avnet’s business strategy, the sizing of the cost structure seeks to reduce redundancies in its operations and centralize certain functions in order to decrease annual expenses and improve financial performance. Executives expect to save about $120 million in annual expenses as a result of this implementation – income that will allow them to make strategic investments in growth markets in the future and reinvest more capital.

According to the CEO Bill Amelio in the last earnings call, the company is halfway through the transformation project that started back in 2016 with the divesture of the technology solutions operating group and the subsequent acquisition of Premier Farnell. The four strategies outlined above have increased the gross profit margin about 200 bps, and delivered a modest growth in the top line. Nevertheless, investors and analysts will need to see more results in order to valuate Avnet positively.

Valuations

In terms of market performance, the share price experienced some high volatility in the first half of the year, and the gains seen in 2016 were quickly erased after Avnet reported revenues below analyst expectations in the second and third quarters of 2017, causing a decline from the record high and losing its uptrend, although some losses reported back in May and June have been recovered.

Additionally, analysts continue to be cautious about the company as they have given a hold recommendation to the stock, even after executives reported some improvements to the top line. The forecast average price is about $45.00, giving practically no room for improvement from current levels.

AVT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

On the other hand, and despite the company’s reported significant gain from the sale of the technology solutions business back in 2017, returns for the last year and the trailing twelve months are declining due to lower operating margins and by reporting fewer revenues compared to total assets. This is a subject that is causing concerns about the company that management is trying to rectify with the whole new business strategy explained earlier.

Source: Data extracted from 10-Q and 10-K filings.

It is hard to develop an investment thesis for a company that is currently undergoing a major transformation and hasn’t shown real improvement in its returns rates or its margins in the past two years. The slow pace of the revenue growth could be a sign that the company is heading in the right direction, but it hasn’t impressed investors or analysts yet.

The bright side is that, with a P/Bv close to 1x, and an EV/EBITDA about 10x, Avnet offers low long-term risk for current stockholders, and should deserve a second look from new investors in the middle term.

