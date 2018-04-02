Cracker Barrel Is A Good Value If Bought At The Right Price

The main risks are the company’s dependence on one main distribution facility and a single warehouse, plus a lack of adequate protection from competitors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) was founded in 1969 and became a publicly traded company in 1981. This country style restaurant features home style cooking combined with a nostalgic gift shop, and plenty of wooden rocking chairs on the front porch to shoot the breeze.

Whether I’m pulling off the interstate highway or coming from the crowded city center, walking up to the front porch of a Cracker Barrel restaurant makes me want to slow down the pace of life and walking into the gift shop and restaurant brings back nostalgic, country charm. So I can see the draw that this restaurant has for loyal customers, but at the same time, I could see how a competitor could duplicate this atmosphere and Cracker Barrel wouldn’t really have much protection against an attack on their perceived economic moat.

Even with the potential risks, the consistent track record of the company has proven that this stock is a good buy if the price is right. In this article, I'll show you why the current price is not right. CBRL is currently fairly valued at best and overvalued if considering historical growth patterns and the fact that the entire market is overvalued at this point.

Company Fundamentals

Cracker Barrel has an impressive 87/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has perfect marks on categories like consistent and rising EPS, Ability to Recover from a Downturn, Return on Equity, Return on Invested Capital, and Gross Margin Percent.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

The past 5 years of share price movement has been impressively increasing for CBRL as it has outperformed the S&P 500 and other competitors like Bob Evans (BOBE), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). It is exceptional to see share price performance much greater than the S&P 500, since this benchmark was also experiencing large gains through this bull market period.

Notice in the chart below how CBRL does display some volatility and it seems that there is some kind of cyclical pattern. The chart tells us that the share price is typically lower towards the end of the year, then after the holiday earnings, report the stock price often climbs and continues to climb until the end of summer when it begins its descent. If this cyclical pattern repeats, then it might be a better time to buy this stock at the end of the year when the stock price might typically be lower.

This chart is useful to give us an idea of how CBRL share price moves in relation to the market and how a specific restaurant company may experience cyclical-like movements during peak and down seasons.

Cracker Barrel’s earnings over the past 10 years have been consistently increasing overall. Hence the company is easier to predict future earnings and as a result, allows analysts to more accurately estimate the value of the company.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - 10 years of earnings)

Return on Invested Capital

One of the most important measurements to look for is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This measurement answers the question “Is the company making money from investing the company's capital?” In turn, this number gives us an idea of whether we will receive a satisfactory and predictable return from investing in this company’s stock. The good news is that the returns have been increasing overall through the 5 year period and even better news is that these returns exceed 15% for each year, which is what we like to see in a good company.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - return on invested capital)

Gross Margins for CBRL have been very good and increasing in the past 2 years. This assures us that the company has the ability to produce reliable and stable results.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - gross margin percent)

Returning Value Back To Shareholders

The company returns value back to shareholders primarily via dividends.

From 2010 to 2015, the company’s trailing dividend yield % was increasing, but in 2016, the dividend yield dipped. Since then, the dividend yield growth has slowed.

The company does not regularly make share repurchases. So most investors depend on the regular dividend payments to receive value back from the company. Currently, the dividend yield is around 3%.

Growth Rates

Growth over the long term has been increasing overall, except for book value growth, which has been lagging behind. Revenue has increased at a much greater rate than earnings and free cash flow, partly because the company has continued to expand with more new restaurants/retail stores throughout USA. Therefore, we can assume that there is a strong demand for the product as more restaurants continue to pop up each year. However, earnings growth is minimal in comparison to revenue growth, which could mean that the competition or some other factors such as increased expenses are preventing the company from increasing profits in line with revenues. Real estate could be another reason for the increasing expenses as Cracker Barrel owns and leases properties. With property prices increasing along US interstate highways, these expenses will continue to eat into the profits at increased amounts over the years.

One reason for lagging book value growth could be due to Cracker Barrel’s increasing dividend that is paid back to shareholders.

Misc. Fundamentals

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company’s balance sheet is healthy with a good debt-to-equity ratio. In the short-term the company also appears to have just enough assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. The PE Ratio of around 15.5 could mean that this company’s stock is being sold at a fair or slight discount.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

Pros of Investing in Cracker Barrel

Cons and Risks of Investing in Cracker Barrel

The company lacks adequate protection from competition. Cracker Barrel provides a somewhat unique experience with their trademarked rustic old country-store design, outside porch featuring rocking chairs and large checker boards, plus their gift store filled with unique nostalgic items. However, these features are not well protected through patents, and other restaurants could replicate this atmosphere.



Cracker Barrel provides a somewhat unique experience with their trademarked rustic old country-store design, outside porch featuring rocking chairs and large checker boards, plus their gift store filled with unique nostalgic items. However, these features are not well protected through patents, and other restaurants could replicate this atmosphere. Other than dividends, the company doesn’t regularly return much value to shareholders. Cracker Barrel does not buy back shares often and when they do, it isn't usually a large volume.



“We did not repurchase any shares of our common stock in 2017 and 2015. In 2016, we repurchased 100,000 shares of our common stock in the open market at an aggregate cost of $14,653.” (2017 Annual Report)



Cracker Barrel does not buy back shares often and when they do, it isn't usually a large volume. “We did not repurchase any shares of our common stock in 2017 and 2015. In 2016, we repurchased 100,000 shares of our common stock in the open market at an aggregate cost of $14,653.” (2017 Annual Report) Payout ratio is approaching dangerous levels. The payout ratio has exceeded paying out half of its earnings as dividends, over the past four years, which implies less retained earnings. Here are the payout ratios from 2014 – 2017 respectively: 56.5%, 61.7%, 57%, 55.7%.



The payout ratio has exceeded paying out half of its earnings as dividends, over the past four years, which implies less retained earnings. Here are the payout ratios from 2014 – 2017 respectively: 56.5%, 61.7%, 57%, 55.7%. Cracker Barrel doesn't have significant pricing power in my opinion. While they have been able to raise menu prices in the past with success with increasing their revenues, the company has remained within a similar range of their competitor's menu prices. Therefore, since their menu prices haven't exceeded the normal range of competitor's prices, it's difficult to say if they could significantly raise prices without much affect to their per-store revenues.



I reviewed menu prices of Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, and IHOP on TopRestaurantPrices.com. I found that breakfast prices for all three were around $7 - $10 range. IHOP seemed to be priced mostly at the higher end of that range. A basic coffee at Cracker Barrel and Denny’s was $2.19, but at IHOP it was $2.69.



Some people that I questioned about these restaurants feel that Cracker Barrel offers a good amount of food and fixin's for the cost as compared with competitors.

While they have been able to raise menu prices in the past with success with increasing their revenues, the company has remained within a similar range of their competitor's menu prices. Therefore, since their menu prices haven't exceeded the normal range of competitor's prices, it's difficult to say if they could significantly raise prices without much affect to their per-store revenues. A single distribution facility and a single warehouse make this company more vulnerable. Both of these buildings are in Lebanon, Tennessee and if there is a natural disaster, it could drastically affect the business.



“The majority of our retail inventory is shipped into, stored at and shipped out of a single warehouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee. All of the decorative fixtures used in our stores are shipped into, stored at and shipped out of a separate warehouse that is also located in Lebanon, Tennessee.” (2017 Annual Report)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using 2017 EPS of 8.37 and EPS TTM of 9.89. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

When we consider past 10 years growth averages the stock is overvalued. When we consider past 5 years growth averages, the stock is fairly priced. But when we consider future growth expectations of the analysts, and the current PE Ratio, and also consider the relation of the S&P 500 PE Ratio to CBRL’s PE Ratio, the stock is undervalued. So basically, if growth occurs like in the past 5-10 years, the stock is currently at best, fairly priced. But if future growth occurs as the analysts are expecting, then now would seem like a good time to buy CBRL.

When averaging all ranges on the chart, a conservative average fair price is around $150.

For the past 10 years, Cracker Barrel’s annual growth in book value per share has risen by 19.68% while its stock has grown by an annual growth of 17.53%. This tells me that its current stock price is pretty accurate at reflecting the true value of the company, and if anything the stock is currently a bit overvalued.

So from this information, my logic would tell me to wait until the stock falls below $150 and possibly wait for even more of a discount since the market in general is overvalued now. Plus I’d also want to consider a margin of safety.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is showing that the stock has been briefly in an oversold situation and may just be on the verge of coming out of it. All 3 indicators are almost confirming an upward momentum starting. For day traders, this might be an attractive time to try and make a quick buck, but for myself as a value investor, I see this as just a temporary possible increase in price. My primary concern is the value in relation to the price and as discussed before, the stock doesn’t appear to be at a bargain price.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Cracker Barrel is a good company with solid long-term fundamentals. The company has good earnings growth of over 10% on average. Free cash flow and book value growth could be better. The brand is well-known, the company can easily continue to expand along interstate highways throughout USA. The system of marketing is established and effective by using billboards. The restaurant continues to attract travelers and loyal customers that appreciate home-cooked type meals in a laid back country setting. In my opinion, the restaurant is a little unique because of the atmosphere, but the meals are similar to some country-style competitors. The real advantage of this business is the combined retail store. While it only makes up 20% of revenues, the products add some diversity and an additional income source that offers high margin products. So this combined retail store separates Cracker Barrel from competitors and enables it to continually produce better earnings growth than competitors.

The company has some minor drawbacks or risks. The restaurant business is highly competitive nationally, regionally, and locally. There is only one distribution facility and one warehouse, which adds risk. If either of these single locations in Lebanon, Tennessee was damaged, it would cause major problems for the company's bottom line. In addition, the company isn't well protected from competition. If another company were to serve the same style food in a similar atmosphere and also combine this with a retail store, there is little confidence that Cracker Barrel could sufficiently protect its business model from invading competition.

Overall, it's a good company to own if you can get it at a bargain price. Currently, it seems to be overvalued or near-fairly priced at best. It does offer a nice dividend to reduce your basis. If I were to hold long-term, I would keep an eye on the competition to be aware of any restaurants that could be attempting to duplicate Cracker Barrel's business model.

Thank you for reading. If you’d like to follow my future articles, just click the " Follow" button next to my name at the top. Also, check out the BTMA Stock Analyzer, which I used to analyze this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.