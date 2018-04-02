I See No 'Wow Factor' With Medical Properties Trust

Many of MPW’s sources of revenue includes the Medicare and Medicaid programs, private insurance carriers, and health maintenance organizations.

MPW cut its dividend in 2009 and it took 4 years for the company to begin to grow the dividend.

MPW has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy.

When it comes to investing, I often look for companies that provide a clear cut competitive advantage. Generally, I like to see that the company’s business model is easily identified such that I can describe the economic moat is just a few words.

For example, Realty Income (O) is “the low-cost leader in net lease” or Ventas, Inc. (VTR) “partners with best-in-class operators to generate stable and growing dividends.”

Several readers have asked me to take a closer look at Medical Office Properties Trust (MPW) in an effort to evaluate the business model and size of its moat. I opened up the company’s Q4-17 supplemental to identify the key elements of the platform:

It’s been over a year since I produced a research report on MPW, the last one I wrote was in March 2017 when I explained,

“I am maintaining a HOLD on MPW. Until I see more clarity with ADPT, I am sitting on the sidelines. I am encouraged by the improvements to the balance sheet, but the ADPT difficulties has created another "black eye," and as the events unfold, MPW will be subject to distraction risks.”

MPW shares are up ~4.7% since my last article, while shares in Ventas, Inc. has declined by over 17%.

Keep in mind, MPW is the only “pure play” hospital REIT, or as the company states on its website, “it is a different kind of REIT – by design. MPW has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy…the company focuses exclusively on providing capital to acute care facilities of all kinds through long-term net leases.”

An Overview

MPW has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the US economy. The Birmingham-based REIT focuses exclusively on investing in hospitals leased under long-term net leases. Here's how it compares with the per group (based on Total Capitalization):

Here's a snapshot of MPW's portfolio as of 12-31-17:

As you can see, around 69% of MPW’s revenue is leased to general acute care hospitals and 24.6% is leased to inpatient rehab hospitals. The remaining (6%) is leased to long-term acute care hospitals.

As viewed below, Steward remains MPW’s largest tenant at approximately 27% of revenue, followed by MEDIAN (14.3%), Prime Healthcare (17.9%), Ernest Health (10%), and RCCH (5.9%).

From a geographical perspective, MPW has investments across the U.S. and in Europe. In total, including Europe, MPW’s IRFs (independent rehab) and LTACHs (long-term acute care) hospitals represent 21% and 7% respectively of the portfolio. The company continues to believe that Europe represents an attractive market in which to invest, particularly in Germany.

Germany is an attractive investment opportunity given its strong macroeconomic position and healthcare environment. Germany’s Gross Domestic Product, which is approximately $3.5 billion according to World Bank 2016 data, has been relatively more stable than other countries in the European Union due to Germany’s stable business practices and monetary policy.

In addition to cultural influences, government policies emphasizing sound public finance and a significant presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (which employ 61% of the employment base) have also contributed to Germany’s strong and sustainable economic position.

Also, Germany’s unemployment rate is just 3.6% as of December 2017, which is significantly less than the 8.7% unemployment rate in the European Union as of December 2017, according to Eurostat.

Here is a snapshot of MPW’s geographic exposure by State:

The Balance Sheet

In 2017 MPW exceeded its original acquisitions guidance with the largest single year acquisitions of $2.2 billion, bringing the total portfolio to $9.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet remains strong, MPW has ample amounts of liquidity and continues to see good opportunities in the marketplace both in the U.S. and abroad. MPW has been working on joint venturing two specific portfolios with the intended consequences of lowering leverage well below normal operating ranges and to greatly lower its concentration with Steward Health.

MPW predicted that if it achieved a $1 billion in acquisitions (high-end of that range) it would close 2017 with about 5.5x leverage. Instead, the company closed around $2.2 billion having only modestly higher leverage at 5.8x.

However, MPW has reiterated its plans to reduce leverage, diversify its operator level concentration, access new avenues of affordable capital and demonstrate the inherent values of its assets. Keep in mind, MPW is not investment grade-rated by any of the rating agencies, so it’s overall costs of capital is not as competitive. On May 19, 2017, S&P revised its rating outlook on MPW to negative from stable and affirmed the BB+ corporate credit rating.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17 MPW reported normalized FFO of $0.37 per diluted share, and the company said that it could have a temporary impact to FFO as shares are diluted as a result of debt reduction and timing of new investments. The company added,

“…we would at the same time benefit from greater diversification, lower leverage, additional liquidity and access to attractively priced new sources of capital.”

MPW expects FFO in 2018 of between a $1.42 and a $1.46 per share, based primarily on the stable of the portfolio. Here’s a snapshot of MPWs’ FFO/share forecast (data from FAST Graphs):

In February MPW declared a $.25/share quarterly dividend, a 4.2% increase from the prior dividend of $.24/share. At the current quarterly dividend rate (of $0.24 per share) MPW enjoys a sector leading payout ratio of less than 65%.

Keep in mind, MPW cut its dividend in 2009 and it took 4 years for the company to begin to grow the dividend…

…and since 2013 MPW has grown its dividend by an average of 13% annually, and while the rate of growth is slowing, the payout ratio provides a good indicator that the company will continue to grow the dividend in 2019. Keeping in mind, Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) has said it would not increase its dividend in 2018.

Who’s Buying?

As I said above, I can describe O in one sentence, “the low cost leader in net lease” or VTR in one sentence “landlord to best-in-class tenants”, but I am having a hard time finding the moat for MPW.

It’s true, the company is the only REIT that invests exclusively in hospitals, but that also means that the company acquires higher risk properties in which the process of finding and negotiating a new tenant along with costs (such as maintenance, property taxes, utilities, etc.) may be costly and require a disproportionate amount of management’s attention.

This risk is even greater for those properties under master leases (like Steward, Prime, MEDIAN, Ernest, and RCCH) because several properties have the same lease ending dates.

Also, MPW has less experience investing in healthcare properties outside the U.S. Investing in foreign countries (including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain) creates risks associated with the uncertainty of foreign laws and markets including laws respecting foreign ownership, the enforceability of loan and lease documents and foreclosure laws.

As per MPW Filings:

“German real estate and tax laws are complex and subject to change, and we cannot assure you we will always be in compliance with those laws or that compliance will not expose us to additional expense. The properties we acquired in connection with the MEDIAN acquisition will also face risks in connection with unexpected changes in German or European regulatory requirements, political and economic instability, potential imposition of adverse or confiscatory taxes, possible challenges to the anticipated tax treatment of the structures that allow us to acquire and hold investments, possible currency transfer restrictions, the difficulty in enforcing obligations in other countries and the burden of complying with a wide variety of foreign laws.”

Also, many of MPW’s sources of revenue includes the Medicare and Medicaid programs, private insurance carriers, and health maintenance organizations. Both government and private payors continue their efforts to reduce healthcare costs, which results in reductions or slower growth in reimbursement for certain services provided by some tenants.

In addition, the failure of any tenant to comply with various laws and regulations could jeopardize their ability to continue participating in Medicare, Medicaid, and other government sponsored payment programs.

So it’s important to compare MPW with the higher-risk profile REITs, and that means that I consider OHI, SBRA, and GMRE the closest peers:

Now keep in mind, VTR also owns hospitals, but the company has focused on its partnership with Ardent (6% of VTR’s revenue). With VTR’s help, Ardent has by ~2x to a leading $4B revenues private, for-profit system (~40% average market share).

Source: VTR Presentation

MPW has $4.9 billion of debt outstanding and because of its higher leverage, the company is not positioned to compete with sourcing/acquiring the trophies that VTR/Ardent owns/invests.

But as I noted at the outset, VTR shares have traded down by 19% (last 13 months) that has resulted in a wider margin of safety for this diversified healthcare REIT. VTR trades at 11.7x and MPW trades at 9.3x.

In conclusion, I just do not see the Wow Factor! as it relates to MPW.

While some argue that the 7.9% yield is juicy, I would counter the argument that OHI’s 9.9% yield is juicer. By pairing the “safety names” (HTA, VTR, DOC, and LTC) with the higher-yielders (OHI and SBRA), I am able to build a diversified basket of healthcare REITs that provides sound exposure across all property sectors….and I just so no reason to own MPW.

In summary, I prefer to gain access to hospital via VTR and “pound for pound” VTR has a superior balance sheet, superior management, and superior tenants. I am maintaining a HOLD on MPW.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and MPW Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (SNR), (HCP), (CTRE), (SBRA), (OHI), (HCN), (LTC), (VTR), (DOC), (GMRE), (MRT), (HTA), (NHI), and (CHCT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.